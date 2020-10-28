Since the first quarter of 2020, tourism sector has been facing and operating in a new reality of constant changes. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, only in July the Company was able to partially resume its operations in all Baltic countries. Constantly changing morbidity rates calculation rules and different state regulations in all the Baltics resulted that the Company could not resume flights to most of its holiday destinations. Because of these reasons this year Novaturas group could offer holidays only in few countries - Greece, Tunisia and Cyprus. This undoubtedly affected 9 months results - revenue amounted to EUR 30.5 million (at the same time last year – EUR 139.6 million) and net loss reached EUR 3.7 million (we earned a net profit of EUR 1.3 million in the corresponding period in 2019).

To ensure the Company's liquidity and improve future performance ratios, Novaturas group continued to adhere to the crisis period program. The main aspects of this program are strict cost-saving policy, absorption of states aid measures, cash flow regulation.