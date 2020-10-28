Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, & Serbia

Victory Square Health Inc. (“VSH”) has opened a new sales & distribution channel to provide its Safetest Covid-19 Elisa and 15 Minute Rapid Testing Kits kits (“ Safetest Kits”) across Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Serbia (together, the “Territories”).





The Territories have seen nearly 350,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 9,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of October 26, 2020 according to Worldometers .





Safetest Kits can confirm whether one is currently infected with the virus causing Covid-19 or whether one was infected before and was unaware of the infection.





On October 16, 2020, VSH received Conformité Européenne (CE) approval from relevant European Union authorities for the distribution, sale, and usage of Safetest Kits throughout the European Union.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VSH” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that it has established a sales & distribution network to make its Safetest Kits available throughout the Territories. In addition, Safetest Kits will also be available through the same distribution network in certain parts of the middle east as mutually agreed between the Distributor and VSH.



VSH has acquired a distributor (the “Distributor”) based in Greece (which serves as a medical hub in the Balkans) with experience in the sale and distribution of personal protective equipment and other health and wellness products to both government and medical purchasers in the region. The Distributor will provide the Territories as well as certain parts of the middle east with access to VSH’s Safetest Kits for detecting antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2. Pricing for Safetest Kits will be determined by the parties based on market conditions. The Distributor is expected to receive the first shipment of Safetest Kits from VSH for evaluation within the next 10 business days.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe has created a demand for rapid testing throughout the continent. VSH is poised to meet this demand through its suite of Covid-19 testing products including the Safetest Kit.

The Safetest Kit enables users to receive results with a 96.6% sensitivity in as little as 15 minutes by providing a simple blood sample similar to that required of a handheld diabetes reader.