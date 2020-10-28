8x8, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 17.9% year-over-year to $129.1 million.

Service revenue increased 19.3% year-over-year to $120.9 million.

GAAP Pre-Tax Loss was $38.3 million; Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Loss was $3.3 million.

“Our go-to-market strategy and unique value proposition as the only, single-vendor open communications platform are clearly paying off,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We delivered a strong quarter across the board and we have a clear line of sight to both profitability and continued growth. This reflects the significant strides made in unlocking the operating leverage in the company as well as strong demand for our platform with mid-market and enterprise customers.”

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Business Metrics and Highlights:

Financial and Business Metrics

Bookings: Bookings greater than $100K ARR: Closed a record 48 new customer deals in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 with ARR (annual recurring revenue) greater than $100,000, an increase of 60% from the same period last year. These deals represented 42% of new bookings for the quarter and included 22 upsell and cross-sell deals. Channel bookings grew 23% year-over-year and represented 59% of new bookings . Contact center bookings grew to 32% of total new bookings which represented 62% year-over-year growth.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR grew to $467.1 million, an increase of 20% from the same period last year. Total ARR greater than $100K: 670 customers generated ARR greater than $100,000, compared with 536 customers in the same period last year, a 25% year-over-year growth. Strong ARR growth by customer size: Small Business customers (defined as companies whose annual revenue is less than $50 million) comprised 54% of total ARR which grew 11% year-over-year. Mid-market customers (defined as companies whose annual revenue is between $50 million and $1 billion) comprised 27% of total ARR which grew 25% year-over-year. Enterprise customers (defined as companies whose annual revenue is more than $1 billion) comprised 20% of total ARR which grew 44% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 56%, compared with 55% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 61%, compared with 58% in the same period last year.

GAAP service margin was 63%, compared with 65% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP service margin was 67%, compared with 68% in the same period last year.

Cash used in operating activities was $3.8 million. Cash, restricted cash, and investments were $175.0 million at September 30, 2020 and $186.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Company Highlights

Appointed Mr. Steve Seger as Chief Revenue Officer.

Added Value-Added Resellers (VARs) including CERA Enterprises, Morgan Birge, and Spectrotel from the US and Adept Technology, Bistesh, Britannic Technologies, Midland Telecom & IT, and OneCom from the UK.

Product Innovation Highlights & Industry Awards

Expanded global capabilities in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Central and East Asia, and are now providing complete PSTN replacement in 42 countries across six continents.

Awarded International Vendor of the Year from AVANT.

Awarded Partners' Choice Award – Top Overall Supplier by Intelisys, Inc., a ScanSource company.

Ended the quarter with a total of 246 patents awarded.

Q3 and F2021 Financial Outlook:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook Ending December 31, 2020:

Total Revenue guidance in the range of $132.0 million to $133.0 million, representing approximately 11% to 12% year-over-year growth.

Service Revenue guidance in the range of $124.0 million to $125.0 million, representing approximately 12% to 13% year-over-year growth.

Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Loss guidance of approximately $3.0 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook Ending March 31, 2021:

Total Revenue guidance in the range of $519.0 million to $522.0 million, representing approximately 16% to 17% year-over-year growth.

Service Revenue guidance in the range of $489.0 million to $492.0 million, representing approximately 18% to 19% year-over-year growth.

Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Loss guidance of approximately $16.0 million.

8x8, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenue $ 120,942 $ 101,345 $ 235,125 $ 191,184 Other revenue 8,191 8,172 15,815 15,008 Total revenue 129,133 109,517 250,940 206,192 Cost of revenue and operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 44,803 35,813 85,799 61,113 Cost of other revenue 11,693 13,884 22,830 26,275 Research and development 21,567 19,434 43,061 37,765 Sales and marketing 61,399 57,895 121,549 111,494 General and administrative 22,769 20,435 48,559 40,042 Total operating expenses 162,231 147,461 321,798 276,689 Loss from operations (33,098 ) (37,944 ) (70,858 ) (70,497 ) Other income (expense), net (5,178 ) (2,732 ) (9,103 ) (4,296 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (38,276 ) (40,676 ) (79,961 ) (74,793 ) Provision for income taxes 137 256 365 404 Net loss $ (38,413 ) $ (40,932 ) $ (80,326 ) $ (75,197 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and diluted 104,620 98,353 104,116 97,356

8x8, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (In thousands) September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,848 $ 137,394 Restricted cash, current 6,917 10,376 Short-term investments 31,381 33,458 Accounts receivable, net 42,971 37,811 Deferred sales commission costs, current 26,334 22,444 Other current assets 39,088 35,679 Total current assets 268,539 277,162 Property and equipment, net 96,185 94,382 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 72,841 78,963 Intangible assets, net 19,959 24,001 Goodwill 130,152 128,300 Restricted cash, non-current 8,641 8,641 Long-term investments 6,181 16,083 Deferred sales commission costs, non-current 64,061 53,307 Other assets 20,685 19,802 Total assets $ 687,244 $ 700,641 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,278 $ 40,261 Accrued compensation 28,698 22,656 Accrued taxes 11,574 10,251 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,498 5,875 Deferred revenue 9,452 7,105 Other accrued liabilities 21,913 37,277 Total current liabilities 116,413 123,425 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 87,462 92,452 Convertible senior notes, net 299,853 291,537 Other liabilities, non-current 9,057 2,496 Total liabilities 512,785 509,910 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 106 103 Additional paid-in capital 688,116 625,474 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,967 ) (12,176 ) Accumulated deficit (505,796 ) (422,670 ) Total stockholders' equity 174,459 190,731 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 687,244 $ 700,641

