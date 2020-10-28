 

The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green recovery and climate action

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Prime Ministers today announced their intent to encourage Nordic institutional investors to scale-up green finance and investments by 2030. This follows a ground-breaking commitment from the Danish pension funds in 2019 of USD 50 billion for green investments by 2030.

The Climate Investment Coalition took an important step towards mobilising pledges from institutional investors in the Nordic countries with the objective to deliver a strong private investor message at COP26 in support of stronger climate ambition.

The Nordic Prime Ministers, at an N8 meeting chaired by Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, jointly declared that the Nordic countries can and should take the lead on green recovery. The joint declaration stressed the urgency for mobilising private green investments and pointed to the interdependency of the public and private sector in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

At an appearance at the N8 meeting, Nordic pension fund CEOs also announced their aim to mobilise collective commitments towards green investments by 2030.

Laila Mortensen, CEO of Industriens Pension and Chair at Insurance and Pension Denmark, representing the Danish pension funds said: "In 2019, the Danish Pension industry committed USD 50 billion to be invested in energy infrastructure and green activities such as green stocks, green bonds and investments in energy-efficient construction, to be applied with the required framework conditions, towards 2030. This commitment came in addition to previously invested USD 19 billion in green investments. An important reason behind these investments is the strong collaboration between the Danish pension funds, as well as the Danish government establishing climate policy focusing on the right incentives for long-term investments." 

Niklas Ekvall, CEO at AP4, Sweden, said: "We and other long-term investors contribute by engaging with the companies we invest in, and by investing in sustainability themed investments that will contribute to and benefit from the necessary transition to a low carbon economy. AP4 frequently cooperates with other like-minded institutional investors to support the transition to a climate neutral economy. Hence, it is very natural for AP4 to commit to this very important Nordic initiative."

