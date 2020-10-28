Avnet Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Sales of $4.7 billion, up from $4.2 billion in the previous quarter and $4.6 billion in the prior year quarter.

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.19, compared with earnings per share of $0.40 a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.36 compared with $0.60 a year ago.

Cash flow from operations totaled $122 million, and totaled $657 million over the trailing four quarter period.

Reduced revolving debt by $63 million with net debt of $879 million at the end of the quarter.

The first quarter sales of $4.7 billion and adjusted operating expenses of $451 million represent 14 weeks of activity compared to the normal 13-week quarter. Adjusted to a 13-week quarter, estimated organic sales were $4.4 billion and estimated adjusted operating expenses were $431 million.

CEO Commentary

“Our first quarter results reflect improving macroeconomic conditions and our renewed emphasis on effective execution within our Electronic Components business. Revenues were better than expected, driven by improving demand in our Asia region and across a variety of verticals, most notably auto. In the quarter, we sharpened our focus on our primary components distribution business and continued to diligently help our supplier partners deploy their technologies to meet the needs of our end customers,” said Avnet Interim CEO Phil Gallagher. “We are rebalancing our strategy, realigning our organizational structure and we continue to see great value in Farnell’s opportunity to strengthen Avnet’s global digital footprint to be more responsive to customer and supplier needs. I am proud of how Avnet is managing through this challenging environment and diversifying our revenue streams to deliver on our 2021 fiscal year priorities of improving top-line growth, generating greater operating margin and earning an adequate return on capital.”

Key Financial Metrics ($ in millions, except per share data) First Quarter Results (GAAP)(1) Sep – 20 Sep – 19 Change Y/Y Jun – 20 Change Q/Q Sales $ 4,723.1 $ 4,630.0 2.0 % $ 4,159.7 13.5 % Operating Income 18.5 62.7 (70.5 )% 1.9 863.6 % Operating Income Margin 0.4 % 1.4 % (97 ) bps 0.1 % 34 bps Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.40 (147.5 )% $ 0.53 (135.8 ) % First Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2) Sep – 20 Sep – 19 Change Y/Y Jun – 20 Change Q/Q Sales $ 4,723.1 $ 4,630.0 2.0 % $ 4,159.7 13.5 % Adjusted Operating Income 65.1 107.4 (39.4 )% 42.9 51.7 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 1.4 % 2.3 % (94 ) bps 1.0 % 35 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.60 (40.0 )% $ 0.64 (43.8 ) % Segment and Geographical Mix Sep – 20 Sep – 19 Change Y/Y Jun – 20 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales(1) $ 4,382.2 $ 4,294.2 2.1 % $ 3,867.6 13.3 % EC Operating Income Margin 1.9 % 2.6 % (68 ) bps 1.5 % 41 bps Farnell Sales(1) $ 340.9 $ 335.8 1.5 % $ 292.1 16.7 % Farnell Operating Income Margin 3.5 % 6.5 % (298 ) bps 3.6 % (6 ) bps Americas Sales(1) $ 1,205.7 $ 1,215.8 (0.8 )% $ 1,149.3 4.9 % EMEA Sales(1) 1,480.7 1,470.9 0.7 % 1,344.2 10.2 % Asia Sales(1) 2,036.7 1,943.3 4.8 % 1,666.2 22.2 %

(1) The first quarter of fiscal 2021 contained 14 weeks, compared to 13 weeks in the first and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020. (2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

CFO Commentary

“In our first quarter, we generated $122 million of cash flow from operations. This is our eighth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, which illustrates our team’s continued execution in managing cash, working capital and debt as we proceed through the economic cycle,” said Avnet CFO Tom Liguori. “Our $75 million annual operating expense reduction plan is on track and we expect it will be fully implemented for our second quarter. All of these initiatives support our 2021 fiscal year priorities, as Phil stated, of improving operating income and returns on capital while growing revenues.”

Additional First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Updates

Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.

Avnet America awarded “Partner 2 Win- Distributor of the Year” by BAE Systems.

Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on January 2, 2021 Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $4.0B – $4.4B $4.2B Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $0.33 – $0.43 $0.38 Estimated Annual Tax Rate 13% – 17% 15%

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above sales guidance assumes approximately $200 million in lower sales of Texas Instruments products as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Q1 Fiscal Q2 Fiscal Guidance 2021 2020 Euro $1.18 $1.17 $1.11 GBP $1.30 $1.29 $1.28

