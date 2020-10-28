Central Valley Community Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months and Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, and Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), reported today unaudited consolidated net income of $13,268,000, and fully diluted earnings per common share of $1.05 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $16,994,000 and $1.25 per fully diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loans increased $161.0 million or 17.23%, and total assets increased $353.8 million or 22.16% at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.

Total deposits increased 26.10% to $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.

Total cost of deposits remains at low levels at 0.09% and 0.17% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Average non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts as a percentage of total average deposits was 48.56% and 43.24% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $3,458,000, net loan recoveries were $120,000, and loans delinquent more than 30 days were $250,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Capital positions remain strong at September 30, 2020 with a 9.26% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio; a 14.23% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio; a 14.65% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio; and a 15.90% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio.

The Company declared an $0.11 per common share cash dividend, payable on November 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

“Our financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, demonstrate that the Bank remains well-positioned for growth and stability with the increase of deposits and total assets, though demand for loans continues to be a challenge at this time,” stated James M. Ford, President & CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.

“Despite the ongoing challenges affecting our region, Central Valley Community Bank continues to provide the solid performance and helpful banking services our local communities have come to trust. We remain vigilant as to the direct and indirect financial impacts the pandemic and California wildfires are having on clients and our own employees. We continue to remain hopeful as there are signs of the economy slowly recovering; however, we remain cautious until the long-term impacts of the California wildfires and COVID-19 are known,” concluded Ford.

The Company’s management team has evaluated its exposure to increased loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and has performed borrower analysis on the customers in the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020. The following table includes loan-to-value ratios as of September 30, 2020 for loans collateralized by real estate based on loan commitment amounts and appraisal data performed either at the origination date of the loan or based on a more current updated appraisal.

Loan Type

(Dollars in thousands) Loan

Commitment

Balance Loan to Value

Ratio Commercial Real Estate: Owner occupied $ 195,189 50.7 % Construction and other land loans 72,612 65.8 % Non-owner occupied 318,766 52.6 % Agricultural 75,747 36.5 % Other 34,883 53.1 % Consumer equity loans and lines of credit 58,614 58.5 % Total $ 755,811

The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to minimize our losses. We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who were required to close or reduce their business operations to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to 90 days. As of September 30, 2020, loan customer requests to defer payments on loans totaling approximately $60 million were outstanding, of which, based on management’s customer inquiries, approximately $4 million or 7% expect to require up to an additional 90-day deferral, and $4.09 million or 6% expect they will require a loan modification.

As a preferred SBA lender, we are participating in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help provide loans to our business customers to provide them with additional working capital. The Company has worked diligently with the SBA to qualify clients to receive PPP loans. As of September 30, 2020, PPP loans in the following size categories were outstanding:

PPP Loan Size Categories (Dollars in thousands) Number of

Loans Amount Up to $150,000 783 $ 41,692 $150,001 to $500,000 205 53,705 $500,001 to $1,000,000 44 30,347 $1,000,001 to $2,000,000 31 44,008 Over $2,000,000 13 40,305 Total 1,076 $ 210,057

The SBA PPP fees net of issuance costs to be recognized by the Company over the remaining life of the loans total approximately $5.1 million. The Company has also taken measures to protect the health and safety of its employees by implementing remote work arrangements to the full extent possible, and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing. Management is closely monitoring credit metrics. Additional resources have been shifted to credit administration to closely analyze higher risk segments within the loan portfolio, monitor and track loan payment deferrals and customer liquidity, and provide timely reporting to management and the board of directors. The management team continues to analyze economic conditions in our geographic markets and perform stress testing of our investment portfolio as well as our loan portfolio. The following table shows the Company’s loan portfolio allocated by management’s internal risk ratings:

Loan Risk Rating (In thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Pass $ 1,032,141 $ 1,055,944 $ 879,844 Special mention 43,893 35,735 28,183 Substandard 37,643 38,672 33,838 Doubtful — — — Total $ 1,113,677 $ 1,130,351 $ 941,865

Based on the Company’s capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-deposit ratio, loan concentration diversification, and suburban geographical marketplace, management expects to be able to manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased 21.93%, driven by a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, and an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in loan placement fees, and a decrease in the provision for income taxes, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a $4,975,000 provision for credit losses, compared to a $525,000 provision during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $47,646,000, compared to $47,985,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $339,000 or 0.71%. The impact to interest income from the accretion of the loan marks on acquired loans was $1,039,000 and $750,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. In addition, net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was benefited by approximately $505,000 in nonrecurring income from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans, as compared to $593,000 in nonrecurring income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding these reversals and benefits, net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $540,000 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s shareholders’ equity increased $7,652,000, or 3.35%, compared to December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders’ equity was driven by the retention of earnings, net of dividends paid, and an increase in net unrealized gains on available-for-sale (AFS) securities recorded, net of estimated taxes, in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), offset by the decrease in common stock as a result of the share repurchase program.

