 

AllianzGI Closed-End Funds Announce Adjournment and Rescheduling of October 28, 2020 Special Meeting of Shareholders

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”), investment manager to each of the Funds listed above, announced today that the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, has been adjourned to Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12:00pm ET in order to solicit additional shareholder votes. Additionally, in light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescheduled Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As noted in the proxy materials previously distributed for the Meeting, the Board of Trustees of each Fund had fixed the close of business on September 10, 2020 as the record date for the determination of shareholders of the Fund entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. To attend the rescheduled Meeting virtually, shareholders must email the Funds’ Transfer Agent, AST Financial, at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and provide their full name, address and control number located on the proxy card previously received. AST Financial will then email the shareholder meeting credentials information and instructions for voting during the Meeting.

If you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of September 10, 2020, in order to participate in and vote at the Meeting, you must first obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund’s name, the number of Fund shares you held, and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or an image of the legal proxy to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and put “Legal Proxy” in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 23, 2020. You will then receive confirmation of your registration and a control number by email from AST. AST will also email your Meeting credentials for participation in the Meeting and instructions for voting during the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to attend the Meeting to vote on the proposals. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Meeting, each Fund urges shareholders to authorize a proxy to vote the shareholder’s shares in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting. In connection with the Meeting, each Fund has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders are advised to read their Fund’s proxy statement because it contains important information.

