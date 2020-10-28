Fortune Brands Reports Strong 3Q Sales and Profit Growth

“I continue to be amazed by our teams,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “We delivered exceptional performance in an accelerating housing market as demographic forces and consumers focused on home investment drove both renovation and remodeling and new construction activity. We are serving our customers’ increasing needs through a strict focus on safety and operational excellence. Also reflected in our financial results were increased investments in our leading brands, innovation and supply chain capability and capacity that will enable us to continue to capture opportunities and accelerate share gains in a fundamentally robust housing market over the next few years.”

Third Quarter 2020

For the third quarter of 2020, sales were $1.7 billion, an increase of 13 percent over the third quarter of 2019. Earnings per share were $1.17, compared to $0.75 in the prior-year quarter. EPS before charges / gains were $1.19, compared to $0.95 the same quarter last year. Operating income was $240.2 million, compared to $168.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income before charges / gains was $244.2 million, compared to $203.2 million the same quarter last year, an increase of 20 percent.

“We are ahead of our plan to permanently advance the profitability of the company, and our financial results are just beginning to reflect this,” continued Fink. “We are accelerating our multi-year margin improvement journey in a fundamentally strong housing market, which should create exceptional value for our long-term stakeholders.”

For each segment in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the prior-year quarter:

Plumbing sales increased 15 percent with double-digit sales growth in U.S. Retail and China. Operating margin before charges / gains was 20.8 percent even with increased brand investment and one-time costs and remains on track to deliver expected margins of approximately 22 percent for the full year.

Doors & Security sales increased 14 percent, with doors and decking showing double-digit growth and security products returning to mid-single digit growth. Operating margin before charges / gains was 16.4 percent, an increase of 190 basis points versus the third quarter of 2019.

Cabinet sales increased 11 percent. Strong demand for value-priced cabinets continues to drive growth in this segment. Operating margin before charges / gains was 12.2 percent, an increase of 220 basis points over the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At the end of the quarter net debt was $1.6 billion and net debt to EBITDA was 1.7x. The Company had $465 million in cash and $1.35 billion of availability under its revolving credit agreements. The total outstanding on both the Company’s original $1.25 billion and supplemental $400 million revolving credit facilities was $300 million at the end of the third quarter.

“We are leveraging this strong market to increase market share and profitability as we position for 2021 and beyond,” said Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, Fortune Brands. “The permanent efficiency improvements we have made over the past six months will serve as a foundation for future margin improvement and enable us to capture the opportunities presented by what we expect to be a prolonged period of housing market strength. With this momentum, we have the ability to make investments and deploy capital to accelerate growth and stakeholder value creation.”

2020 Outlook

While clear COVID-19 and macroeconomic risks remain, the Company is reinitiating formal 2020 financial guidance. For the full year, the Company expects net sales growth between 4 percent and 5 percent and earnings per share of $4.03 to $4.11, with an operating margin of approximately 14 percent. The Company expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $590 to $620 million for the full year 2020, which includes accelerated investments in capacity to support our customers.

“We have clearly entered a new phase of demographics-driven housing growth,” said Fink. “I am incredibly excited about how our teams are poised to drive growth, capture share, grow margins and deploy capital to create even more stakeholder value over the next few years.”

