Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

28 October 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

("Williams", "WGPH", or the "Company")

Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Cancellation")

Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) announces that, further to the announcement made on 27 October 2020, it has been informed by Deutsche Börse today that the admission of the Company's Ordinary shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) has been cancelled with effect from close of trading on 28 October 2020.