Return on average equity (ROE) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 7.78%, compared to 9.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in ROE reflects the decrease in net income, notwithstanding the decrease in average shareholders’ equity compared to the prior year. The Company declared and paid $0.33 and $0.32 per share in cash dividends to holders of common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 0.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 1.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is due to a decrease in net income and an increase in average assets. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s total assets increased 22.16%, and total liabilities increased 25.29%, compared to December 31, 2019 primarily due to the Company’s participation in the PPP.

Non-performing assets increased by $1,765,000, or 104.25%, to $3,458,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $1,693,000 at December 31, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded $552,000 in net loan recoveries, compared to $134,000 in net loan charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The net charge-off (recovery) ratio, which reflects annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, was (0.07)% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.02% for the same period in 2019. Total non-performing assets were 0.18% and 0.11% of total assets as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $14,657,000, compared to $9,130,000 at December 31, 2019, a net increase of $5,527,000 reflecting the provisioning and net recoveries during the period. The Company’s provision for credit losses of $4,975,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily due to an increase in qualitative factors related to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.32% and 0.97% as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Total loans include loans acquired in the acquisitions of Folsom Lake Bank on October 1, 2017, Sierra Vista Bank on October 1, 2016 and Visalia Community Bank on July 1, 2013 that, at their respective acquisition dates, were recorded at fair value and did not have a related allowance for credit losses. The recorded value of acquired loans totaled $137,177,000 at September 30, 2020 and $152,735,000 at December 31, 2019. Excluding these acquired loans from the calculation, the allowance for credit losses to total gross loans was 1.51% and 1.15% as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and general reserves associated with non-impaired loans to total non-impaired loans was 1.84% and 1.16%, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, gross loans included $210,057,000 related to PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. Excluding PPP loans and the acquired loans from the calculation, the allowance for credit losses to total gross loans was 1.92% and 1.15% as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company believes the allowance for credit losses is adequate to provide for probable incurred credit losses within the loan portfolio at September 30, 2020.

The Company’s net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 3.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 4.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest margin in the period-to-period comparison resulted from the decrease in the effective yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and Federal Funds sold, the decrease in the effective yield on average investment securities, and the decrease in the yield on the Company’s loan portfolio. The decrease in the loan yield was impacted by Company’s issuance of low interest PPP loans.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the effective yield on average total earning assets decreased 69 basis points to 4.04% compared to 4.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, while the cost of average total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 0.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Over the same periods, the cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.15% for the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s average investment securities, including interest-earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, totaled $587,215,000, an increase of $94,449,000, or 19.17%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective yield on average investment securities, including interest-earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, decreased to 2.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.13% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. In the normal course of managing the investment portfolio, management sold certain investment securities primarily in the private label commercial mortgage backed security sector during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and purchased securities in the municipal investment sector to take advantage of the price and yield attributes related to these sectors at the time, and recorded a net gain on sale of investments of $4,197,000.

Total average loans (including nonaccrual), which generally yield higher rates than investment securities, increased $110,574,000 to $1,042,010,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $931,436,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 . The effective yield on average loans decreased to 4.97% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 5.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Total average PPP loans, which yield 1.00%, were $124,303,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans from total average loans, the effective yield on average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 5.34%.