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets, and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Doors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is a Fortune 500 Company and part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com. To learn more about how Fortune Brands is embracing and accelerating its environmental, social and governance duties, please visit our ESG section and report at www.FBHS.com/global-citizenship.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales (GAAP) Net Sales (GAAP) Plumbing $ 590.6 $ 514.1 15 Plumbing $ 1,564.4 $ 1,478.8 6 Doors & Security 406.7 355.2 14 Doors & Security 1,052.7 1,017.6 3 Cabinets 654.8 589.7 11 Cabinets 1,813.5 1,797.7 1 Total Net Sales $ 1,652.1 $ 1,459.0 13 Total Net Sales $ 4,430.6 $ 4,294.1 3 Current Quarter Operating Income Before Charges & Gains GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Operating Income (loss) Before Charges/Gains (a) 2020 2019 % Change Operating Income (loss) 2020 2019 % Change Plumbing $ 123.0 $ 112.0 10 Plumbing $ 116.6 $ 112.0 4 Doors & Security 66.6 51.6 29 Doors & Security 66.8 50.1 33 Cabinets 80.0 58.8 36 Cabinets 82.1 25.1 227 Corporate Expenses (25.4 ) (19.2 ) (32 ) Corporate Expenses (25.3 ) (19.2 ) (32 ) Total Operating Income Before Charges/Gains $ 244.2 $ 203.2 20 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 240.2 $ 168.0 43 Earnings Per Share Before Charges/Gains (b) Diluted EPS (GAAP) Diluted $ 1.19 $ 0.95 25 Diluted EPS $ 1.17 $ 0.75 56 EBITDA Before Charges/Gains (c) $ 284.1 $ 242.2 17 Net Income (GAAP) $ 165.8 $ 105.7 57 Year to Date Operating Income Before Charges & Gains GAAP Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Income (loss) Before Charges/Gains (a) 2020 2019 % Change Operating Income (loss) 2020 2019 % Change Plumbing $ 350.9 $ 317.0 11 Plumbing $ 330.6 $ 307.9 7 Doors & Security 147.2 127.9 15 Doors & Security 143.5 122.5 17 Cabinets 179.9 170.7 5 Cabinets 163.1 134.0 22 Corporate Expenses (67.3 ) (58.4 ) (15 ) Corporate Expenses (69.0 ) (58.4 ) (18 ) Total Operating Income Before Charges/Gains $ 610.7 $ 557.2 10 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 568.2 $ 506.0 12 Earnings Per Share Before Charges/Gains (b) Diluted EPS (GAAP) Diluted $ 2.94 $ 2.60 13 Diluted EPS $ 2.78 $ 2.32 20 EBITDA Before Charges/Gains (c) $ 726.6 $ 672.3 8 Net Income (GAAP) $ 390.8 $ 327.3 19 (a) (b) (c) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP) (In millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 464.5 $ 387.9 Accounts receivable, net 765.2 624.8 Inventories 738.3 718.6 Other current assets 170.0 166.9 Total current assets 2,138.0 1,898.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 791.7 824.2 Goodwill 2,085.2 2,090.2 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,111.2 1,168.9 Other assets 392.9 309.8 Total assets $ 6,519.0 $ 6,291.3 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ - $ 399.7 Accounts payable 544.1 460.0 Other current liabilities 590.9 549.6 Total current liabilities 1,135.0 1,409.3 Long-term debt 2,086.5 1,784.6 Deferred income taxes 149.2 157.2 Other non-current liabilities 519.7 512.4 Total liabilities 3,890.4 3,863.5 Stockholders' equity 2,628.6 2,426.6 Noncontrolling interests - 1.2 Total equity 2,628.6 2,427.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,519.0 $ 6,291.3

