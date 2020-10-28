 

SergeFerrari Group Announces 2020 Q3 Revenues

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 17:45  |  71   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER) (FR0011950682 - SEFER) a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C, today announces its 2020 Q3 and consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)

(€’000)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Ch. at

current
scope and exchange rates

Ch. at
constant
scope and exchange rates

9 months

2020

9 months

2019

Ch. at

current scope and exchange rates

Ch. at
constant
scope and exchange rates

Europe

36,840

31,673

16.3%

-1.5%

101,027

110,162

-8.3%

-13.6%

Americas

6,246

5,355

16.6%

3.3%

12,921

14,725

-12.3%

-16.9%

Asia-Africa-Pacific

10,859

6,286

72.7%

18.5%

19,685

19,793

-0.5%

-17.7%

Total revenues

53,945

43,314

24.5%

2.0%

133,633

144,680

-7.6%

-14.5%

Sébastien Ferrari, SergeFerrari Group Chairman and CEO, commented: “The overall performance for the quarter shows an upturn in commercial activity in all territories within the historical scope. This third quarter also marks the start of the implementation of strong synergies relating to the commercial and industrial integration of the recent acquisitions. The newly formed Group is now the leader in all four of its strategic markets. We have never been better armed and agile to confront the unprecedented context of health and economic crisis that is set to last. We are particularly confident in continuing the execution of our strategy, thanks to our extended innovative product ranges, our very strong and extended international presence and our unrivalled sales teams in our markets”.

Seite 1 von 4
SergeFerrari Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Dexcom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...