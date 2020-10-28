 

TEGNA Names Jessica Hagan President and General Manager at KTVB in Boise and KTFT in Twin Falls

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced Jessica Hagan has been appointed president and general manager of KTVB and KTFT, TEGNA’s NBC affiliates in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho, respectively, effective November 16, 2020.

TEGNA Names Jessica Hagan President and General Manager at KTVB in Boise (Photo: Business Wire)

Hagan is joining KTVB from KING 5 Media Group, which includes TEGNA’s NBC affiliate KING and independent station KONG in Seattle, Washington, where she has been on the station’s leadership team as director of sales since 2016. In this role, she oversees a team of 35 and is responsible for the development and execution of revenue and sales strategy. By empowering her team and building a culture of high achievement dedicated to customer service, Hagan has created long-term partnerships and solutions for clients in the Seattle community that deliver ROI for their businesses and drive growth at the station.

Prior to her current role, Hagan was director of market development at KING 5 from 2013-2016, where she was responsible for content revenue strategy for local programming and creating local new business initiatives. Hagan has 17 years of experience in the media industry, beginning her career in 2003 as news intern with Northwest Cable News before joining the sales team at KONG, then owned by Belo, and taking on roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing before joining KING 5 in 2013.

“Jessica is an energetic and thoughtful leader with a deep understanding of the media business,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “Her collaborative approach, results-driven focus and experience building community partnerships will be a great addition to the exceptional KTVB team and the Boise community.”

A native of Washington State, Hagan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and Communication from Washington State University and an MBA from the Albers School at Seattle University. She is a former Co-Chair and a current Advisor for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute’s Innovators Network. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, represents KING 5 on the Seattle Children’s Hospital Corporate Leadership Council, and mentors students through the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