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 390.8 $ 327.3 Depreciation and amortization 116.9 112.7 Recognition of actuarial losses 0.6 2.1 Non-cash lease expense 26.6 26.5 Deferred taxes (17.0 ) (1.8 ) Equity in losses of affiliate 4.7 - Gains on equity investments (6.6 ) - Asset impairment charges 22.5 31.2 Other noncash items 38.1 24.3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (69.8 ) (168.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 506.8 $ 353.8 Investing activities Capital expenditures $ (66.2 ) $ (82.4 ) Proceeds from the disposition of assets 1.5 4.2 Cost of investments in equity securities (59.4 ) - Other investing activities, net - 0.1 Net cash used in investing activities $ (124.1 ) $ (78.1 ) Financing activities Increase in debt, net $ (100.0 ) $ 14.3 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 56.0 6.9 Treasury stock purchases (150.0 ) (100.0 ) Dividends to stockholders (99.9 ) (92.3 ) All other (14.9 ) (30.8 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (308.8 ) $ (201.9 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 1.9 (1.2 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 75.8 $ 72.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at beginning of period 394.9 270.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at end of period $ 470.7 $ 343.3 FREE CASH FLOW Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Full Year 2020 2019 Approximation Free Cash Flow** $ 498.1 $ 282.5 $ 590.0 - 620.0 Add: Capital expenditures 66.2 82.4 120.0 - 150.0 Less: Proceeds from the disposition of assets 1.5 4.2 1.5 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 56.0 6.9 56.0 Cash Flow From Operations (GAAP) $ 506.8 $ 353.8 $ 652.5 - 712.5 * Restricted cash of $1.0 million and $5.2 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 and restricted cash of $0.8 million and $6.3 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of September 30, 2019. ** Free cash flow is cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") less net capital expenditures (capital expenditures less proceeds from the disposition of assets including property, plant and equipment, and the proceeds from the exercise of stock options). Free cash flow does not include adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows such as mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors with helpful supplemental information about the Company's ability to fund internal growth, make acquisitions, repay debt and related interest, pay dividends and repurchase common stock. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 1,652.1 $ 1,459.0 13 $ 4,430.6 $ 4,294.1 3 Cost of products sold 1,071.5 934.8 15 2,873.9 2,773.5 4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 328.3 311.3 5 918.4 943.9 (3 ) Amortization of intangible assets 10.5 9.9 6 31.1 30.0 4 Asset impairment charges - 29.5 (100 ) 22.5 29.5 (24 ) Restructuring charges 1.6 5.5 (71 ) 16.5 11.2 47 Operating income 240.2 168.0 43 568.2 506.0 12 Interest expense 20.1 23.6 (15 ) 64.4 71.8 (10 ) Other income, net (2.1 ) (0.3 ) (600 ) (13.4 ) (2.2 ) (509 ) Income before taxes 222.2 144.7 54 517.2 436.4 19 Income tax 54.0 39.0 38 121.7 109.1 12 Income after tax $ 168.2 $ 105.7 59 $ 395.5 $ 327.3 21 Equity in losses of affiliate 2.4 - 100 4.7 - 100 Net income $ 165.8 $ 105.7 57 $ 390.8 $ 327.3 19 Less: Noncontrolling interests 1.2 0.1 1,100 1.3 (0.5 ) 360 Net income attributable to Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. $ 164.6 $ 105.6 56 $ 389.5 $ 327.8 19 Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted: Net income $ 1.17 $ 0.75 56 $ 2.78 $ 2.32 20 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 140.5 140.9 - 140.0 141.4 (1 )

DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION For the three months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $4.0 million ($4.6 million after tax or $0.03 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) and a net tax benefit of $2.1 million ($0.02 per diluted share). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $20.0 million ($16.7 million after tax or $0.11 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, intangible asset impairment charges of $22.5 million ($17.6 million after tax or $0.13 per diluted share), gains on equity investments of $11.0 million ($8.3 million net of tax or $0.06 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax) and a tax benefit of $4.2 million ($0.02 per diluted share). For the three months ended September 30, 2019, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $5.7 million ($4.4 million after tax or $0.03 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, intangible asset impairment charges of $29.5 million ($22.5 million after tax or $0.16 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $2.1 million ($1.6 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) and a tax benefit of $0.2 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $21.7 million ($16.6 million after tax or $0.11 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, intangible asset impairment charges of $29.5 million ($22.5 million after tax or $0.16 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $2.1 million ($1.6 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) and a net tax benefit of $0.6 million. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted Diluted EPS Before Charges/Gains (b) $ 1.19 $ 0.95 25 $ 2.94 $ 2.60 13 Restructuring and other charges (0.03 ) (0.03 ) - (0.11 ) (0.11 ) - Asset impairment charges (d) - (0.16 ) 100 (0.13 ) (0.16 ) 19 Gains on equity investments (e) - - - 0.06 - - Defined benefit plan actuarial losses (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) 100 Tax items 0.02 - - 0.02 - - Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.17 $ 0.75 56 $ 2.78 $ 2.32 20 RECONCILIATION OF FULL YEAR 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO GAAP The Company is targeting diluted EPS before charges/gains to be in the range of $4.03 to $4.11 per share. For the full year, on a GAAP basis, the Company is targeting diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.85 to $3.93 per share and including the full year impact of previously announced restructuring actions. Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS guidance cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to gains and losses associated with our defined benefit plans and restructuring and other charges, which are excluded from the diluted EPS before charges/gains. In addition, the Company's GAAP EPS range assumes the Company incurs no gains or losses associated with its defined benefit plans during 2020. (b) (d) (e) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO NET INCOME Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (c) $ 284.1 $ 242.2 17 $ 726.6 $ 672.3 8 Depreciation* $ (26.7 ) $ (26.7 ) - $ (81.8 ) $ (80.8 ) (1 ) Amortization of intangible assets (10.5 ) (9.9 ) (6 ) (31.1 ) (30.0 ) (4 ) Restructuring and other charges (4.0 ) (5.7 ) 30 (20.0 ) (21.7 ) 8 Interest expense (20.1 ) (23.6 ) 15 (64.4 ) (71.8 ) 10 Asset impairment charges (d) - (29.5 ) 100 (22.5 ) (29.5 ) 24 Equity in losses of affiliate (2.4 ) - (100 ) (4.7 ) - (100 ) Gains on equity investments (e) - - - 11.0 - 100 Defined benefit plan actuarial losses (0.6 ) (2.1 ) 71 (0.6 ) (2.1 ) 71 Income taxes (54.0 ) (39.0 ) (38 ) (121.7 ) (109.1 ) (12 ) Net Income (GAAP) $ 165.8 $ 105.7 57 $ 390.8 $ 327.3 19 * Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($2.1) million and ($4.0) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($1.9) million. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges. CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO As of September 30, 2020 Short-term debt ** - Long-term debt ** 2,086.5 Total debt 2,086.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents ** 464.5 Net debt (1) 1,622.0 For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (c) 974.2 Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2) 1.7 ** Amounts are per the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2020. Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 2020 EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (c) $ 247.6 $ 726.6 $ 974.2 Depreciation*** $ (28.6 ) $ (81.8 ) $ (110.4 ) Amortization of intangible assets (11.4 ) (31.1 ) (42.5 ) Restructuring and other charges (2.3 ) (20.0 ) (22.3 ) Interest expense (22.4 ) (64.4 ) (86.8 ) Asset impairment charges (d) (12.0 ) (22.5 ) (34.5 ) Equity in losses of affiliate - (4.7 ) (4.7 ) Gains on equity investments (e) - 11.0 11.0 Defined benefit plan actuarial losses (32.0 ) (0.6 ) (32.6 ) Income taxes (34.9 ) (121.7 ) (156.6 ) Net Income (GAAP) $ 104.0 $ 390.8 $ 494.8 *** Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($4.0) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges. (c) (d) (e) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales (GAAP) Plumbing $ 590.6 $ 514.1 15 $ 1,564.4 $ 1,478.8 6 Doors & Security 406.7 355.2 14 1,052.7 1,017.6 3 Cabinets 654.8 589.7 11 1,813.5 1,797.7 1 Total Net Sales $ 1,652.1 $ 1,459.0 13 $ 4,430.6 $ 4,294.1 3 Operating Income (loss) Plumbing $ 116.6 $ 112.0 4 $ 330.6 $ 307.9 7 Doors & Security 66.8 50.1 33 143.5 122.5 17 Cabinets 82.1 25.1 227 163.1 134.0 22 Corporate expenses (25.3 ) (19.2 ) (32 ) (69.0 ) (58.4 ) (18 ) Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 240.2 $ 168.0 43 $ 568.2 $ 506.0 12 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION Operating Income (loss) Before Charges/Gains (a) Plumbing $ 123.0 $ 112.0 10 $ 350.9 $ 317.0 11 Doors & Security 66.6 51.6 29 147.2 127.9 15 Cabinets 80.0 58.8 36 179.9 170.7 5 Corporate expenses (25.4 ) (19.2 ) (32 ) (67.3 ) (58.4 ) (15 ) Total Operating Income Before Charges/Gains (a) 244.2 203.2 20 610.7 557.2 10 Restructuring and other charges (1) (2) (4.0 ) (5.7 ) 30 (20.0 ) (21.7 ) 8 Asset impairment charges (d) - (29.5 ) 100 (22.5 ) (29.5 ) 24 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 240.2 $ 168.0 43 $ 568.2 $ 506.0 12 (1) Restructuring charges are costs incurred to implement significant cost reduction initiatives and include workforce reduction costs. (2) "Other charges" represent charges or gains directly related to restructuring initiatives that cannot be reported as restructuring under GAAP. Such costs may include losses on disposal of inventories, trade receivables allowances from exiting product lines, accelerated depreciation expense, impairments related to previously closed facilities and losses on the sale of closed facilities. In total, we recognized a charge of $2.4 million and $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $0.2 million and $10.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.



