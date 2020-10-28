 

Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 21:02  |  40   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information about Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