About Avnet

Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) First Quarters Ended October 3, September 28, 2020 2019 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 4,723,059 $ 4,630,009 Cost of sales 4,206,979 4,086,170 Gross profit 516,080 543,839 Selling, general and administrative expenses 471,158 456,503 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 26,420 24,598 Operating income 18,502 62,738 Other (expense) income, net (19,498 ) 4,931 Interest and other financing expenses, net (22,301 ) (33,631 ) Income (loss) before taxes (23,297 ) 34,038 Income tax benefit (4,408 ) (7,714 ) Net (loss) income $ (18,889 ) $ 41,752 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ 0.40 Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.40 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 98,897 103,130 Diluted 98,897 104,377 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) October 3, June 27, 2020 2020 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,056 $ 477,038 Receivables, net 2,964,531 2,928,386 Inventories 2,944,673 2,731,988 Prepaid and other current assets 209,928 191,394 Total current assets 6,602,188 6,328,806 Property, plant and equipment, net 404,136 404,607 Goodwill 798,865 773,734 Intangible assets, net 47,448 65,437 Operating lease assets 288,669 275,917 Other assets 240,089 256,696 Total assets $ 8,381,395 $ 8,105,197 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 166,992 $ 51 Accounts payable 2,005,126 1,754,078 Accrued expenses and other 535,376 472,924 Short-term operating lease liabilities 58,912 53,313 Total current liabilities 2,766,406 2,280,366 Long-term debt 1,195,203 1,424,791 Long-term operating lease liabilities 262,850 253,719 Other liabilities 379,425 419,923 Total liabilities 4,603,884 4,378,799 Shareholders’ equity 3,777,511 3,726,398 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,381,395 $ 8,105,197

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) First Quarters Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (18,889 ) $ 41,752 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 21,845 24,669 Amortization 20,117 19,911 Amortization of operating lease assets 14,079 15,839 Deferred income taxes 6,614 (3,970 ) Stock-based compensation 4,961 7,218 Asset impairment expense 15,166 — Other, net 10,898 8,034 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (7,116 ) (6,703 ) Inventories (136,426 ) (64,194 ) Accounts payable 228,740 189,746 Accrued expenses and other, net (37,545 ) (36,660 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 122,444 195,642 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net 166,900 110,800 Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net (234,190 ) (1,100 ) Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net (545 ) (745 ) Repurchases of common stock — (110,805 ) Dividends paid on common stock (20,756 ) (21,451 ) Other, net 281 548 Net cash flows used for financing activities (88,310 ) (22,753 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,998 ) (29,864 ) Acquisitions of assets (18,700 ) — Other, net 753 (12,515 ) Net cash flows used for investing activities (37,945 ) (42,379 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9,829 (12,507 ) Cash and cash equivalents: — increase 6,018 118,003 — at beginning of period 477,038 546,105 — at end of period $ 483,056 $ 664,108

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.

Fiscal 2021 Quarter Ended October 3, 2020* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 471,158 Amortization of intangible assets and other (20,175 ) Adjusted operating expenses 450,983 GAAP operating income $ 18,502 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 20,175 Adjusted operating income 65,097 GAAP loss before income taxes $ (23,297 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 20,175 Other expenses - equity investment impairments 15,223 Adjusted income before income taxes 38,521 GAAP income tax benefit $ (4,408 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 4,601 Amortization of intangible assets and other 5,029 Other expenses - equity investment impairments 26 Income tax expense items, net (2,710 ) Adjusted income tax expense 2,538 GAAP loss $ (18,889 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 21,819 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 15,146 Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax) 15,197 Income tax expense items, net 2,710 Adjusted income 35,983 GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.19 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.22 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.15 Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax) 0.15 Income tax expense items, net 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.36 * May not foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year June 27, March 28, December 29, September 29, 2020* 2020* 2020* 2019* 2019* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 1,842,122 $ 451,099 $ 469,646 $ 464,873 $ 456,503 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations (81,555 ) (18,952 ) (21,071 ) (21,454 ) (20,078 ) Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations 1,760,567 432,147 448,576 443,419 436,426 GAAP operating (loss) income - continuing operations $ (4,628 ) $ 1,920 $ (115,760 ) $ 46,475 $ 62,738 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 81,870 23,796 19,211 14,265 24,598 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations 144,092 (1,744 ) 145,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 81,555 18,952 21,071 21,454 20,078 Adjusted operating income - continuing operations 302,889 42,924 70,358 82,194 107,414 GAAP (loss) income before income taxes- continuing operations $ (128,107 ) $ (16,144 ) $ (158,086 ) $ 12,086 $ 34,038 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 81,870 23,796 19,211 14,265 24,598 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations 144,092 (1,744 ) 145,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 81,555 18,952 21,071 21,454 20,078 Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations 21,582 2,054 15,526 4,002 - Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations 200,992 26,914 43,558 51,807 78,713 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations $ (98,574 ) $ (68,304 ) $ (29,425 ) $ 6,870 $ (7,714 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 18,648 4,659 4,372 3,377 6,240 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses - continuing operations 6,433 207 6,226 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 16,119 3,613 4,307 3,964 4,235 Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations 6,238 506 4,992 740 - Income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing operations 47,655 22,996 15,119 (4,071 ) 13,611 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense - continuing operations (3,481 ) (36,323 ) 5,591 10,880 16,372 GAAP (loss) income - continuing operations $ (29,533 ) $ 52,160 $ (128,661 ) $ 5,216 $ 41,752 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 63,222 19,137 14,839 10,888 18,358 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations 137,659 (1,951 ) 139,610 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 65,436 15,339 16,764 17,490 15,843 Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations 15,344 1,548 10,534 3,262 - Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations (47,655 ) (22,996 ) (15,119 ) 4,071 (13,611 ) Adjusted income - continuing operations 204,473 63,237 37,967 40,927 62,341 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share - continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ 0.53 $ (1.29 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.40 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.63 0.19 0.15 0.11 0.18 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations 1.37 (0.02 ) 1.39 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.65 0.15 0.17 0.17 0.15 Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.15 0.02 0.11 0.03 - Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations (0.47 ) (0.23 ) (0.15 ) 0.04 (0.13 ) Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations 2.04 0.64 0.38 0.40 0.60 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Sales of TI Products

