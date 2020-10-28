NIC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), a leading digital government solutions and payments company, announced results for the third quarter of 2020 that ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Same state revenues of $91.3 million, a 25% increase. Same state transaction-based revenues from Interactive Government Services (IGS) increased 25%, driven by higher revenues from DMV-related services, such as auto registrations, tax-related services, and outdoor recreation services, among others. Same state transaction-based revenues from Driver History Records (DHR) decreased 6%, driven by volume declines in several states primarily resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Same state revenues from other services (development services & fixed fee management services) increased 225%, driven by revenues from pandemic unemployment services provided to the Commonwealth of Virginia, as described above. Revenues from the Company's contract with the state of Illinois were excluded from same state revenues in the current quarter because it did not generate comparable revenues for two full comparable periods. Illinois will be included in the calculation of same state revenues beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial results from the Company’s Texas payment processing contract previously included in the State Enterprise category were included in the Software & Services category beginning in the first quarter of 2020. Financial results in the prior year were reclassified to match the current year presentation.

Software & Services revenues of $43.1 million, a 152% increase, driven primarily by revenues from TourHealth, as described above.

On October 26, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share, payable to stockholders of record as of December 4, 2020. The dividend, which is expected to total approximately $6.1 million based on the current number of shares outstanding, will be paid on December 18, 2020 out of the Company’s available cash.

Operational Highlights:

As previously announced, following competitive bid processes, NIC was awarded new, multi-year contracts with the states of Florida and Iowa.

The state of Florida awarded the Company a contract to provide transaction-funded payment processing services for all state agencies. This contract also provides the ability for local governments in Florida to work with the Company for payment processing services. The contract has an initial term of five years, which may be extended by up to five additional years.

The state of Iowa awarded the Company a contract to provide enterprise digital government services to the state. The contract has an initial term of five years with five one-year renewal options.

In addition to these awards, several of the Company’s long-term government partners recently extended their relationships with the Company:

Maryland extended its contract with the Company for six months.

Wisconsin extended its contract with the Company for two years.

The Company signed a new state enterprise contract with the state of Oklahoma. The contract has an initial term of one year with four one-year renewal options.

As previously announced, NIC joined forces with two market-leading firms, Impact Health and NEXT Marketing, to create TourHealth, a comprehensive and scalable rapid COVID-19 testing solution. During the third quarter of 2020, TourHealth provided testing services to the state of Florida, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the University of Mississippi, and in October 2020, TourHealth began providing testing services to the state of South Carolina. Additionally, TourHealth has been selected by the states of Utah, Nevada and Missouri as an approved COVID-19 testing vendor.

“The positive momentum we continue to experience in 2020 is a true testament to the dedication of our employees and government partners, who, despite the many challenges of this pandemic, continue to focus on delivering essential digital government services to communities across the country. We appreciate the confidence Florida and Iowa have placed in us to bring innovative digital government services and secure payment processing to their citizens,” said Harry Herington, NIC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “We are also very proud of the success of TourHealth and the critical access to COVID-19 tests this solution provides. This solution further demonstrates NIC’s ability to quickly respond to critical needs in times of crisis.”

COVID-19 and Updated Full-Year 2020 Outlook:

NIC continues to evaluate the impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on its business for the remainder of the year. Based on this ongoing evaluation and taking into consideration recent revenue trends, including COVID-19 related contributions from TourHealth and Virginia pandemic unemployment services, the Company now expects to come in above the high end of its previously issued guidance for total revenues, which was $391.0 million, adjusted EBITDA, which was $93.0 million, and earnings per share, which was 81 cents.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, income tax expense, depreciation & amortization, stock-based compensation and other significant non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. These measures should be used in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, operating income, operating income margin, net income, earnings per share or other measures of profitability, liquidity or other performance measures computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin is useful to investors and other users as these measures represent key supplemental information to compare and evaluate the Company's core underlying business results over time and with other companies. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedule provides a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin represent performance measures and are not intended to represent liquidity measures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Any statements made in this release that do not relate to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements often address the Company’s potential financial performance for the 2020 fiscal year or future fiscal years, estimates, projections, the expected length of contract terms, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, statements relating to potential new contracts or renewals, statements relating to the Company’s expected effective tax rate, statements relating to possible future dividends and share repurchases, statements related to the ongoing effects the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have on the Company’s business and financial results, including statements relating to the duration, profitability and unsatisfied performance obligations of the Company’s COVID-19 testing solution, and other possible future events, including potential acquisitions, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks include regional or national business, political, economic, competitive, social and market conditions, including various termination rights of the Company and its partners, the ability of the Company to renew existing contracts – in whole or in part, and to sign contracts with new federal, state, and local government agencies, the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches or incidents, the Company’s ability to identify and acquire suitable acquisition candidates and to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, and the effects the COVID-19 pandemic may have on continued demand for and profitability of the Company's services, including the Company’s COVID-19 testing solution, as well as its government agency partners, its workforce and the broader economy. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These filings are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: State enterprise revenues $ 91,475 $ 73,257 $ 243,690 $ 217,981 Software & services revenues 43,115 17,128 75,608 49,151 Total revenues 134,590 90,385 319,298 267,132 Operating expenses: State enterprise cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 53,807 43,821 145,954 130,881 Software & services cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 31,290 10,173 52,359 30,094 Selling & administrative 8,817 8,153 25,196 26,473 Enterprise technology & product support 7,342 6,743 21,797 19,933 Depreciation & amortization 3,528 3,524 10,483 9,075 Total operating expenses 104,784 72,414 255,789 216,456 Operating income 29,806 17,971 63,509 50,676 Other income: Interest income — 729 389 1,910 Income before income taxes 29,806 18,700 63,898 52,586 Income tax provision 4,715 4,190 13,148 12,113 Net income $ 25,091 $ 14,510 $ 50,750 $ 40,473 Basic net income per share $ 0.37 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 Diluted net income per share $ 0.37 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 67,025 66,960 67,004 66,858 Diluted 67,025 66,960 67,004 66,858 Key financial metrics: Total revenue growth 49 % 4 % 20 % — % Recurring revenues as a % of total revenues 74 % 97 % 86 % 97 % State enterprise revenue growth 25 % (7 )% 12 % (11 )% Same state revenue growth 25 % 12 % 12 % 11 % Gross profit % - state enterprise 41 % 40 % 40 % 40 % Software & services revenue growth 152 % 111 % 54 % 146 % Gross profit % - software & services 27 % 41 % 31 % 39 % Selling & administrative as a % of total revenues 7 % 9 % 8 % 10 % Enterprise technology & product support as a % of total revenues 5 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Operating income as a % of total revenues ("operating margin") 22 % 20 % 20 % 19 % State enterprise revenue analysis: IGS $ 58,192 $ 46,480 $ 156,436 $ 136,826 DHR 21,716 23,076 65,172 70,158 Development services 10,329 2,463 18,369 7,284 Fixed-fee management services 1,238 1,238 3,713 3,713 Total state enterprise revenues $ 91,475 $ 73,257 $ 243,690 $ 217,981

