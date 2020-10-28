- Market Size – USD 7,954.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends –Growing demand from emerging markets in the APAC region

- The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Construction Sealants Market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing application in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating any movement or stresses that the building may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting market growth.

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications. Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor easier to clean. Moreover, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to the visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of people.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

