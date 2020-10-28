 

Pennsylvania American Water Awards $140,000 to Local Fire Departments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 19:16  |  41   |   |   

Pennsylvania American Water announced today $140,000 in grants to 144 fire and rescue organizations across the Commonwealth through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. This year, the company dramatically increased its grant funding to address the particular challenges fire departments are facing this year related to COVID-19’s economic impact. As a result, the company fully funded every eligible fire department grant request it received.

“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for our customers and our emergency responders and that this funding will provide significant support to our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Water systems and fire departments are deeply intertwined and reliant on each other for community fire protection,” he continued. “This increase in grant funding reflects how highly we regard our fire department partners and how we responded to the critical needs they expressed to us this year.”

The company awards grants annually through this program to support local fire departments and emergency services in purchasing protective gear, lifesaving equipment, firefighting apparatus and training materials. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $640,000 to help hundreds of fire departments and emergency service organizations across the Commonwealth. Today’s announcement coincides with National Fire Safety Month.

Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2020 grants to 144 fire departments across its service territory in Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, McKean, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Union, Warren and Washington counties. View a full list of all recipients here.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Dexcom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.10.20
New Jersey American Water Completes Acquisition of Long Hill Township Sewer System
22.10.20
American Water’s 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020
21.10.20
Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran Joins Pittsburgh Works Together Board of Directors
20.10.20
New Jersey American Water Launches The Flow of H2O Video Series to Mark Sixth Annual Imagine a Day Without Water
19.10.20
American Water Supports Community by Donating Laptops to Those in Need
16.10.20
New Jersey American Water Completes Required Lead and Copper Sampling and Verifies its Systems are Compliant
15.10.20
New Jersey American Water President Cheryl Norton, Statement on Executive Order Extending Moratorium on Utility Shutoffs
14.10.20
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Neue Kursziele. Neue Ratings. Neue Limits.
13.10.20
Pennsylvania American Water Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Kane Borough Authority Wastewater System