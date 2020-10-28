Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported net income of $11.8 million ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter highlights are discussed below.

Contract revenues were $189.4 million, down 5.0% from $199.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to operating income of $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $11.8 million ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.0 million ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter of 2019.

The third quarter 2020 net income included $2.5 million ($0.08 earnings per diluted share) of non-recurring items and $2.2 million ($0.08 earnings per diluted share) of tax benefit associated with the movement of certain valuation allowances. Third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $7.1 million ($0.23 diluted earnings per share). (Please see page 9 of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted net income).

EBITDA, adjusted to exclude the impact of the aforementioned non-recurring costs, was $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

Backlog at the end of the third quarter was $428.8 million on a third quarter book-to-bill of 0.47x.

During the third quarter an explosion and fire occurred in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel while the Company’s dredge Waymon Boyd was working near a pipeline, which resulted in the deaths of five crewmen and injuries, some severe, to several other crewmen. “Our primary concern remains the well-being of our crew members and their families involved in this incident,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Safety is an integral part of our Guiding Beliefs at Orion and we remain deeply committed to our Target Zero program to support our vision of an incident free workplace. Our support, thoughts, and prayers remain with the crew of the Waymon Boyd and their families.”

As a result of this incident, third quarter results include a net $2.9 million gain on the disposal of assets related to insurance recoveries as a result of the loss of the dredge Waymon Boyd and associated vessels. The Company is currently evaluating the best dredging asset alternatives to reinvest this capital. In the meantime, the Company is confident that it has the equipment and personnel to perform dredging on all existing contracts involving dredging services. The cause of this incident remains under investigation, led by the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Company continues to fully cooperate with the NTSB and other governmental agencies.

“Turning to our financial results, year over year consolidated bottom line growth was driven by continued improved operating performance in both segments. Our concrete segment saw significantly improved operating performance despite revenues being down year over year due to tropical weather in Texas impacting production at the end of the current year quarter. Despite the challenges faced during the quarter, our marine segment saw sequential improvement in operating performance and EBITDA margin,” continued Mr. Stauffer.

“We continue to see bidding activity in both our segments being driven by end markets that are continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to focus our efforts on targeting the end markets and projects we expect to have the best opportunities to be successful and profitable moving forward. A key element of our growth strategy is the wide array of end markets we serve, which enables us to pursue the most attractive bid opportunities in the end markets that are performing the best at any given point in time and this strategy serves us well in this challenging and uncertain environment.”

Mr. Stauffer concluded, “We remain confident in our ability to efficiently and profitably execute our projects in backlog, and in our ability to maintain and grow our backlog level by targeting and winning new bid opportunities. Our liquidity position remains strong and provides us with more than sufficient financial flexibility to continue to pursue new awards and execute existing backlog. Our team is focused on continuing to perform well despite the macroeconomic challenges. With our diverse end markets, broad range of construction capabilities and assets, and our highly experienced and professional personnel, we are confident in our ability to deliver increasing levels of profitability and free cash flow in the quarters and years to come, particularly in a post-pandemic environment.”

Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Contract revenues were $189.4 million, down 5.0% as compared to $199.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in production volume in the concrete segment due to tropical weather in Texas during the last few weeks of the current year quarter.

Gross profit was $22.5 million, as compared to $20.9 million. Gross profit margin was 11.9%, as compared to 10.5%. The increase in gross profit dollars and percentage was primarily driven by project execution margin expansion in both segments and better labor utilization in the marine segment.

Selling, General, and Administrative expenses were $15.3 million, as compared to $14.6 million. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 8.1% from 7.3%. The increase in SG&A dollars and percentage were primarily attributable to the full ratable accrual of the annual incentive compensation plan during the current year period.

Operating income was $13.1 million as compared to $6.1 million. The operating income in the third quarter of 2020 reflects the aforementioned factors that improved gross profit as well as the $2.9 million net gain on disposal of assets related to insurance recoveries.

EBITDA was $20.0 million, representing a 10.5% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $13.2 million, or a 6.6% EBITDA margin. When adjusted for non-recurring items, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $17.0 million, representing a 9.0% EBITDA margin. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

Backlog

Backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2020 was $428.8 million, which compares with backlog under contract at September 30, 2019 of $620.5 million, a decrease of 30.9%. The prior period backlog number reflects the booking of a large project during the second quarter of 2019 with a contract value of $160 million that has progressed significantly towards completion. The third quarter 2020 ending backlog was comprised of $241.7 million for the marine segment, and $187.1 million for the concrete segment. Currently, the Company has approximately $1.1 billion worth of bids outstanding, including approximately $108 million on which it is the apparent low bidder or has been awarded contracts subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2020, of which approximately $49 million pertains to the marine segment and approximately $59 million to the concrete segment.

