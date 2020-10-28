 

Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, and Ben Askren to Appear on The Apprentice ONE Championship Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martial arts organization, ONE Championship, has just announced that legends Georges "GSP" St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, as well as former ONE World Champion Ben Askren, are confirmed to guest star on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition when the reality television show airs in early 2021.

The trio will join ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong in guiding 16 contestants in the boardroom, and competing against and alongside them in various physical challenges.

"It is my absolute honor to announce that mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre, master Renzo Gracie, and former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren will join me in guiding 16 young entrepreneurs who will compete in the boardroom to become 'The Apprentice' and work by my side at ONE Championship," said Sityodtong.

"I am beyond excited to fly to Asia to be part of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Chatri is a great leader and entrepreneur, and it is an honor for me to guest star alongside him on the show and learn everything that I can. I hope to share my insight and knowledge in business, as well as how it is to be an elite athlete, with the contestants and help them become successful," said St-Pierre.

"Chatri is a personal friend, and I've seen him build ONE Championship into an immensely successful business today. I have tremendous respect for the way Chatri leads and runs his company, and I am truly honored to be able to join him in discovering The Apprentice on one of the biggest reality TV shows in history! I can't wait to meet the contestants and work with them on any challenge," said Gracie.

"It feels great to be able to be back working with ONE Championship again, although this time, it will be outside of the ONE Circle. I can't wait to bring the 'Funky' into the boardroom and share some of my experience in business and athletics with the participants. I am sure we will have so much fun on the show," said Askren.

Other athletes already confirmed to join the show include Brandon Vera, Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Ritu Phogat, Sage Northcutt, and Xiong Jing Nan.

The show's winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