Total average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,780,716,000 compared to $1,571,245,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $209,471,000 or 13.33%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 66.02% and 71.96%, respectively. Total average deposits increased $229,058,000 or 17.77% to $1,518,250,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,289,192,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $61,138,000, or 8.26%, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $167,920,000, or 30.57%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits was 47.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 42.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $637,000 to $10,659,000, compared to $11,296,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily driven by a decrease of $999,000 in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, a decrease in service charge income of $519,000, and a decrease in FHLB dividends of $95,000, partially offset by an increase in loan placement fees of $898,000, and an increase of $193,000 in other income. The increase in other income resulted from a $463,000 gain related to the collection of life insurance proceeds.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $333,000, or 0.95%, to $35,305,000 compared to $34,972,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The net increase year over year resulted from increases in salaries and employee benefits of $920,000, professional services of $684,000, data processing of $298,000, regulatory assessments of $123,000, and operating losses of $5,000, offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $769,000, information technology of $192,000, amortization of software of $155,000, credit card expenses of $114,000, and directors’ expenses of $84,000, in 2020 compared to 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was the result of an increase of $1,379,000 in salaries and benefits (of which $525,000 related to the payment of a nonrecurring employee incentive), as well as an increase of $253,000 for directors’ and officers’ expenses related to the change in the discount rate used to calculate the liability for salary continuation, deferred compensation, and split dollar plans; offset by higher loan origination costs relating to the PPP loans processed during the second quarter of 2020 of approximately $913,000.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $4,757,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6,790,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 26.39% compared to 28.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was affected by the large provision for credit losses, which resulted in lower pretax and taxable income, as well as the gain related to the collection of tax-exempt life insurance proceeds, offset by a decrease in tax-exempt interest.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4,344,000 and earnings per diluted common share of $0.35, compared to consolidated net income of $5,691,000 and $0.42 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in non-interest income of $1,651,000, an increase in provision for credit losses of $350,000, an increase in total non-interest expenses of $194,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $162,000, partially offset by a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $1,010,000. The effective tax rate decreased to 24.92% from 30.11% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Net income for the immediately trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2,301,000, or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Annualized return on average equity (ROE) for the third quarter of 2020 was 7.50%, compared to 9.77% for the same period of 2019. The decrease in ROE reflects a decrease in net income, coupled with an increase in shareholders’ equity. Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 0.90% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.43% for the same period in 2019. This decrease is due to a decrease in net income and an increase in average assets.

In comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2019, average total loans increased by $174,643,000, or 18.41%. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $120,000 compared to $160,000 net loan charge-offs for the same period in 2019. The net charge-off (recovery) ratio, which reflects annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, was (0.04)% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The following table shows the Company’s outstanding loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Loan Type (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 % of Total

Loans December 31,

2019 % of Total

Loans Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 296,338 26.7 % $ 102,541 10.9 % Agricultural production 22,902 2.1 % 23,159 2.6 % Total commercial 319,240 28.8 % 125,700 13.5 % Real estate: Owner occupied 195,189 17.6 % 197,946 21.0 % Real estate construction and other land loans 72,612 6.5 % 73,718 7.8 % Commercial real estate 318,766 28.7 % 329,333 34.9 % Agricultural real estate 75,747 6.7 % 76,304 8.1 % Other real estate 34,883 3.1 % 31,241 3.3 % Total real estate 697,197 62.6 % 708,542 75.1 % Consumer: Equity loans and lines of credit 58,614 5.3 % 64,841 6.9 % Consumer and installment 38,627 3.3 % 42,782 4.5 % Total consumer 97,241 8.6 % 107,623 11.4 % Net deferred origination costs (3,789 ) 1,515 Total gross loans 1,109,889 100.0 % 943,380 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (14,657 ) (9,130 ) Total loans $ 1,095,232 $ 934,250

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 increased $358,822,000 or 27.53% to $1,662,085,000 compared to $1,303,263,000 for the same period of 2019. In comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2019, average borrowed funds decreased $17,413,000 or 77.16% to $5,155,000 compared to $22,568,000. The composition of the deposits at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is summarized in the table below.

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 % of

Total

Deposits December 31,

2019 % of

Total

Deposits NOW accounts $ 318,061 18.9 % $ 266,048 20.0 % MMA accounts 314,543 18.7 % 266,609 20.0 % Time deposits 88,037 5.2 % 93,730 7.0 % Savings deposits 155,680 9.3 % 112,271 8.4 % Total interest-bearing 876,321 52.1 % 738,658 55.4 % Non-interest bearing 804,893 47.9 % 594,627 44.6 % Total deposits $ 1,681,214 100.0 % $ 1,333,285 100.0 %

The Company’s net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 3.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 4.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, decreased $162,000, or 1.00%, to $16,043,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $16,205,000 for the same period in 2019. The accretion of the loan marks on acquired loans increased interest income by $172,000 and $299,000 during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net interest income during the third quarters of 2020 and 2019 benefited by approximately $52,000 and $250,000, respectively, from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans. The net interest margin period-to-period comparisons were impacted by the decrease in the yield on total interest-bearing liabilities, as well as the decrease in the yield on the average investment securities, the decrease in the yield on the loan portfolio, and the decrease in the effective yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and Federal Funds sold. Over the same periods, the cost of total deposits decreased to 0.09% from 0.17%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s average investment securities, including interest-earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, increased by $163,709,000, or 33.67%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and increased by $60,634,000, or 10.29%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The effective yield on average investment securities, including interest earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, was 2.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total average loans, which generally yield higher rates than investment securities, increased by $174,643,000 to $1,123,316,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $948,673,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and increased by $46,108,000 from $1,077,208,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The effective yield on average loans was 4.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 5.55% and 4.71% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding PPP loans from the calculation, the effective yield on average loans was 5.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 5.55% and 5.22% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $1,928,594,000 compared to $1,588,367,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $1,813,865,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $340,227,000 or 21.42% and an increase of $114,729,000 or 6.33%, respectively.

