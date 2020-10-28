What you need to know:

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers who have been most impacted by the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires in Southern California and the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires in Colorado will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 10/28-11/3

Some Verizon retail store hours are subject to change due to mandatory evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to provide portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, charging stations and other devices to first responders



Verizon offers unlimited call/text/data for customers impacted by California and Colorado

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires in Southern California and the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires in Colorado, beginning Wednesday, October 28 through Tuesday, November 3. Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in areas most impacted by the wildfires. Accounts with billing addresses in the following zip codes are included:

California:

92609, 92610, 92626, 92627, 92628, 92630, 92637, 92650, 92653, 92654, 92657, 92675, 92676, 92678, 92679, 92688, 92690, 92691, 92692, 92694, 92701, 92702, 92703, 92704, 92705, 92706, 92707, 92708, 92711, 92712, 92725, 92728, 92735, 92780, 92781, 92782, 92799, 92856, 92857, 92859, 92861, 92862 , 92863, 92864, 92865, 92866, 92867, 92868, 92869, 93660

Colorado:

80446, 80447, 80451, 80459, 80468, 80487, 80510, 80512, 80515, 80517

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/ .

Because the wildfires may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at https://www.verizon.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

We’re ready to support our first responders and community

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to provide on-demand, emergency assistance to first responders. We mobilize charging stations, WiFi hotspots, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Here’s a quote you can use from one of our local leaders:

“There are few things more stressful than having to evacuate your home on a moment’s notice,” said Eric Reed, Verizon Consumer Group Vice President. “For our customers impacted by the California and Colorado wildfires, we are offering a little peace of mind so they can focus on staying safe during this tough time.”

First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.



Find out how the VRT has been keeping fire crews connected in our August 24 Up To Speed episode.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Related links:



https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-response-oregon-wildfires

Verizon’s network stands ready to handle extreme heat, rolling power outages and wildfires

Emergency preparation and safety tips



Visit Verizon's Emergency Resource Hub for more info on our response efforts.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

heidi.flato@verizon.com

925.324.8692

Twitter: @heidiflato