8x8, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (80,326 ) $ (75,197 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,638 16,668 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,317 6,397 Amortization of deferred sales commission costs 12,764 8,718 Allowance for credit losses 2,994 944 Operating lease expense, net of accretion 7,585 6,234 Stock-based compensation 48,101 30,988 Other 467 690 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,290 ) (2,563 ) Deferred sales commission costs (26,811 ) (20,498 ) Other current and non-current assets (7,532 ) (17,418 ) Accounts payable and accruals 1,350 (400 ) Deferred revenue 3,675 922 Net cash used in operating activities (13,068 ) (44,515 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,171 ) (7,138 ) Purchase of business (3,459 ) (58,741 ) Cost of capitalized software (16,158 ) (14,339 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 30,071 8,545 Proceeds from sales of investments 219 30,639 Purchases of investments (17,968 ) (18,890 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,466 ) (59,924 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Finance lease payments (70 ) (227 ) Tax-related withholding of common stock (69 ) (5,426 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 4,710 6,134 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,571 481 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 958 511 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,005 ) (103,447 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 156,411 284,683 Cash, cash equivalents. and restricted cash, end of period $ 137,406 $ 181,236

8x8, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Unaudited (In thousands, except per share amount) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP cost of service revenue $ 44,803 $ 35,813 $ 85,799 $ 61,113 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,425 ) (1,796 ) (2,851 ) (3,106 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes(1) (2,543 ) (1,182 ) (4,398 ) (2,179 ) Legal and regulatory costs (157 ) — (157 ) — Severance and related termination costs (583 ) (276 ) (1,427 ) (276 ) Non-GAAP cost of service revenue $ 40,095 $ 32,559 $ 76,966 $ 55,552 Non-GAAP service margin (as a percentage of service revenue) $ 80,847 66.8 % $ 68,786 67.9 % $ 158,159 67.3 % $ 135,632 70.9 % GAAP cost of other revenue $ 11,693 $ 13,884 $ 22,830 $ 26,275 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes(1) (1,190 ) (757 ) (2,027 ) (1,491 ) Severance and related termination costs (45 ) (142 ) (75 ) (142 ) Non-GAAP cost of other revenue $ 10,458 $ 12,985 $ 20,728 24,642 Non-GAAP other margin (as a percentage of other revenue) $ (2,267 ) (27.7 ) % $ (4,813 ) (58.9 ) % $ (4,913 ) (31.1 ) % $ (9,634 ) (64.2 ) % Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) $ 78,580 60.9 % $ 63,973 58.4 % $ 153,246 61.1 % $ 125,998 61.1 % GAAP research and development $ 21,567 $ 19,434 $ 43,061 $ 37,765 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes(1) (8,547 ) (4,217 ) (15,324 ) (8,081 ) Acquisition and integration costs (1 ) (22 ) (1 ) (33 ) Severance and related termination costs (270 ) (385 ) (641 ) (385 ) Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 12,749 9.9 % $ 14,810 13.5 % $ 27,095 10.8 % $ 29,266 14.2 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 61,399 $ 57,895 $ 121,549 $ 111,494 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (402 ) (507 ) (1,204 ) (721 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes(1) (7,364 ) (5,340 ) (13,333 ) (9,261 ) Acquisition and integration costs — (5 ) — (5 ) Legal and regulatory costs (1 ) — (4 ) — Severance and related termination costs (244 ) (673 ) (740 ) (673 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 53,388 41.3 % $ 51,370 46.9 % $ 106,268 42.3 % $ 100,834 48.9 % GAAP general and administrative $ 22,769 $ 20,435 $ 48,559 $ 40,042 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes(1) (6,647 ) (5,895 ) (14,643 ) (9,976 ) Acquisition and integration costs (47 ) (457 ) (190 ) (1,679 ) Legal and regulatory costs (62 ) 370 (1,575 ) 825 Severance and related termination costs (1,212 ) (416 ) (2,075 ) (1,593 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 14,801 11.5 % $ 14,037 12.8 % $ 30,076 12.0 % $ 27,619 13.4 % GAAP other income and expense $ (5,178 ) $ (2,732 ) $ (9,103 ) $ (4,296 ) Debt amortization expense 4,191 3,224 8,317 6,397 Non-GAAP other income and expense (as a percentage of revenue) $ (987 ) (0.8 ) % $ 492 0.4 % $ (786 ) (0.3 ) % $ 2,101 1.0 % Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss $ (38,413 ) $ (40,932 ) $ (80,326 ) $ (75,197 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,827 2,303 4,055 3,827 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes(1) 26,291 17,391 49,725 30,988 Acquisition and integration costs 48 484 191 1,717 Legal and regulatory costs 220 (370 ) 1,736 (825 ) Severance and related termination costs 2,354 1,892 4,958 3,069 Debt amortization expense 4,191 3,224 8,317 6,397 Provision for income taxes 137 256 365 404 Non-GAAP net loss before taxes (as a percentage of revenue) $ (3,345 ) (2.6 ) % $ (15,752 ) (14.4 ) % $ (10,979 ) (4.4 ) % $ (29,620 ) (14.4 ) % Non-GAAP tax expense 137 256 365 404 Non-GAAP net loss after taxes (as a percentage of revenue) $ (3,482 ) (2.7 ) % $ (16,008 ) (14.6 ) % $ (11,344 ) (4.5 ) % $ (30,024 ) (14.6 ) % Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share: Basic and Diluted 104,620 98,353 104,116 97,356 GAAP net loss per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.77 ) Non-GAAP net loss before taxes per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.30 )

(1) Beginning for the three months ended December 31, 2019, certain employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation were included as a non-GAAP reconciling item. Such employer payroll taxes were included in the amounts for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020.

