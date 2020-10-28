 

Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of the Sale of Part of Its Stake in Faurecia

Regulatory News:

Peugeot S.A. (Paris:UG) (“Groupe PSA”) launches today the sale of 9,663,000 Faurecia shares, representing approximately 7% of Faurecia’s share capital, further to the press release published by Groupe PSA earlier today relating to the merger process between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) and Groupe PSA.

The transaction will be conducted via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

The bookbuilding will start immediately; the results of the placement will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process.

The cash proceeds from this contemplated disposal are expected to be distributed to the Stellantis shareholders along with the distribution in kind of the remaining c. 39% stake in Faurecia, as already announced on 14th September 2020, promptly after the completion of the merger and subject to approval by the Stellantis Board and shareholders.

Groupe PSA has granted to the Bookrunners a 90-day lock-up, subject to certain usual exceptions (including the aforementionned distribution in kind).

The final terms of the Placement are expected to be announced on October 29, 2020 at the latest. The settlement and delivery of such sale is expected to occur on November 2, 2020.

Faurecia shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0000121147).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and the offer of Faurecia shares by Groupe PSA does not constitute a public offering.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, and the offer of Faurecia shares by Groupe PSA does not constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction, including in France.

This communication is for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").

The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this announcement has not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

Any investment decision to buy shares in Faurecia must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information regarding Faurecia. Such information is not the responsibility of Groupe PSA.

Release, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any country where it would violate applicable laws or regulations. This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

