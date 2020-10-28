Lyra Therapeutics Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman To Its Board of Directors

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Snyderman to our Board of Directors,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “Nancy brings with her not only a distinguished pedigree and clinical ENT experience, but also deep expertise at the intersection of medicine, patient needs and the media, which we believe will serve us well as we move closer to the potential commercialization of our innovative treatments for ear, nose and throat diseases.”

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today announced the appointment of Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Snyderman is an accomplished otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon and healthcare systems expert.

“I am delighted to be joining Lyra’s Board of Directors, just as the company prepares to report topline results from the Phase 2 LANTERN study of its lead investigational drug product, LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis,” said Dr. Snyderman. “As a practicing ENT, I know firsthand the difficulties and frustrations associated with treating CRS, both for patients and physicians alike. I believe the innovative treatments that Lyra is pioneering address a significant unmet medical need and could substantially improve the way we treat this debilitating and undertreated condition.”

Dr. Snyderman most recently served as Chief Medical Editor at NBC News and has more than three decades of experience as a leading voice in healthcare and medicine. Dr. Snyderman is a board-certified otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon, Kellogg Fellow, and Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. She currently serves as a board member of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) and Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX). She also sits on the board of The Fair Food Network and was until recently a board member of The Albright Institute at Wellesley College. Dr. Snyderman recently served as a Consulting Professor in the School of Global Health at Stanford University at the Stanford University Center for Innovation in Global Health and is co-founder of the Stanford University-NBC News Global Media Fellowship.