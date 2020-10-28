Tricida to Provide Update from its End-of-Review Type A Meeting with the FDA
Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it will provide an update on its interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from its End-of-Review Type A Meeting with the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology.
Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time on October 29, 2020 to discuss feedback from its FDA interactions and future plans. The webcast or conference call may be accessed as follows:
Tricida End-of-Review Type A Meeting Update
Thursday, October 29, 2020
8:00 am Eastern Time
Webcast:
Dial-in:
(877) 377-5478
International:
(629) 228-0740
Conference ID:
9786643It
A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.
For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.