Total average deposits increased $358,822,000, or 27.53%, to $1,662,085,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,303,263,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total average deposits increased $105,402,000, or 6.77%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,556,683,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s deposit balances for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased through organic growth and PPP loan proceeds retained in customer deposit accounts. The Company’s ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits was 48.56% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 43.24% and 48.39% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $1,651,000, or 44.36%, to $2,071,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3,722,000 for the same period in 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, non-interest income included $57,000 net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities compared to net realized gains of $1,685,000 for the same period in 2019, a $1,628,000 decrease. During the third quarter of 2020 loan placement fees increased $397,000, offset by a decrease in service charge income of $209,000, a decrease of $148,000 in other income, and a decrease in interchange fees of $19,000, compared to the same period in 2019. Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased by $26,000 to $2,071,000, compared to $2,045,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase compared to the trailing quarter was primarily a result of $124,000 increase in loan placement fees, a $115,000 increase in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, a $48,000 increase in interchange fees, and a $16,000 increase in service charges, offset by a $275,000 decrease in other income.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased $194,000, or 1.68%, to $11,728,000 compared to $11,534,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The net increase quarter over quarter was a result of an increase in professional services of $311,000, an increase of $204,000 in data processing expense, and an increase of $216,000 in regulatory assessments, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses of $121,000, a decrease of $44,000 in directors’ expenses, a decrease of $51,000 in mileage and travel, a decrease of $70,000 in amortization of software, a decrease of $48,000 in Internet banking expenses, and a decrease of $20,000 in information technology expenses. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, nonrecurring expenses included $292,000 related to PPP loan forgiveness processing, and $46,000 related to additional accruals for salary continuation plans due to decreases in interest rates.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased by $230,000 or 2.00% to $11,728,000 compared to $11,498,000 for the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase compared to the trailing quarter was primarily due to an increase in data processing of $40,000, an increase in professional services of $193,000, and a $83,000 increase in other non-interest expenses, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $83,000, and a decrease in ATM/debit card expense of $43,000.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1,442,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2,452,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and $820,000 for the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 24.92% compared to 30.11% for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate was affected by the provision for credit losses and lower net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, which resulted in lower pretax and taxable income.

Capital Management

On October 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2020. The Company continues to be well capitalized and expects to maintain adequate capital levels.

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 20 full-service offices throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and the Bank’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen Musson, Dorothea D. Silva, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements- Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (1) significant increases in competitive pressure in the banking industry; (2) the impact of changes in interest rates; (3) a decline in economic conditions in the Central Valley and the Greater Sacramento Region; (4) the Company’s ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates; (5) the Company’s ability to maintain its net interest margin; (6) the decline in quality of the Company’s earning assets; (7) a decline in credit quality; (8) changes in the regulatory environment; (9) fluctuations in the real estate market; (10) changes in business conditions and inflation; (11) changes in securities markets (12) risks associated with acquisitions, relating to difficulty in integrating combined operations and related negative impact on earnings, and incurrence of substantial expenses; (13) political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, pandemic diseases or extreme weather events, any of which may affect services we use or affect our customers, employees or third parties with which we conduct business; (14) the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance; (15) the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Company in connection with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted thereunder, including risks to the Company with respect to the uncertain application by the Small Business Administration of new borrower and loan eligibility, forgiveness and audit criteria; and (16) the other risks set forth in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Therefore, the information set forth in such forward-looking statements should be carefully considered when evaluating the business prospects of the Company.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except share amounts) 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 33,447 $ 24,195 $ 38,344 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 53,563 28,379 4,693 Total cash and cash equivalents 87,010 52,574 43,037 Available-for-sale investment securities 631,854 470,746 469,927 Equity securities 7,655 7,472 7,507 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $14,657, $9,130, and $9,495 at September 30,

