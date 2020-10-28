Tricida to Provide Update from its End-of-Review Type A Meeting with the FDA

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it will provide an update on its interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from its End-of-Review Type A Meeting with the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology.

Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time on October 29, 2020 to discuss feedback from its FDA interactions and future plans. The webcast or conference call may be accessed as follows: