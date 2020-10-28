5G Automotive Association Virtual Showcase Highlights Momentum behind C-V2X Technology Deployment for Connected Vehicles and Smart Cities in the U.S.

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) hosted a virtual showcase to underline the strong momentum around recent deployments of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the United States. Members Audi and Applied Information announced a new joint initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia, sealed by a memorandum of understanding.

C-V2X, which allows vehicles to "talk" with other vehicles and the infrastructure on the roadways, is an essential enabler for a safer and more efficient transportation system. Combining both low-latency direct communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum band (not requiring network coverage) and mobile network communications, C-V2X deployment is now a reality in multiple locations across the United States. "C-V2X is the vehicle communication technology most capable of making America's roads safer, smarter and more efficient," said John Kwant, Global Director, Government Relations, Mobility and Advanced Technologies, Ford Motor Company. "Its performance, evolution, and deployment advantages are critically important to the future of mobility and will result in numerous safety benefits for American drivers."

The wide deployment of C-V2X, and its direct evolution path towards 5G-V2X, will support the mass-deployment of both basic advanced driving use cases in the upcoming years, as outlined in 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap[1]. The association's virtual showcase featured several real-world deployments of C-V2X, that already benefit local communities in Virginia (Smart Road Corridor), in Georgia (City of Alpharetta), in Texas (City of Arlington) and in California (Bay Area).

A BRAND-NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AUDI AND APPLIED INFORMATION

The signature by Audi and Applied Information of a Memorandum of Understanding for a new initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia underlined the acceleration of C-V2X on-going deployments across the U.S., pending a decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the NPRM for the modernization of the 5.9 GHz band, including allocation of spectrum to C-V2X.