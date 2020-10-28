Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Closes Merger with Garrison Capital Inc.

As a result of the Closing, October 28, 2020 has been set as the record date (the “Record Date”) for the GARS stockholders’ right to receive the $5.0 million cash payment from an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P. (“BC Partners”) as well as the merger consideration composed of (i) approximately $19.1 million in cash from PTMN and (ii) approximately 30.8 million shares of PTMN common stock. Accordingly, each share of GARS common stock will receive approximately $1.50 in cash and 1.917 shares of PTMN common stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “PTMN”) and Garrison Capital Inc. (formerly Nasdaq: GARS) (“GARS”) announced today the closing (the “Closing”) of the previously announced transaction under which GARS will be merged into PTMN.

The merger received solid support from the GARS stockholder base, with nearly 99% of the voting stockholders approving the transaction. As of the Closing, PTMN and GARS stockholders owned approximately 59.0% and 41.0%, respectively, of the combined company.

The combined company will be externally managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners, and after the Closing is expected to have total assets of approximately $638 million and net asset value of approximately $209 million.

Ted Goldthorpe, President and CEO of PTMN and Head of BC Partners Credit commented, “We are very pleased to close the merger with Garrison Capital, the third transaction successfully negotiated and closed by our team in less than two years. Our new and existing stakeholders will benefit not only from the increased size and scale of the combined entity, but also from the access and resources provided by BC Partners’ broader $31 billion platform. We look forward to continuing to execute on our long-term strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-quality directly originated senior secured debt investments.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as counsel to PTMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company served as exclusive financial advisor to the Special Committee of GARS’ Board of Directors. Proskauer Rose LLP served as counsel to GARS and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP served as counsel to the Special Committee of GARS’ Board of Directors.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.