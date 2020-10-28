 

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. Announces Plan for Distribution of $36.69 per Share to Stockholders in Connection with Its Voluntary Plan of Dissolution and Complete Liquidation

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: WEIN) (the “Company”), the former holding company for West End Bank, S.B., today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $36.69 per share to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020. The payment of the distribution will be initiated on November 2, 2020. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution (the “Liquidation Plan”) that was approved by the Company’s stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on April 15, 2020.

Dissolution Plan Update

The Company is continuing to wind up its operations and resolve all outstanding liabilities and creditor claims. After paying the above distribution amount, any remaining funds will be used for the payment of final dissolution expenses, the settlement of any final claims and expenses and the establishment of any necessary reserve amounts in connection with winding up the Company.

The Company expects the final winding up process to take up to three years and that the amount of any funds remaining following the completion of such process, will be nominal. After completion of the final winding up process following dissolution, the Board of Directors expects to donate any remaining funds to charitable organizations.

Removal from the OTC Pink Marketplace

The Company’s common stock continues to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace. Upon completion of this distribution, the Company anticipates that its shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace and that further trading will not be permitted. There can be no guarantee on the timing of when its shares will be removed from the OTC Pink marketplace, and the Company does not intend to provide an additional notice of its removal.

The Company’s Paying Agent

The Company has appointed Computershare to serve as the Company’s paying agent for the distribution. You may contact Computershare with any question about your shares and the distribution.

Below is the contact information for Computershare:

Computershare
Attn: Corporate Actions
P.O. Box 505004
Louisville KY 40233-5004
Phone: 1-800-546-5141

Stockholders who hold shares in book entry accounts at our transfer agent, Computershare, will receive checks in the amount of their cash distribution. Stockholders who hold shares through a broker or other DTC registered nominee will receive their cash distribution directly into their account at such broker or other nominee. Stockholders with any shares represented by certificates will receive a letter of transmittal with instructions on how to return their certificates in exchange for the cash distribution. In order to receive the $36.69 per share distribution, the stockholders who hold their shares in the form of stock certificates will be required to return their stock certificates.