In our Doors & Security segment, other charges also includes an acquisition-related inventory step-up expense (Fiberon) classified in cost of products sold of $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (a) (d) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. Reconciliation of Income Statements - GAAP to Before Charges/Gains Information Three Months Ended September 30, in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) Before Charges/Gains adjustments Restructuring Defined benefit Asset Before GAAP and other plan actuarial impairments Tax items (2) Charges/Gains (unaudited) charges (1) losses (Non-GAAP) 2020 THIRD QUARTER Net Sales $ 1,652.1 - - - - Cost of products sold 1,071.5 (2.4 ) - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 328.3 - - - - Amortization of intangible assets 10.5 - - - - Restructuring charges 1.6 (1.6 ) - - - Operating Income 240.2 4.0 - - - 244.2 Interest expense 20.1 - - - - Other income, net (2.1 ) - (0.6 ) - - Income before taxes 222.2 4.0 0.6 - - 226.8 Income tax 54.0 1.2 0.2 - 2.1 Income after tax $ 168.2 2.8 0.4 - (2.1 ) $ 169.3 Equity in losses of affliate 2.4 (0.6 ) - - - Net Income 165.8 - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests (1) 1.2 (1.2 ) - - - Net Income attributable to Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. $ 164.6 4.6 0.4 - (2.1 ) $ 167.5 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 140.5 140.5 Diluted EPS 1.17 1.19 2019 Net Sales $ 1,459.0 - - - - Cost of products sold 934.8 0.2 - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 311.3 (0.4 ) - - - Amortization of intangible assets 9.9 - - - - Asset impairment charges 29.5 - - (29.5 ) - Restructuring charges 5.5 (5.5 ) - - - Operating Income 168.0 5.7 - 29.5 - 203.2 Interest expense 23.6 - - - - Other income, net (0.3 ) - (2.1 ) - - Income before taxes 144.7 5.7 2.1 29.5 - 182.0 Income tax 39.0 1.4 0.5 7.0 0.2 Income after tax $ 105.7 4.3 1.6 22.5 (0.2 ) $ 133.9 Equity in losses of affliate - - - - - Net Income 105.7 - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests (1) 0.1 (0.1 ) - - - Net Income attributable to Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. $ 105.6 4.4 1.6 22.5 (0.2 ) $ 133.9 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 140.9 140.9 Diluted EPS 0.75 0.95 (1) Restructuring and other charges includes a loss in 2020 that reflects quarterly amortization of differences between our investment in Flo Technologies and the carrying value of their equity. Includes noncontrolling interests share of restructuring and other charges in our China plumbing operations. (2) Tax items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 represent adjustments to previously recorded restructuring-related charges and foreign exchange movement related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”) recorded in earlier periods. Tax items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 represent foreign exchange movement related to the impact of the Tax Act recorded in earlier periods.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. Reconciliation of Income Statements - GAAP to Before Charges/Gains Information Nine Months Ended September 30, in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) Before Charges/Gains adjustments Restructuring Defined benefit Asset Equity Before GAAP and other plan actuarial impairments investment Tax items (2) Charges/Gains (unaudited) charges (1) losses (Non-GAAP) 2020 YEAR TO DATE Net Sales $ 4,430.6 - - - - - Cost of products sold 2,873.9 (4.7 ) - - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 918.4 1.2 - - - - Amortization of intangible assets 31.1 - - - - - Asset impairment charges 22.5 - - (22.5 ) - - Restructuring charges 16.5 (16.5 ) - - - - Operating Income 568.2 20.0 - 22.5 - - 610.7 Interest expense 64.4 - - - - - Other income, net (13.4 ) - (0.6 ) - 11.0 - Income before taxes 517.2 20.0 0.6 22.5 (11.0 ) - 549.3 Income taxes 121.7 5.6 0.2 4.9 (2.7 ) 4.2 Income after tax $ 395.5 14.4 0.4 17.6 (8.3 ) (4.2 ) $ 415.4 Equity in losses of affiliate 4.7 (1.0 ) - - - - Net Income 390.8 - - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests (1) 1.3 (1.3 ) - - - - Net Income attributable to Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. $ 389.5 16.7 0.4 17.6 (8.3 ) (4.2 ) $ 411.7 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 140.0 140.0 Diluted EPS 2.78 2.94 2019 Net Sales $ 4,294.1 - - - - - Cost of products sold 2,773.5 (7.1 ) - - - - Selling, general & administrative expenses 943.9 (3.4 ) - - - - Amortization of intangible assets 30.0 - - - - - Asset impairment charges 29.5 - - (29.5 ) - - Restructuring charges 11.2 (11.2 ) - - - - Operating Income 506.0 21.7 - 29.5 - - 557.2 Interest expense 71.8 - - - - - Other income, net (2.2 ) - (2.1 ) - - - Income before taxes 436.4 21.7 2.1 29.5 - - 489.7 Income taxes 109.1 4.7 0.5 7.0 - 0.6 Income after tax $ 327.3 17.0 1.6 22.5 - (0.6 ) $ 