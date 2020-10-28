Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Convertible Note Reduction and Extension

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH, the “Company”) announces that on October 28, 2020, it entered into final agreements with certain holders of its Convertible Promissory Notes due November 9, 2020 in the aggregate principal amount of $25 million (the “Notes”) to (1) further extend the maturity date of the Notes from November 9, 2020, by an additional 18-months to May 9, 2022 and (2) to decrease the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to $20 million, following the Company’s pay-down of $5 million in principal of the Notes on November 9, 2020. All other terms of the Notes remain the same.

The Notes, and the shares underlying the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, or shares underlying the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, some of which are based on various assumptions and events that are beyond our control, may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “may,” “capable,” “will,” “intends,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “potentially”” appear,” “should,” “could,” “seem to,” “anticipate,” “expectations,” “plan,” “ensure,” “desire,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. The forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations. Actual results may differ materially as a result of several factors, including, but not limited to the following: impact on the U.S. economy and financial markets of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and any adverse impact or disruption to the Company’s operations; the effects of the various stimulus efforts promulgated by the United States and state and local governments in response to the coronavirus; performance by counterparties to the Company’s business contracts; successful development, marketing, sale and financing of new and existing financial products; expansion of Non-QM loan originations; ability to successfully diversify our loan products; ability to successfully sell loans to third-party investors; volatility in the mortgage industry; unexpected interest rate fluctuations and margin compression; performance of third-party sub-servicers; our ability to manage personnel expenses in relation to mortgage production levels; our ability to successfully use warehousing capacity and satisfy financial covenants; increased competition in the mortgage lending industry by larger or more efficient companies; issues and system risks related to our technology; ability to successfully create cost and product efficiencies through new technology including cyber risk and data security risk; more than expected increases in default rates or loss severities and mortgage related losses; ability to obtain additional financing through lending and repurchase facilities, debt or equity funding, strategic relationships or otherwise; the terms of any financing, whether debt or equity, that we do obtain and our expected use of proceeds from any financing; increase in loan repurchase requests and ability to adequately settle repurchase obligations; failure to create brand awareness; the outcome, including any settlements of litigation or regulatory actions pending against us or other legal contingencies; our compliance with applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations; and other general market and economic conditions.