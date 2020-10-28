2020 FIRST-HALF RESULTS

v Half-year highlights

In the totally unprecedented context of the current health crisis, COIL recorded sales of €11.7 million in the first half of 2020, a fall of only of 3% compared to the same period in 2019. This change in sales results from two contradictory trends.

On the one hand, on a negative note, Tolling Sales (73% of half-year sales) were down 19% due to the fall in demand from European rolling mills and distributors, who were compelled to downsize their business in the face of destocking and to revise their short-term forecasts downwards in order to cope with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, on a positive note, Package Sales including metal (27% of half-year sales) grew by 97%, confirming the importance of the recent marketing and commercial actions undertaken by COIL to introduce new high-end products, diversify its end markets and expand its direct sales under the ALOXIDE brand throughout the world.

COIL succeeded in maintaining production at its two production sites in Germany and Belgium throughout the first half of the year, implementing strict health measures and rapidly reorganising its production capacity to maximise the variability of production costs. Nevertheless, given the large decrease in sales of the Tolling Business, it was inevitable that profitability would be impacted.

In order to protect itself against a very uncertain situation, the Company has taken advantage of all government aid programmes to defer certain tax payments and loan repayments.

v Results

Given the fixed cost structure of the business, the decline in sales and change in the product mix inevitably led to a fall in the operating performance of the business.

EBITDA was close to break-even, down €2.2M from the previous year, mainly due to the decline in gross margin and the increase in other operating expenses. After amortisation and depreciation, which remained virtually stable at €1.8m, operating profit amounted to €(1.9)M.

Net income before tax was €(2.1)M; it includes an improved financial result of €(0.2)M.

Net income for the first half of 2020 was €2.1M, compared with a near break-even result for the first half of 2019.