367.8 Net Income 327.3 - - - - - Less: Noncontrolling interests (1) (0.5 ) 0.4 - - - - Net Income attributable to Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. $ 327.8 16.6 1.6 22.5 - (0.6 ) $ 367.9 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 141.4 141.4 Diluted EPS 2.32 2.60 (1) Restructuring and other charges includes a loss in 2020 that reflects quarterly amortization of differences between our investment in Flo Technologies and the carrying value of their equity. Includes noncontrolling interests share of restructuring and other charges in our China plumbing operations. (2) Tax items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 represent adjustments to previously recorded restructuring-related charges, and activity related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”) recorded in earlier periods, including foreign exchange impact. Tax items for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 represent foreign exchange movement related to the impact of the Tax Act recorded in earlier periods.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change PLUMBING Before charges/gains operating margin 20.8% 21.8% (100) bps Restructuring & other charges (1.1%) - Operating margin 19.7% 21.8% (210) bps DOORS & SECURITY Before charges/gains operating margin 16.4% 14.5% 190 bps Restructuring & other charges - (0.4%) Operating margin 16.4% 14.1% 230 bps CABINETS Before charges/gains operating margin 12.2% 10.0% 220 bps Restructuring & other charges 0.3% (0.7%) Asset impairment charges - (5.0%) Operating margin 12.5% 4.3% 820 bps TOTAL COMPANY Before charges/gains operating margin 14.8% 13.9% 90 bps Restructuring & other charges (0.3%) (0.4%) Asset impairment charges - (2.0%) Operating margin 14.5% 11.5% 300 bps Operating margin is calculated as operating income derived in accordance with GAAP divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP excluding restructuring and other charges and asset impairment charges, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by FBHS and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 PLUMBING Before charges/gains operating margin 22.0% Restructuring & other charges (0.4%) Asset Impairment charge (0.6%) Operating margin 21.0% TOTAL COMPANY Before charges/gains operating margin 13.9% Restructuring & other charges (0.4%) Asset impairment charges (0.3%) Operating margin 13.2% Operating margin is calculated as operating income derived in accordance with GAAP divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP excluding restructuring and other charges and asset impairment charges, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by FBHS and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Definitions of Terms: Non-GAAP Measures (a) Operating income before charges/gains is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP excluding restructuring and other charges and asset impairment charges. Operating income before charges/gains is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by the Company and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. (b) Diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding restructuring and other charges, asset impairment charges, gains on equity investments, amortization of differences between equity investment and the carrying value of equity, actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans and tax items. Diluted EPS before charges/gains is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. (c) EBITDA before charges/gains is net income derived in accordance with GAAP excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, interest expense, asset impairment charges, equity in loss of affiliate, gains on equity investments, defined benefit plan actuarial losses and income taxes. EBITDA before charges/gains is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to assess returns generated by the Company. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information about the Company's ability to fund internal growth, make acquisitions and repay debt and related interest. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. (d) Asset impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 represent pre-tax impairment charges of $22.5 million related to indefinite-lived tradenames in our Cabinets and Plumbing segments. Asset impairment charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 represent a pre-tax impairment of $29.5 million related to an indefinite-lived tradename in our Cabinets segment. It also includes a $1.7 million fair value asset impairment expense classified in cost of products sold, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 associated with an idle manufacturing facility in our Doors & Security segment. (e) Gains on equity investments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 represents gains related to our 2020 investments in Flo Technologies.