The termination of the Company’s electronic components distribution agreement with Texas Instruments (“TI”) will be completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales of TI products by quarter are outlined in the following table:

First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter October 3, June 27, March 28, December 28, September 28, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (in millions) Sales of TI Products $ 241.0 $ 322.5 $ 400.6 $ 399.2 $ 443.4

Organic Sales

Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current (if necessary) periods to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement discussed further above, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products.

The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Estimated Organic Sales Extra Organic Sales As Reported Week in Sales TI Sales Adj for TI Q1-Fiscal Q1-Fiscal Q1-Fiscal Q1-Fiscal Q1-Fiscal 2021 2021 (1) 2021 2021 (2) 2021 (2) (in millions) Avnet $ 4,723.1 $ 306.0 $ 4,417.1 $ 241.0 $ 4,176.1 Avnet by region Americas $ 1,205.7 $ 77.0 $ 1,128.7 $ 68.5 $ 1,060.2 EMEA 1,480.7 97.0 1,383.7 102.9 1,280.8 Asia 2,036.7 132.0 1,904.7 69.6 1,835.1 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,382.2 $ 284.0 $ 4,098.2 $ 241.0 $ 3,857.2 PF 340.9 22.0 318.9 — 318.9

(1) The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated. (2) Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract.

The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020.

Organic Sales Organic Sales As Reported Sales Adj for TI Sales Sales Year-Year % Organic Organic Year-Year % Year-Year % As Reported As Reported Change in Sales Sales Change in Change in Q1-Fiscal Year-Year Constant Q1-Fiscal Year-Year Constant Constant 2021 % Change Currency 2021 % Change Currency Currency (1) (Dollars in millions) Avnet $ 4,723.1 2.0 % 0.6 % $ 4,176.1 (4.6 )% (6.0 )% (1.8 )% Avnet by region Americas $ 1,205.7 (0.8 )% (0.8 )% $ 1,060.2 (7.2 )% (7.2 )% (4.9 )% EMEA 1,480.7 0.7 (3.6 ) 1,280.8 (5.9 ) (10.2 ) (7.7 ) Asia 2,036.7 4.8 4.6 1,835.1 (2.0 ) (2.2 ) 4.6 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,382.2 2.1 % 0.7 % $ 3,857.2 (4.6 )% (5.9 )% (1.3 )% PF 340.9 1.5 (0.5 ) 318.9 (5.0 ) (7.1 ) (7.1 )

(1) Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement.

Historical Segment Financial Information Fiscal 2021 First Quarter October 3, 2020* (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 4,382.2 Farnell 340.9 Avnet sales $ 4,723.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 84.4 Farnell 12.0 96.4 Corporate expenses (31.3 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (26.4 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (20.2 ) Avnet operating income $ 18.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 1,205.7 EMEA 1,480.7 Asia 2,036.7 Avnet sales $ 4,723.1

Fiscal Year 2020 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year June 27, March 28, December 28, September 28, 2020* 2020* 2020* 2019 2019 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 16,340.1 $ 3,867.6 $ 3,974.7 $ 4,203.6 $ 4,294.2 Farnell 1,294.2 292.1 335.1 331.2 335.8 Avnet $ 17,634.3 $ 4,159.7 $ 4,309.8 $ 4,534.8 $ 4,630.0 Operating income (loss): Electronic Components $ 349.1 $ 58.9 $ 84.8 $ 93.1 $ 112.3 Farnell 75.5 10.4 23.4 20.0 21.8 424.6 69.3 108.2 113.1 134.1 Corporate expenses (121.6 ) (26.3 ) (37.8 ) (30.9 ) (26.7 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (81.9 ) (23.8 ) (19.2 ) (14.3 ) (24.6 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (144.1 ) 1.7 (145.8 ) - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (81.6 ) (19.0 ) (21.1 ) (21.4 ) (20.1 ) Avnet operating (loss) income $ (4.6 ) $ 1.9 $ (115.8 ) $ 46.5 $ 62.7 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,755.3 $ 1,149.3 $ 1,203.6 $ 1,186.6 $ 1,215.8 EMEA 5,753.4 1,344.2 1,512.5 1,425.8 1,470.9 Asia 7,125.6 1,666.2 1,593.7 1,922.4 1,943.3 Avnet $ 17,634.3 $ 4,159.7 $ 4,309.8 $ 4,534.8 $ 4,630.0

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.33 $ 0.43 Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax) (0.16 ) (0.08 ) Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax) (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Income tax expense adjustments (0.05 ) 0.05 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.02 $ 0.33

