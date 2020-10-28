5G Automotive Association Virtual Showcase Highlights Momentum behind C-V2X Technology Deployment for Connected Vehicles and Smart Cities in the U.S. (FOTO)

Detroit (ots) - Leading automotive, tech and telecom companies combine efforts

to accelerate Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything roll-out and increase safety for

drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the United States.



The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) hosted a virtual showcase to underline the

strong momentum around recent deployments of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything

(C-V2X) technology in the United States. Members Audi and Applied Information

announced a new joint initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia, sealed by

a memorandum of understanding.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

C-V2X, which allows vehicles to "talk" with other vehicles and theinfrastructure on the roadways, is an essential enabler for a safer and moreefficient transportation system. Combining both low-latency directcommunications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum band (not requiring network coverage)and mobile network communications, C-V2X deployment is now a reality in multiplelocations across the United States. "C-V2X is the vehicle communicationtechnology most capable of making America's roads safer, smarter and moreefficient," said John Kwant, Global Director, Government Relations, Mobility andAdvanced Technologies, Ford Motor Company. "Its performance, evolution, anddeployment advantages are critically important to the future of mobility andwill result in numerous safety benefits for American drivers."The wide deployment of C-V2X, and its direct evolution path towards 5G-V2X, willsupport the mass-deployment of both basic advanced driving use cases in theupcoming years, as outlined in 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap[1]. Theassociation's virtual showcase featured several real-world deployments of C-V2X,that already benefit local communities in Virginia (Smart Road Corridor), inGeorgia (City of Alpharetta), in Texas (City of Arlington) and in California(Bay Area).A BRAND-NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AUDI AND APPLIED INFORMATIONThe signature by Audi and Applied Information of a Memorandum of Understandingfor a new initial C-V2X deployment in Alpharetta, Georgia underlined theacceleration of C-V2X on-going deployments across the U.S., pending a decisionby the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the NPRM for the modernizationof the 5.9 GHz band, including allocation of spectrum to C-V2X."We are pleased to be working with Audi and Temple to help bring this advance invulnerable road user safety to the community," said Bryan Mulligan, president ofApplied Information and executive director of the iATL. "Using connected vehicletechnology to improve safety in school zones and at the bus stop are primeexamples of the benefits that can be derived for the public through partnership