2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively 1,095,232 934,250 933,008 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,257 7,618 7,804 Bank owned life insurance 29,769 30,230 30,047 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,595 6,062 6,062 Goodwill 53,777 53,777 53,777 Core deposit intangibles 1,356 1,878 2,051 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 31,055 32,148 30,907 Total assets $ 1,950,560 $ 1,596,755 $ 1,584,127 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 804,893 $ 594,627 $ 572,736 Interest bearing 876,321 738,658 737,010 Total deposits 1,681,214 1,333,285 1,309,746 Short-term borrowings — — 5,000 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,411 30,187 31,044 Total liabilities 1,714,780 1,368,627 1,350,945 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding:

12,507,658, 13,052,407, and 13,301,395, at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019,

and September 30, 2019, respectively 79,269 89,379 94,516 Retained earnings 145,045 135,932 132,935 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 11,466 2,817 5,731 Total shareholders’ equity 235,780 228,128 233,182 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,950,560 $ 1,596,755 $ 1,584,127

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,190 $ 12,600 $ 13,238 $ 38,688 $ 38,747 Interest on deposits in other banks 26 13 74 222 283 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 2,771 2,959 3,462 8,996 9,821 Exempt from Federal income taxes 444 412 153 1,015 1,144 Total interest income 16,431 15,984 16,927 48,921 49,995 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 363 374 566 1,169 1,428 Interest on junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 25 36 51 106 163 Other — — 105 — 419 Total interest expense 388 410 722 1,275 2,010 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 16,043 15,574 16,205 47,646 47,985 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 600 3,000 250 4,975 525 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,443 12,574 15,955 42,671 47,460 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 463 447 672 1,556 2,075 Appreciation in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 178 176 184 536 545 Interchange fees 355 307 374 995 1,101 Loan placement fees 685 561 288 1,545 647 Net realized gains (losses) on sales and calls of investment securities 57 (58 ) 1,685 4,197 5,196 Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 71 75 109 253 348 Other income 262 537 410 1,577 1,384 Total non-interest income 2,071 2,045 3,722 10,659 11,296 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,729 6,812 6,731 21,053 20,133 Occupancy and equipment 1,196 1,139 1,317 3,479 4,248 Professional services 715 522 404 1,695 1,011 Data processing expense 594 554 390 1,484 1,186 Directors’ expenses 140 136 184 468 552 ATM/Debit card expenses 144 187 270 625 647 Information technology 594 602 614 1,804 1,996 Regulatory assessments 147 146 (69 ) 340 217 Advertising 167 167 190 507 590 Internet banking expenses 167 182 215 545 608 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 174 173 174 521 521 Other expense 961 878 1,114 2,784 3,263 Total non-interest expenses 11,728 11,498 11,534 35,305 34,972 Income before provision for income taxes 5,786 3,121 8,143 18,025 23,784 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,442 820 2,452 4,757 6,790 Net income $ 4,344 $ 2,301 $ 5,691 $ 13,268 $ 16,994 Net income per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.43 $ 1.06 $ 1.26 Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,471,070 12,449,283 13,360,030 12,551,480 13,515,109 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ 1.05 $ 1.25 Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,496,174 12,486,681 13,450,187 12,596,172 13,615,552 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 $ 0.32

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Sept. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 For the three months ended 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net interest income $ 16,043 $ 15,574 $ 16,029 $ 15,787 $ 16,205 Provision for credit losses 600 3,000 1,375 500 250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,443 12,574 14,654 15,287 15,955 Total non-interest income 2,071 2,045 6,541 2,009 3,722 Total non-interest expense 11,728 11,498 12,078 11,130 11,534 Provision for income taxes 1,442 820 2,494 1,718 2,452 Net income $ 4,344 $ 2,301 $ 6,623 $ 4,448 $ 5,691 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.52 $ 0.34 $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,471,070 12,449,283 12,734,971 13,118,403 13,360,030 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.52 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,496,174 12,486,681 12,779,096 13,210,558 13,450,187

