 

Century Communities Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2019

  • Net income increased 84% to a third quarter record $49.8 million or $1.48 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenues increased 32% to a third quarter record $760.2 million
  • Home deliveries grew to a third quarter record 2,283 homes or 21%
  • Net new home contracts increased 57% to a Company record 3,204 homes
  • Homes in backlog improved 35% to a Company record 3,699 homes with a value of $1.3 billion
  • Pre-tax income improved 86% to a Company record $64.9 million
  • EBITDA increased 65% to a Company record $87.0 million
  • Net homebuilding debt to net capital improved to 32.9%, a 21% reduction
  • Quarter end total liquidity of $955 million

Dale Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We achieved multiple milestones in the third quarter, including record third quarter home sales revenues and net income along with our highest net new home contracts and pre-tax income in Company history. The improvements we experienced in SG&A, leverage, liquidity, cash flows and other financial and operating metrics were created by the many strategic initiatives we previously instituted across our organization to drive execution and efficiency gains. These record results demonstrate the consumer appeal of the homes we offer and the power of our national platform as we successfully capture the strong demand we are witnessing across the entire new home market.”

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “We generated a 57% year-over-year increase in net new contracts to a record 3,204 homes through the balanced contribution from both our Century Communities and Century Complete brands. We grew our sequential land supply in every region ending the quarter at nearly 45,000 lots while continuing to emphasize a land-light strategy with our controlled lot mix increasing to 56%. Century’s record backlog and lot supply coupled with our extensive footprint across diversified, high-growth markets have us advantageously positioned to generate continued organic growth and create additional, long-term value for our stockholders.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net income for the third quarter 2020 increased 84% to $49.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted share as compared to $27.0 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the prior year quarter.

Home sales revenues for the third quarter 2020 increased 32% to $760.2 million, compared to $573.9 million for the prior year quarter. The growth in home sales revenues was primarily due to a 21% increase in deliveries to 2,283 homes compared to 1,891 homes for the prior year quarter. Average sales price of home deliveries for the third quarter 2020 was $333,000, compared to $303,500 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a higher proportion of deliveries from our Century Communities brand and our efforts to increase home prices. Across our markets in the third quarter, we were successful in raising prices in order to offset the increased materials costs we experienced.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 20.0% in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 20.6% in the prior year quarter. On a sequential basis, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage improved 50 basis points from 19.5% in the previous second quarter. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the third quarter 2020 was 17.5%, as compared to 18.1% in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percent of home sales revenues improved 140 basis points to 11.3%, compared to 12.7% in the prior year quarter.

Net new home contracts in the third quarter 2020 increased 57% to 3,204 homes, compared to 2,046 homes in the prior year quarter. At the end of the third quarter 2020, the Company had 3,699 homes in backlog, representing $1.3 billion of backlog dollar value.

Financial services revenues increased to $32.0 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year quarter, and financial services pretax income increased to $17.5 million from $2.2 million.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position including $1.2 billion of stockholders’ equity, $315 million of cash and $955 million of total liquidity.

As of September 30, 2020, net homebuilding debt to net capital decreased to 32.9%, a reduction of 20.9% percentage points from 53.8% in the prior year quarter and a further sequential reduction of 460 basis points from 37.5% at the end of second quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our third quarter performance which demonstrates the strength of our business model and sustained new home demand across our markets. As a result of these improved results and continued strong market conditions, we are providing full year guidance of deliveries in the range of 9,300 to 9,600 and homes sales revenues in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion.

Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company’s third quarter 2020 results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. To participate in the call, please dial 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 28, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the pass code 13710258. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company’s operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Ratio of Homebuilding Net Debt to Net Capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company’s operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “potential,” “looking ahead,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s operating and financial guidance for 2020, its intent to take certain actions to successfully navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis and the success of these actions on its future operating results. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, industry and broader economy, the ability to identify and acquire desirable land, availability of financing, the effect of interest rate and tax changes, reliance on contractors, and the other factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales revenues

 

$

760,239

 

 

$

573,860

 

 

$

2,080,364

 

 

$

1,705,798

 

Land sales and other revenues

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

6,083

 

 

 

25,516

 

 

 

8,837

 

Total homebuilding revenues

 

 

762,344

 

 

 

579,943

 

 

 

2,105,880

 

 

 

1,714,635

 

Financial services revenues

 

 

32,017

 

 

 

10,419

 

 

 

67,534

 

 

 

28,734

 

Total revenues

 

 

794,361

 

 

 

590,362

 

 

 

2,173,414

 

 

 

