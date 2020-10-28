SergeFerrari Group Announces 2020 Q3 Revenues
Regulatory News:
SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER) (FR0011950682 - SEFER) a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C, today announces its 2020 Q3 and consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)
|
(€’000)
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2019
|
Ch. at
current
|
Ch. at
|
9 months
2020
|
9 months
2019
|
Ch. at
current scope and exchange rates
|
Ch. at
|
Europe
|
36,840
|
31,673
|
16.3%
|
-1.5%
|
101,027
|
110,162
|
-8.3%
|
-13.6%
|
Americas
|
6,246
|
5,355
|
16.6%
|
3.3%
|
12,921
|
14,725
|
-12.3%
|
-16.9%
|
Asia-Africa-Pacific
|
10,859
|
6,286
|
72.7%
|
18.5%
|
19,685
|
19,793
|
-0.5%
|
-17.7%
|
Total revenues
|
53,945
|
43,314
|
24.5%
|
2.0%
|
133,633
|
144,680
|
-7.6%
|
-14.5%
Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “The overall performance for the quarter shows an upturn in commercial activity in all territories within the historical scope. This third quarter also marks the start of the implementation of strong synergies relating to the commercial and industrial integration of the recent acquisitions. The newly formed Group is now the leader in all four of its strategic markets. We have never been better armed and agile to confront the unprecedented context of health and economic crisis that is set to last. We are particularly confident in continuing the execution of our strategy, thanks to our extended innovative product ranges, our very strong and extended international presence and our unrivalled sales teams in our markets”.