“During the third quarter, we bid on approximately $734 million of work and were successful on approximately $90 million of these bids,” stated Robert Tabb, Orion Group Holding's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This resulted in a 0.47 times book-to-bill ratio and a win rate of 12.2%. In the marine segment, we bid on approximately $232 million during the third quarter 2020 and were successful on approximately $42 million, representing a win rate of 18.3% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.38 times. In the concrete segment we bid on approximately $502 million of work and were awarded approximately $47 million, representing a win rate of 9.4% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.62 times."

Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress and not yet complete, and the Company cannot guarantee that the revenue projected in its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. Given the typical duration of the Company's projects, which generally range from three to nine months, the Company's backlog at any point in time usually represents only a portion of the revenue it expects to realize during a twelve-month period.

Conference Call Details

Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, or access the replay, visit the Calendar of Events page of the Investor Relations section of the website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com. To participate in the call, please dial (201) 493-6739 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable and other GAAP financial information, which information is of equal or greater importance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are not an alternative to net income or earnings per share. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share exclude certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. The company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful adjunct to earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP because management uses adjusted net income available to common stockholders to evaluate the company's operational trends and performance relative to other companies. Generally, items excluded, are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the provisions of which the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release (including those under “Update on Scale and Growth Initiative” above), and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include estimated project start date, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on February 28, 2020, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract revenues 189,433 199,507 539,766 508,597 Costs of contract revenues 166,932 178,614 476,763 463,645 Gross profit 22,501 20,893 63,003 44,952 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,270 14,590 47,651 44,677 Amortization of intangible assets 519 662 1,552 1,980 Gain on disposal of assets, net (6,373) (451) (7,734) (1,197) Operating income (loss) 13,085 6,092 21,534 (508) Other (expense) income: Other income 115 17 251 574 Interest income 57 75 151 317 Interest expense (1,151) (1,678) (3,722) (4,981) Other expense, net (979) (1,586) (3,320) (4,090) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,106 4,506 18,214 (4,598) Income tax expense (benefit) 303 467 1,660 920 Net income (loss) $ 11,803 $ 4,039 $ 16,554 $ (5,518) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 $ (0.19) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 $ (0.19) Shares used to compute income (loss) per share: Basic 30,372,310 29,544,288 30,020,258 29,240,979 Diluted 30,372,310 29,547,185 30,020,258 29,240,979

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Results of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 68,353 60.6 % $ 73,921 68.8 % Private sector 44,528 39.4 % 33,483 31.2 % Marine segment total $ 112,881 100.0 % $ 107,404 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 8,784 11.5 % $ 14,169 15.4 % Private sector 67,768 88.5 % 77,934 84.6 % Concrete segment total $ 76,552 100.0 % $ 92,103 100.0 % Total $ 189,433 $ 199,507 Operating income Marine segment $ 8,992 8.0 % $ 4,863 4.5 % Concrete segment 4,093 5.3 % 1,229 1.3 % Total $ 13,085 $ 6,092 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 181,684 62.5 % $ 180,487 70.0 % Private sector 108,865 37.5 % 77,427 30.0 % Marine segment total $ 290,549 100.0 % $ 257,914 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 36,858 14.8 % $ 40,551 16.2 % Private sector 212,359 85.2 % 210,132 83.8 % Concrete segment total $ 249,217 100.0 % $ 250,683 100.0 % Total $ 539,766 $ 508,597 Operating income (loss) Marine segment $ 12,443 4.3 % $ (1,584) (0.6) % Concrete segment 9,091 3.6 % 1,076 0.4 % Total $ 21,534 $ (508)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands except per share information) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 11,803 $ 4,039 $ 16,554 $ (5,518) One-time charges and the tax effects: ERP implementation 486 — 796 — ISG initiative — 1,058 369 3,862 Severance 48 43 120 483 Unamortized debt issuance costs on debt extinguishment — — — 399 Insurance recovery on disposal, net (2,859) — (2,859) — Recovery on disputed receivable (898) — (898) — Tax rate of 23% applied to one-time charges (1) 741 (253) 569 (1,091) Total one-time charges and the tax effects (2,482) 848 (1,903) 3,653 Federal and state tax valuation allowances (2,231) (595) (3,862) 451 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 7,090 $ 4,292 $ 10,789 $ (1,414) Adjusted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 $ (0.05)

______________________________ (1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (In Thousands, Except Margin Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 11,803 $ 4,039 $ 16,554 $ (5,518) Income tax expense (benefit) 303 467 1,660 920 Interest expense, net 1,094 1,603 3,571 4,664 Depreciation and amortization 6,766 7,080 20,662 21,342 EBITDA (1) 19,966 13,189 42,447 21,408 Stock-based compensation 258 564 1,887 2,292 ERP implementation 486 — 796 — ISG initiative — 1,058 369 3,862 Severance 48 43 120 483 Insurance recovery on disposal, net (2,859) — (2,859) — Recovery on disputed receivable (898) — (898) — Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 17,001 $ 14,854 $ 41,862 $ 28,045 Operating income (loss) margin (3) 7.0 % 3.1 % 4.2 % (0.1) % Impact of depreciation and amortization 3.6 % 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.2 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.5 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.3 % — % 0.1 % — % Impact of ISG initiative — % 0.5 % 0.1 % 0.8 % Impact of severance — % — % — % 0.1 % Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net (1.5) % — % (0.5) % — % Impact of recovery on disputed receivable (0.5) % — % (0.2) % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 9.0 % 7.4 % 7.8 % 5.5 %