1,743,369

 

Homebuilding Cost of Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of home sales revenues

 

 

(627,364

)

 

 

(469,834

)

 

 

(1,718,545

)

 

 

(1,407,519

)

Cost of land sales and other revenues

 

 

(2,046

)

 

 

(4,624

)

 

 

(18,597

)

 

 

(6,115

)

Total homebuilding cost of revenues

 

 

(629,410

)

 

 

(474,458

)

 

 

(1,737,142

)

 

 

(1,413,634

)

Financial services costs

 

 

(14,511

)

 

 

(8,174

)

 

 

(36,841

)

 

 

(22,750

)

Selling, general, and administrative

 

 

(85,806

)

 

 

(72,834

)

 

 

(246,131

)

 

 

(216,987

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,832

)

Inventory impairment and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,691

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

251

 

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(2,533

)

 

 

(499

)

Income before income tax expense

 

 

64,885

 

 

 

34,840

 

 

 

149,076

 

 

 

78,667

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(15,121

)

 

 

(7,816

)

 

 

(34,736

)

 

 

(19,031

)

Net income

 

$

49,764

 

 

$

27,024

 

 

$

114,340

 

 

$

59,636

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.43

 

 

$

1.96

 

Diluted

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

3.41

 

 

$

1.95

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

33,350,633

 

 

 

30,587,487

 

 

 

33,299,768

 

 

 

30,378,860

 

Diluted

 

 

33,731,252

 

 

 

30,906,235

 

 

 

33,556,650

 

 

 

30,641,194

 

Century Communities, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

288,341

 

$

55,436

Cash held in escrow

 

 

26,275

 

 

35,308

Accounts receivable

 

 

28,855

 

 

27,438

Inventories

 

 

1,872,337

 

 

1,995,549

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

 

187,494

 

 

185,246

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

113,339

 

 

124,008

Property and equipment, net

 

 

31,550

 

 

35,998

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

12,775

 

 

10,589

Goodwill

 

 

30,395

 

 

30,395

Total assets

 

$

2,591,361

 

$

2,499,967

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

48,448

 

$

84,794

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

288,674

 

 

213,975

Notes payable

 

 

895,867

 

 

896,704

Revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

68,700

Mortgage repurchase facilities

 

 

173,415

 

 

174,095

Total liabilities

 

 

1,406,404

 

 

1,438,268

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,350,633 and 33,067,375 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

334

 

 

331

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

693,269

 

 

684,354

Retained earnings

 

 

491,354

 

 

377,014

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,184,957

 

 

1,061,699

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,591,361

 

$

2,499,967

Century Communities, Inc.

Homebuilding Operational Data

(Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

% Change

West

 

470

 

 

235

 

 

100.0

%

Mountain

 

653

 

 

419

 

 

55.8

%

Texas

 

411

 

 

260

 

 

58.1

%

Southeast

 

660

 

 

494

 

 

33.6

%

Century Complete

 

1,010

 

 

638

 

 

58.3

%

Total

 

3,204

 

 

2,046

 

 

56.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

% Change

West

 

1,195

 

 

767

 

 

55.8

%

Mountain

 

1,741

 

 

1,290

 

 

35.0

%

Texas

 

1,135

 

 

733

 

 

54.8

%

Southeast

 

1,742

 

 

1,250

 

 

39.4

%

Century Complete

 

2,443

 

 

2,046

 

 

19.4

%

Total

 

8,256

 

 

6,086

 

 

35.7

%

Home Deliveries

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

Homes

 

Average Sales Price

 

Homes

 

Average Sales Price

 

Homes

 

Average Sales Price

West

 

316

 

$

596.5

 

228

 

$

512.4

 

38.6

%

 

16.4

%

Mountain

 

514

 

$

429.3

 

390

 

$

424.8

 

31.8

%

 

1.1

%

Texas

 

307

 

$

249.0

 

247

 

$

278.4

 

24.3

%

 

(10.6)

%

Southeast

 

421

 

$

362.7

 

341

 

$

347.8

 

23.5

%

 

4.3

%

Century Complete

 

725

 

$

168.2

 

685

 

$

151.9

 

5.8

%

 

10.7

%

Total / Weighted Average

 

2,283

 

$

333.0

 

1,891

 

$

303.5

 

20.7

%

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

Homes

 

Average Sales Price

 

Homes

 

Average Sales Price

 

Homes

 

Average Sales Price

West

 

862

 

$

558.2

 

683

 

$

533.0

 

26.2

%

 

4.7

%

Mountain

 

1,327

 

$

415.8

 

1,168

 

$

430.3

 

13.6

%

 

(3.4)

%

Texas

 

951

 

$

247.3

 

626

 

$

288.6

 

51.9

%

 

(14.3)

%

Southeast

 

1,304

 

$

351.7

 

1,036

 

$

343.5

 

25.9

%

 

2.4

%

Century Complete

 

2,183

 

$

162.0

 

2,008

 

$

150.7

 

8.7

%

 

7.5

%

Total / Weighted Average

 

6,627

 

$

313.9

 

5,521

 

$

309.0

 

20.0

%

 

1.6

%

Century Communities, Inc.

