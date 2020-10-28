 

AIT Worldwide Logistics' UK facilities earn priority customs clearance as Authorized Economic Operators

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 18:51  |  52   |   |   

Global transportation logistics leader earns international mark of supply chain security, quality

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission's Taxation and Customs Union recently approved AIT's three U.K. locations—Exeter, London and Manchester—as Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs), granting the facilities priority customs clearance treatment.

AIT's three United Kingdom locations—Exeter, London (pictured) and Manchester—have earned Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation from the European Commission’s Taxation and Customs Union

"We're proud to be able to spotlight our U.K. facilities' dedication to excellence with this globally acknowledged endorsement and delighted to offer even speedier customs clearance services for our clients as a result," said AIT Executive Vice President Greg Weigel.

"With the potential of a hard Brexit, AIT's AEO status in the United Kingdom will be a particularly helpful differentiator for our customers, providing them simplified and efficient customs processing and priority import handling," he added.

Available to financially stable, well-established businesses in the United Kingdom and European Union that are actively involved in customs operations and international trade, AEO accreditation is an internationally recognized mark of supply chain security and quality.

According to Weigel, AEO approval requires an extensive vetting process to demonstrate well-documented internal standards and compliance. Furthermore, AEO status lets customers know that their freight forwarder's customs control procedures not only meet government requirements but consistently attain a high standard for cargo safety and security.

"We're excited for our customers to benefit from faster cycle times and enhanced reliability through our U.K. locations to all points in Europe and around the globe," Weigel said. "This achievement is a direct result of the U.K. team's commitment to living out AIT's core values, especially high performance."

AIT's Amsterdam location earned AEO status in 2017. For more information on the Authorized Economic Operators program, visit www.gov.uk.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 60 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders
Senior Copywriter
630-766-8300 x5984
msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.
P.O. Box 66730
Chicago, IL 60666-0730
800-669-4AIT (4248)
www.aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global supply chain solutions company providing comprehensive transportation management products with an emphasis on North American ground distribution, transpacific air and ocean, U.S. exports, customs clearance and specialized services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318673/UK_AEO.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Expectations Growing for a Post-Pandemic Boom In Healthcare Consolidations
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks