ATM GROUP SECURITE (Delta Drone Group) wins a € 6M contract

ATM Group Securite announces that it has been officially selected by the Ministry of Justice following a public call for tenders relating to the security management of 10 courthouses located in Rhône-Alpes.

The contract will start in January 2021 for a 4 years period, corresponding to an overall annual billing of around € 1.5 million excluding tax.

Resulting from the merger on December 31, 2019 of the companies Aer'Ness Security and ATM Group Securite (both subsidiaries of Delta Drone), the company has become the main entity of the “traditional private security division” within the “associated services” pole.

It is part of the "dronification" strategy of the security sector, which aims to combine traditional means and technological tools in the service of greater efficiency regarding resources used.

Reflecting this approach, ISS Spotter solutions (automatic and wired drone systems) proof of concepts are currently being carried out for large state-owned companies and Public Authorities in order to demonstrate the interest of this combination for private security.

In this regard, the experience accumulated over more than 15 years by ATM Group Securite gives Delta Drone a strong legitimacy in the security sector.

A few months following its commercial launch, ISS Spotter is proving to be a success, both in France and abroad. Indeed, nearly 10 systems should be installed or in the process of being installed at the end of the year (depending on the vagaries of the health crisis).

This number of systems sold is unmatched worldwide, giving Delta Drone a distinctly advantageous competitive position.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168

Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