Homebuilding Operational Data

(Unaudited)

Selling Communities

Selling communities at period end

 

As of September 30,

 

 

Increase/(Decrease)

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Amount

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

 

18

 

21

 

 

(3)

 

(14.3)

%

Mountain

 

39

 

46

 

 

(7)

 

(15.2)

%

Texas

 

18

 

19

 

 

(1)

 

(5.3)

%

Southeast

 

35

 

43

 

 

(8)

 

(18.6)

%

Century Complete

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Total

 

110

 

129

 

 

(19)

 

(14.7)

%

N/A – Not applicable

 

Backlog

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

Homes

 

Dollar Value

 

Average Sales Price

 

Homes

 

Dollar Value

 

Average Sales Price

 

Homes

 

Dollar Value

 

Average Sales Price

West

 

535

 

$

291,905

 

$

545.6

 

302

 

$

153,626

 

$

508.7

 

77.2

%

 

90.0

%

 

7.3

%

Mountain

 

787

 

 

348,908

 

$

443.3

 

523

 

 

230,203

 

$

440.2

 

50.5

%

 

51.6

%

 

0.7

%

Texas

 

459

 

 

141,044

 

$

307.3

 

288

 

 

79,536

 

$

276.2

 

59.4

%

 

77.3

%

 

11.3

%

Southeast

 

951

 

 

346,323

 

$

364.2

 

684

 

 

243,712

 

$

356.3

 

39.0

%

 

42.1

%

 

2.2

%

Century Complete

 

967

 

 

181,269

 

$

187.5

 

949

 

 

147,779

 

$

155.7

 

1.9

%

 

22.7

%

 

20.4

%

Total / Weighted Average

 

3,699

 

$

1,309,449

 

$

354.0

 

2,746

 

$

854,856

 

$

311.3

 

34.7

%

 

53.2

%

 

13.7

%

Lot Inventory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

Owned

 

Controlled

 

Total

 

Owned

 

Controlled

 

Total

 

Owned

 

Controlled

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

 

3,299

 

2,287

 

5,586

 

3,210

 

1,920

 

5,130

 

2.8

%

 

19.1

%

 

8.9

%

Mountain

 

6,762

 

6,295

 

13,057

 

5,011

 

6,883

 

11,894

 

34.9

%

 

(8.5)

%

 

9.8

%

Texas

 

3,308

 

4,094

 

7,402

 

3,589

 

2,663

 

6,252

 

(7.8)

%

 

53.7

%

 

18.4

%

Southeast

 

3,571

 

5,046

 

8,617

 

4,484

 

2,719

 

7,203

 

(20.4)

%

 

85.6

%

 

19.6

%

Century Complete

 

3,027

 

7,274

 

10,301

 

3,454

 

5,382

 

8,836

 

(12.4)

%

 

35.2

%

 

16.6

%

Total

 

19,967

 

24,996

 

44,963

 

19,748

 

19,567

 

39,315

 

1.1

%

 

27.7

%

 

14.4

%

Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company’s financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by excluding the effect of loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairment, restructuring costs and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process from the calculation of reported EPS.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Numerator

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

49,764

 

 

$

27,024

 

 

$

114,340

 

 

$

59,636

 

Denominator

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

 

 

33,350,633

 

 

 

30,587,487

 

 

 

33,299,768

 

 

 

30,378,860

 

Dilutive effect of restricted stock units

 

 

380,619

 

 

 

318,748

 

 

 

256,882

 

 

 

262,334

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

33,731,252

 

 

 

30,906,235

 

 

 

33,556,650

 

 

 

30,641,194

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.43

 

 

$

1.96

 

Diluted

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

3.41

 

 

$

1.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

$

64,885

 

 

$

34,840

 

 

$

149,076

 

 

$

78,667

 

Inventory impairment and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,691

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,584

 

 

 

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,832

 

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,724

 

Adjusted income before income tax expense

 

 

64,885

 

 

 

34,840

 

