9M 2020 financial results of Novaturas Group facing COVID-19 reality
Since the first quarter of 2020, tourism sector has been facing and operating in a new reality of constant changes. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, only in July the Company was able to partially resume its operations in all Baltic countries. Constantly changing morbidity rates calculation rules and different state regulations in all the Baltics resulted that the Company could not resume flights to most of its holiday destinations. Because of these reasons this year Novaturas group could offer holidays only in few countries - Greece, Tunisia and Cyprus. This undoubtedly affected 9 months results - revenue amounted to EUR 30.5 million (at the same time last year – EUR 139.6 million) and net loss reached EUR 3.7 million (we earned a net profit of EUR 1.3 million in the corresponding period in 2019).
To ensure the Company's liquidity and improve future performance ratios, Novaturas group continued to adhere to the crisis period program. The main aspects of this program are strict cost-saving policy, absorption of states aid measures, cash flow regulation.
The Company managed to consistently optimize its costs throughout the crisis. During the first three quarters of 2020 operating expenses were reduced by 61.1% if compared with the respective period in 2019. The Company has reached the agreement with the bank to delay payments of a long-term loan and extend the overdraft until the end of March 2021. These decisions and agreements helped to ensure the Company's liquidity until it can operate more sustainably.
The Company has actively worked with the governments and responsible institutions of the Baltic States. Novaturas group has acquired a loan of EUR 1 million in Latvia and long-term loan of EUR 5 million in Lithuania. The Estonian and Latvian governments have supported the Company with EUR 60 thousand and EUR 81 thousand subsidies. Repatriation compensation of EUR 167 thousand has also been received in Latvia. The Company in all markets have used a salary compensation of EUR 233 thousand. These state aid measures are crucial for balancing cash flows and are used both for ensuring the Company's liquidity and refunding the travelers. The Company continues to seek dialogue with the governments on the most sustainable and effective solutions to secure the future of the tourism sector in the face of an unprecedented crisis.