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value amount) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 235,348 $ 214,380 Trade accounts receivable, net 139,044 85,399 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 18,649 12,944 Total current assets 393,041 312,723 Property and equipment, net 10,107 10,091 Right of use lease assets, net 11,293 10,778 Intangible assets, net 21,426 22,398 Goodwill 5,965 5,965 Other assets 1,608 404 Total assets $ 443,440 $ 362,359 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,698 $ 63,685 Accrued expenses 53,525 25,940 Lease liabilities 4,110 3,776 Other current liabilities 11,998 7,191 Total current liabilities 149,331 100,592 Deferred income taxes, net 2,295 2,463 Lease liabilities 7,618 7,373 Other long-term liabilities 4,854 6,003 Total liabilities 164,098 116,431 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 200,000 shares authorized, 67,026 and 66,968 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 127,358 123,208 Retained earnings 151,977 122,713 Total stockholders' equity 279,342 245,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 443,440 $ 362,359

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 50,750 $ 40,473 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 10,483 9,075 Stock-based compensation expense 5,056 5,227 Deferred income taxes (285 ) 1,464 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,135 409 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (54,324 ) (25,135 ) Prepaid expenses & other current assets (5,705 ) 761 Other assets 2,212 3,333 Accounts payable 16,013 24,700 Accrued expenses 27,585 1,554 Other current liabilities 3,977 2,052 Other long-term liabilities (3,671 ) (5,211 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,226 58,702 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,956 ) (3,483 ) Capitalized software development costs (6,572 ) (6,679 ) Business combination — (10,000 ) Asset acquisition — (3,486 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,528 ) (23,648 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends on common stock (18,299 ) (16,234 ) Proceeds from employee common stock purchases 1,509 1,443 Shares surrendered upon vesting of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholdings (1,996 ) (2,686 ) Repurchase of shares (3,944 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (22,730 ) (17,477 ) Net increase in cash 20,968 17,577 Cash, beginning of period 214,380 191,700 Cash, end of period 235,348 209,277 Other cash flow information: Non-cash activities: Contingent consideration - business combination $ — $ 960 Cash payments: Income taxes paid, net $ 7,678 $ 12,283

NIC INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 25,091 $ 14,510 $ 50,750 $ 40,473 Add: Income tax expense 4,715 4,190 13,148 12,113 Less: Interest income — 729 389 1,910 Operating income 29,806 17,971 63,509 50,676 Add: Depreciation & amortization expense 3,528 3,524 10,483 9,075 Add: Stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of executive severance (1) 1,998 1,524 5,056 5,227 Add: Executive severance payments (1) — — — 1,526 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,332 $ 23,019 $ 79,048 $ 66,504 Total Revenues $ 134,590 $ 90,385 $ 319,298 $ 267,132 Net income as a % of total revenues ("net profit margin") 19 % 16 % 16 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenues ("Adjusted EBITDA margin") 26 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Detail of stock-based compensation expense State enterprise cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization $ 409 $ 370 $ 1,167 $ 1,127 Software & services cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 46 19 115 75 Selling & administrative 1,329 951 3,185 3,523 Enterprise technology & product support 214 184 589 502 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,998 $ 1,524 $ 5,056 $ 5,227

(1) Executive severance expense of $2.6 million related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Operating Officer is included in selling & administrative expense in the consolidated statements of income and financial summary for the three months ended March 31, 2019. These costs consisted of a one-time cash payment of $1.5 million and $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with the accelerated vesting of certain restricted stock awards. These costs were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because the Company does not regard these costs as reflective of normal recurring costs to operate its business.