 

 

152,351

 

 

 

91,223

 

Adjusted income tax expense(1)

 

 

(15,121

)

 

 

(7,816

)

 

 

(35,499

)

 

 

(22,069

)

Adjusted net income

 

 

49,764

 

 

 

27,024

 

 

 

116,852

 

 

 

69,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator - Diluted

 

 

33,731,252

 

 

 

30,906,235

 

 

 

33,556,650

 

 

 

30,641,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

3.48

 

 

$

2.26

(1)

The tax rate used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 23.3% which is reflective of the Company’s GAAP tax rate for the applicable period, as adjusted for certain discrete items. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 the tax rate utilized was 22.4% and 24.2%, respectively, representing our GAAP tax rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding impairment, interest and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory is not a measurement of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company’s management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company’s stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company’s competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company’s operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales revenues

 

$

760,239

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

573,860

 

 

100.0

 

%

Cost of home sales revenues

 

 

(627,364

)

 

(82.5

)

%

 

 

(469,834

)

 

(81.9

)

%

Gross margin from home sales

 

 

132,875

 

 

17.5

 

%

 

 

104,026

 

 

18.1

 

%

Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues

 

 

19,050

 

 

2.5

 

%

 

 

14,258

 

 

2.5

 

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment and other

 

 

151,925

 

 

20.0

 

%

 

 

118,284

 

 

20.6

 

%

Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment and other and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

 

$

151,925

 

 

20.0

 

%

 

$

118,284

 

 

20.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales revenues

 

$

2,080,364

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

1,705,798

 

 

100.0

 

%

Cost of home sales revenues

 

 

(1,718,545

)

 

(82.6

)

%

 

 

(1,407,519

)

 

(82.5

)

%

Inventory impairment and other

 

 

(1,691

)

 

(0.1

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Gross margin from home sales

 

 

360,128

 

 

17.3

 

%

 

 

298,279

 

 

17.5

 

%

Add: Inventory impairment and other

 

 

1,691

 

 

0.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues

 

 

51,429

 

 

2.5

 

%

 

 

41,499

 

 

2.4

 

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment and other

 

 

413,248

 

 

19.9

 

%

 

 

339,778

 

 

19.9

 

%

Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

1,724

 

 

0.1

 

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment and other and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

 

$

413,248

 

 

19.9

 

%

 

$

341,502

 

 

20.0

 

%

Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, (v) inventory impairment and other, (vi) depreciation and amortization expense, and (vii) adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, the Company’s management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The Company’s presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

Net income

 

$

49,764

 

 

$

27,024

 

 

84.1

 

%

 

$

114,340

 

 

$

59,636

 

 

91.7

 

%

Income tax expense

 

 

15,121

 

 

 

7,816

 

 

93.5

 

%

 

 

34,736

 

 

 

19,031

 

 

82.5

 

%

Interest in cost of home sales revenues

 

 

19,050

 

 

 

14,258

 

 

33.6

 

%

 

 

51,429

 

 

 

41,499

 

 

23.9

 

%

Interest expense (income)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

(1,029

)

 

 

15

 

 

(6,960.0

)

%

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

3,245

 

 

 

3,597

 

 

(9.8

)

%

 

 

10,088

 

 

 

9,793

 

 

3.0

 

%

EBITDA

 

 

86,998

 

 

 

52,695

 

 

65.1

 

%

 

 

209,564

 

 

 

129,974

 

 

61.2

 

%

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,832

 

 

NM

 

 

Inventory impairment and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,691

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,584

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,724

 

 

NM

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

86,998

 

 

$

52,695

 

 

65.1

 

%

 

$

212,839

 

 

$

142,530

 

 

49.3

 

%

NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company’s ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (senior notes payable and revolving line of credit less cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders’ equity). The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Total homebuilding debt

 

$

895,867

 

 

$

965,404

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,184,957

 

 

 

1,061,699

 

Total capital

 

$

2,080,824

 

 

$

2,027,103

 

Homebuilding debt to capital

 

 

43.1

%

 

 

47.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total homebuilding debt

 

$

895,867

 

 

$

965,404

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(288,341

)

 

 

(55,436

)

Cash held in escrow

 

 

(26,275

)

 

 

(35,308

)

Net homebuilding debt

 

 

581,251

 

 

 

874,660

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,184,957

 

 

 

1,061,699

 

Net capital

 

$

1,766,208

 

 

$

1,936,359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net homebuilding debt to net capital

 

 

32.9

%

 

 

45.2

%

Century Communities Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Century Communities Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call