SergeFerrari Group Announces 2020 Q3 Revenues

(€’000) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Ch. at current

scope and exchange rates Ch. at

constant

scope and exchange rates 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Ch. at current scope and exchange rates Ch. at

constant

scope and exchange rates Europe 36,840 31,673 16.3% -1.5% 101,027 110,162 -8.3% -13.6% Americas 6,246 5,355 16.6% 3.3% 12,921 14,725 -12.3% -16.9% Asia-Africa-Pacific 10,859 6,286 72.7% 18.5% 19,685 19,793 -0.5% -17.7% Total revenues 53,945 43,314 24.5% 2.0% 133,633 144,680 -7.6% -14.5%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “The overall performance for the quarter shows an upturn in commercial activity in all territories within the historical scope. This third quarter also marks the start of the implementation of strong synergies relating to the commercial and industrial integration of the recent acquisitions. The newly formed Group is now the leader in all four of its strategic markets. We have never been better armed and agile to confront the unprecedented context of health and economic crisis that is set to last. We are particularly confident in continuing the execution of our strategy, thanks to our extended innovative product ranges, our very strong and extended international presence and our unrivalled sales teams in our markets”.