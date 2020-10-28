Southwestern Health Resources and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in North Texas

Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) – the clinically integrated network for University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Texas Health Resources, and more than 5,000 physicians and other clinicians – and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, are announcing a new, comprehensive agreement to better serve Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members in North Texas.

Effective January 1, 2021, the value-based care agreement builds upon an existing network contract that provides Humana HMO members access to approximately 30 hospitals and 350 points of care in 16 counties affiliated with UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources.

The agreement with SWHR is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Humana to provide quality care to the communities we both serve in North Texas,” said Steven Abramson, Senior Vice President, Chief Market and Payer Relations Officer for SWHR. “Both of our organizations are committed to best-practice, value-based solutions for patients, employers and caregivers.”

“We are grateful for this opportunity to align and deepen our relationship with Southwestern Health Resources through a long-term, value-based agreement for our Medicare Advantage HMO members in North Texas,” said Bill White, Texas Regional Medicare President for Humana. “We look forward to working with SWHR, which shares our strong commitment to providing quality care to improve health outcomes. This is a reflection of Humana’s commitment to help our members achieve their best health.”