 

ATM GROUP SECURITE (Delta Drone Group) wins a € 6M contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 18:00  |  42   |   |   

ATM GROUP SECURITE (Delta Drone Group)
wins a € 6M contract
                              

Dardilly, October 28, 2020

ATM Group Securite announces that it has been officially selected by the Ministry of Justice following a public call for tenders relating to the security management of 10 courthouses located in Rhône-Alpes.
The contract will start in January 2021 for a 4 years period, corresponding to an overall annual billing of around € 1.5 million excluding tax.

Resulting from the merger on December 31, 2019 of the companies Aer'Ness Security and ATM Group Securite (both subsidiaries of Delta Drone), the company has become the main entity of the “traditional private security division” within the “associated services” pole.

It is part of the "dronification" strategy of the security sector, which aims to combine traditional means and technological tools in the service of greater efficiency regarding resources used.

Reflecting this approach, ISS Spotter solutions (automatic and wired drone systems) proof of concepts are currently being carried out for large state-owned companies and Public Authorities in order to demonstrate the interest of this combination for private security.
In this regard, the experience accumulated over more than 15 years by ATM Group Securite gives Delta Drone a strong legitimacy in the security sector.

A few months following its commercial launch, ISS Spotter is proving to be a success, both in France and abroad. Indeed, nearly 10 systems should be installed or in the process of being installed at the end of the year (depending on the vagaries of the health crisis).
This number of systems sold is unmatched worldwide, giving Delta Drone a distinctly advantageous competitive position.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investors contact:                                                                Press contact:

     
Jérôme Gacoin Louise caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com



Attachment


Delta Drone Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Delta Drone confirmed eligible for the PEA-PME program
19.10.20
Partnership Agreement between Delta Drone and Dronisos for events solutions
14.10.20
Delta Drone secures additional funds to finance the acceleration of growth
13.10.20
Birth of DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL Ltd, company listed on the ASX stock exchange in Sydney, Australia
02.10.20
DELTA DRONE - Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of €1M of nominal value
30.09.20
Delta Drone - Sharp increase in operating result - The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
38
Delta Drone ein Unternehmen mit Zukunft?!