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited) Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, As of and for the three months ended 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.32 % 1.24 % 1.13 % 0.97 % 1.01 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.14 % Total non-performing assets $ 3,458 $ 2,406 $ 1,115 $ 1,693 $ 2,157 Total nonaccrual loans $ 3,458 $ 2,406 $ 1,115 $ 1,693 $ 2,157 Total substandard loans $ 37,643 $ 38,672 $ 34,420 $ 33,838 $ 19,168 Total special mention loans $ 43,893 $ 35,735 $ 11,936 $ 28,183 $ 52,811 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (120 ) $ (391 ) $ (41 ) $ 865 $ 160 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.04 ) % (0.15 ) % (0.02 ) % 0.37 % 0.07 % Book value per share $ 18.85 $ 18.29 $ 17.53 $ 17.48 $ 17.53 Tangible book value per share $ 14.44 $ 13.87 $ 13.08 $ 13.21 $ 13.33 Tangible common equity $ 180,647 $ 173,251 $ 163,192 $ 172,473 $ 177,354 Cost of total deposits 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Interest and dividends on investment securities exempt from Federal income taxes $ 444 $ 412 $ 159 $ 151 $ 153 Net interest margin (calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis) (1) 3.63 % 3.79 % 4.47 % 4.40 % 4.50 % Return on average assets (2) 0.90 % 0.51 % 1.66 % 1.12 % 1.43 % Return on average equity (2) 7.50 % 4.14 % 11.62 % 7.71 % 9.77 % Loan to deposit ratio 66.02 % 68.25 % 68.84 % 70.76 % 71.96 % Efficiency ratio 63.58 % 64.27 % 65.71 % 61.42 % 62.07 % Tier 1 leverage - Bancorp 9.26 % 9.63 % 10.93 % 11.38 % 11.47 % Tier 1 leverage - Bank 9.20 % 9.57 % 10.86 % 11.27 % 11.36 % Common equity tier 1 - Bancorp 14.23 % 13.66 % 13.97 % 14.55 % 14.84 % Common equity tier 1 - Bank 14.56 % 13.99 % 14.31 % 14.85 % 15.13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital - Bancorp 14.65 % 14.08 % 14.40 % 14.98 % 15.28 % Tier 1 risk-based capital - Bank 14.56 % 13.99 % 14.31 % 14.85 % 15.13 % Total risk-based capital - Bancorp 15.90 % 15.25 % 15.32 % 15.79 % 16.13 % Total risk based capital - Bank 15.81 % 15.16 % 15.23 % 15.66 % 15.98 %

(1) Net Interest Margin is computed by dividing annualized quarterly net interest income by quarterly average interest-bearing assets. (2) Computed by annualizing quarterly net income.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended AVERAGE AMOUNTS September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 98,869 $ 58,277 $ 14,025 70,418 16,633 Investments 551,092 531,050 472,227 516,797 476,133 Loans (1) 1,120,656 1,075,588 946,136 1,040,116 928,874 Earning assets 1,770,617 1,664,915 1,432,388 1,627,331 1,421,640 Allowance for credit losses (14,261 ) (10,783 ) (9,423 ) (11,439 ) (9,261 ) Nonaccrual loans 2,660 1,620 2,537 1,894 2,562 Other non-earning assets 169,578 158,113 162,865 162,930 156,304 Total assets $ 1,928,594 $ 1,813,865 $ 1,588,367 $ 1,780,716 $ 1,571,245 Interest bearing deposits $ 855,033 $ 803,418 $ 739,765 $ 801,088 $ 739,950 Other borrowings 5,155 5,155 22,568 5,155 27,490 Total interest-bearing liabilities 860,188 808,573 762,333 806,243 767,440 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 807,052 753,265 563,498 717,162 549,242 Non-interest bearing liabilities 29,698 29,548 29,459 29,917 27,012 Total liabilities 1,696,938 1,591,386 1,355,290 1,553,322 1,343,694 Total equity 231,656 222,479 233,077 227,394 227,551 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,928,594 $ 1,813,865 $ 1,588,367 $ 1,780,716 $ 1,571,245 AVERAGE RATES Interest-earning deposits in other banks 0.11 % 0.09 % 2.11 % 0.42 % 2.28 % Investments 2.42 % 2.62 % 3.10 % 2.65 % 3.16 % Loans (3) 4.68 % 4.71 % 5.55 % 4.97 % 5.58 % Earning assets 3.72 % 3.89 % 4.70 % 4.04 % 4.73 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.30 % 0.19 % 0.26 % Other borrowings 1.94 % 2.79 % 2.76 % 2.74 % 2.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.38 % 0.21 % 0.35 % Net interest margin (calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis) (2) 3.63 % 3.79 % 4.50 % 3.93 % 4.54 %

(1) Average loans do not include nonaccrual loans. (2) Calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis, which includes Federal tax benefits relating to income earned on municipal bonds of $118, $109, and $41, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The Federal tax benefits relating to income earned on municipal bonds totaled $269 and $305 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Loan yield includes loan fees (costs) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019 of $658, $291, and $72, respectively. Loan yield includes loan fees (costs) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 of $884 and $56, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006131/en/