5G Automotive Association Virtual Showcase Highlights Momentum behind C-V2X Technology Deployment for Connected Vehicles and Smart Cities in the U.S. (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 28.10.2020, 19:40 | 48 | 0 |
Detroit (ots) - Leading automotive, tech and telecom companies combine efforts
to accelerate Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything roll-out and increase safety for
drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the United States.
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) hosted a virtual showcase to underline the
strong momentum around recent deployments of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything
(C-V2X) technology in the United States. Members Audi and Applied Information
announced a new joint initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia, sealed by
a memorandum of understanding.
to accelerate Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything roll-out and increase safety for
drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the United States.
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) hosted a virtual showcase to underline the
strong momentum around recent deployments of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything
(C-V2X) technology in the United States. Members Audi and Applied Information
announced a new joint initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia, sealed by
a memorandum of understanding.
C-V2X, which allows vehicles to "talk" with other vehicles and the
infrastructure on the roadways, is an essential enabler for a safer and more
efficient transportation system. Combining both low-latency direct
communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum band (not requiring network coverage)
and mobile network communications, C-V2X deployment is now a reality in multiple
locations across the United States. "C-V2X is the vehicle communication
technology most capable of making America's roads safer, smarter and more
efficient," said John Kwant, Global Director, Government Relations, Mobility and
Advanced Technologies, Ford Motor Company. "Its performance, evolution, and
deployment advantages are critically important to the future of mobility and
will result in numerous safety benefits for American drivers."
The wide deployment of C-V2X, and its direct evolution path towards 5G-V2X, will
support the mass-deployment of both basic advanced driving use cases in the
upcoming years, as outlined in 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap[1]. The
association's virtual showcase featured several real-world deployments of C-V2X,
that already benefit local communities in Virginia (Smart Road Corridor), in
Georgia (City of Alpharetta), in Texas (City of Arlington) and in California
(Bay Area).
A BRAND-NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AUDI AND APPLIED INFORMATION
The signature by Audi and Applied Information of a Memorandum of Understanding
for a new initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia underlined the
acceleration of C-V2X on-going deployments across the U.S., pending a decision
by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the NPRM for the modernization
of the 5.9 GHz band, including allocation of spectrum to C-V2X.
"We are pleased to be working with Audi and Temple to help bring this advance in
vulnerable road user safety to the community," said Bryan Mulligan, president of
Applied Information and executive director of the iATL. "Using connected vehicle
technology to improve safety in school zones and at the bus stop are prime
examples of the benefits that can be derived for the public through partnership
infrastructure on the roadways, is an essential enabler for a safer and more
efficient transportation system. Combining both low-latency direct
communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum band (not requiring network coverage)
and mobile network communications, C-V2X deployment is now a reality in multiple
locations across the United States. "C-V2X is the vehicle communication
technology most capable of making America's roads safer, smarter and more
efficient," said John Kwant, Global Director, Government Relations, Mobility and
Advanced Technologies, Ford Motor Company. "Its performance, evolution, and
deployment advantages are critically important to the future of mobility and
will result in numerous safety benefits for American drivers."
The wide deployment of C-V2X, and its direct evolution path towards 5G-V2X, will
support the mass-deployment of both basic advanced driving use cases in the
upcoming years, as outlined in 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap[1]. The
association's virtual showcase featured several real-world deployments of C-V2X,
that already benefit local communities in Virginia (Smart Road Corridor), in
Georgia (City of Alpharetta), in Texas (City of Arlington) and in California
(Bay Area).
A BRAND-NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AUDI AND APPLIED INFORMATION
The signature by Audi and Applied Information of a Memorandum of Understanding
for a new initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia underlined the
acceleration of C-V2X on-going deployments across the U.S., pending a decision
by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the NPRM for the modernization
of the 5.9 GHz band, including allocation of spectrum to C-V2X.
"We are pleased to be working with Audi and Temple to help bring this advance in
vulnerable road user safety to the community," said Bryan Mulligan, president of
Applied Information and executive director of the iATL. "Using connected vehicle
technology to improve safety in school zones and at the bus stop are prime
examples of the benefits that can be derived for the public through partnership
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0