 

5G Automotive Association Virtual Showcase Highlights Momentum behind C-V2X Technology Deployment for Connected Vehicles and Smart Cities in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 18:46  |  83   |   |   

Leading automotive, tech and telecom companies combine efforts to accelerate Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything roll-out and increase safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the United States.

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) hosted a virtual showcase to underline the strong momentum around recent deployments of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the United States. Members Audi and Applied Information announced a new joint initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia, sealed by a memorandum of understanding.

C-V2X, which allows vehicles to "talk" with other vehicles and the infrastructure on the roadways, is an essential enabler for a safer and more efficient transportation system. Combining both low-latency direct communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum band (not requiring network coverage) and mobile network communications, C-V2X deployment is now a reality in multiple locations across the United States. "C-V2X is the vehicle communication technology most capable of making America's roads safer, smarter and more efficient," said John Kwant, Global Director, Government Relations, Mobility and Advanced Technologies, Ford Motor Company. "Its performance, evolution, and deployment advantages are critically important to the future of mobility and will result in numerous safety benefits for American drivers."

The wide deployment of C-V2X, and its direct evolution path towards 5G-V2X, will support the mass-deployment of both basic advanced driving use cases in the upcoming years, as outlined in 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap[1]. The association's virtual showcase featured several real-world deployments of C-V2X, that already benefit local communities in Virginia (Smart Road Corridor), in Georgia (City of Alpharetta), in Texas (City of Arlington) and in California (Bay Area).

A BRAND-NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AUDI AND APPLIED INFORMATION

The signature by Audi and Applied Information of a Memorandum of Understanding for a new initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia underlined the acceleration of C-V2X on-going deployments across the U.S., pending a decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the NPRM for the modernization of the 5.9 GHz band, including allocation of spectrum to C-V2X.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Expectations Growing for a Post-Pandemic Boom In Healthcare Consolidations
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks