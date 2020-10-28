 

DGAP-News Asklepios successfully issues Schuldschein loan agreement worth EUR 730 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.10.2020, 17:55  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): Financing
Asklepios successfully issues Schuldschein loan agreement worth EUR 730 million

28.10.2020 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Asklepios successfully issues Schuldschein loan agreement worth EUR 730 million

  • Multiple oversubscription: original issue volume of EUR 200 million increased to EUR 730 million
  • Continued strong interest from national and international investors in the megatrend of health

Hamburg, 28 October 2020. Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA has successfully placed a Schuldschein loan agreement worth EUR 730 million on the market. Due to high demand, the transaction was oversubscribed several times over and the original target volume of EUR 200 million was increased significantly. The placement is thus one of the biggest transactions on the Schuldschein market so far this year.

The issue forms part of Asklepios's long-term financing strategy, which is particularly geared towards ensuring the security and availability of financing by means of a balanced medium- to long-term maturity profile and financial flexibility while also optimising the costs of capital. A large part of the funds generated will be used for the early repayment of the acquisition financing that Asklepios had borrowed in connection with the RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG transaction.

"During the first wave of infections in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schuldschein market was temporarily considerably subdued. As the markets then thawed, we seized the opportunity to bring a relatively large Schuldschein loan agreement onto the market," says Hafid Rifi, CFO of the Asklepios Group. "With terms of 5 to 20 years and an average duration of 7.2 years, we have also achieved a very good, long-term result."

Since 2010, Asklepios has been increasingly involving the capital market in its corporate financing, and it enjoys a good reputation among investors in Germany and abroad as a long-standing issuer.

"We are delighted with the high demand from both existing investors and new investors, which demonstrates that Asklepios represents an attractive investment opportunity," comments Benedikt Brörmann, Manager of Corporate Finance at Asklepios. "This is also shown by the share of the issue volume attributable to international investors, which came to around 45% and was thus higher than in any of our previous Schuldschein transactions."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG mit herausragendem Vermietungsergebnis und gestiegenem FFO weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG erhöht seine Finanzprognose für das Jahr 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal; Prognoseaktualisierung
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...