_____________________________ (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, the ISG initiative, severance, insurance recovery, net, and reserve on disputed accounts receivables. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues. (3) Operating income margin is calculated by dividing operating income plus other income (expense), net by contract revenues.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment (In Thousands, Except Margin Data) (Unaudited) Marine Concrete Three months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (loss) 8,992 4,863 4,093 1,229 Other income (expense), net (1) 3,147 2,296 (3,032) (2,279) Depreciation and amortization 4,543 4,960 2,223 2,120 EBITDA (2) 16,682 12,119 3,284 1,070 Stock-based compensation 227 513 31 51 ERP implementation 262 — 224 — ISG initiative — 570 — 488 Severance — 43 48 — Insurance recovery on disposal, net (2,859) — — — Recovery on disputed receivable (898) — — — Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 13,414 $ 13,245 $ 3,587 $ 1,609 Operating income (loss) margin (4) 10.8 % 6.7 % 1.4 % (1.2) % Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.0 % 4.6 % 2.9 % 2.3 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.2 % 0.5 % — % 0.1 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % — % 0.3 % — % Impact of ISG initiative — % 0.5 % — % 0.5 % Impact of severance — % — % 0.1 % — % Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net (2.5) % — % — % — % Impact of recovery on disputed receivable (0.8) % — % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 11.9 % 12.3 % 4.7 % 1.7 % Marine Concrete Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (loss) 12,443 (1,584) 9,091 1,076 Other income (expense), net (1) 9,389 8,762 (9,138) (8,188) Depreciation and amortization 14,063 14,975 6,599 6,367 EBITDA (2) 35,895 22,153 6,552 (745) Stock-based compensation 1,767 2,064 120 228 ERP implementation 417 — 379 — ISG initiative 190 1,710 179 2,152 Severance 26 483 94 — Insurance recovery on disposal, net (2,859) — — — Recovery on disputed receivable (898) — — — Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 34,538 $ 26,410 $ 7,324 $ 1,635 Operating(loss) income margin (4) 7.6 % 2.7 % (0.0) % (2.8) % Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.8 % 5.8 % 2.6 % 2.5 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.8 % — % 0.1 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.1 % — % 0.2 % — % Impact of ISG initiative 0.1 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 0.9 % Impact of severance — % 0.2 % — % — % Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net (1.0) % — % — % — % Impact of recovery on disputed receivable (0.3) % — % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 11.9 % 10.2 % 2.9 % 0.7 %

________________________________ (1) Primarily consists of corporate overhead costs recorded to the marine segment as part of operating income(loss) and allocated from the marine segment to the concrete segment in other income (expense) line. Allocated amounts net to zero on a consolidated basis. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, the ISG initiative, severance, insurance recovery, net, and reserve on disputed accounts receivables. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues. (4) Operating income margin is calculated by dividing operating income plus other income (expense), net by contract revenues.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summary (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 11,803 $ 4,039 $ 16,554 $ (5,518) Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items 1,505 8,538 19,333 27,337 Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items 13,308 12,577 35,887 21,819 Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (8,006) (13,392) 2,489 (23,716) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,302 $ (815) $ 38,376 $ (1,897) Cash flows used in investing activities $ (153) $ (4,507) $ (2,197) $ (9,648) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities $ (12,760) $ 3,913 $ (34,533) $ 4,211 Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above) $ (4,408) $ (4,917) $ (9,444) $ (13,035)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 16,554 $ (5,518) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,175 19,609 Amortization of ROU operating leases 4,449 4,145 Amortization of ROU finance leases 2,487 1,733 Unamortized debt issuance costs upon debt modification — 399 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 529 312 Deferred income taxes 27 44 Stock-based compensation 1,887 2,292 Gain on disposal of assets, net (7,734) (1,197) Allowance for doubtful accounts (487) — Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 12,151 (35,242) Income tax receivable — (330) Inventory (291) 310 Prepaid expenses and other 1,667 1,674 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (1,807) (29,063) Accounts payable (22,583) 13,702 Accrued liabilities 26,282 1,660 Operating lease liabilities (4,079) (4,434) Income tax payable (1,037) 755 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (7,814) 27,252 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,376 (1,897) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5,821 1,363 Purchase of property and equipment (9,444) (13,035) Contributions to CSV life insurance (99) (550) Insurance claim proceeds related to property and equipment 1,525 2,574 Net cash used in investing activities (2,197) (9,648) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Credit Facility 10,000 49,000 Payments made on borrowings from Credit Facility (41,225) (59,460) Loan costs from Credit Facility (369) (1,430) Payments of finance lease liabilities (2,751) (2,144) Purchase of vested stock-based awards (188) — Exercise of stock options — 35 Net cash used in financing activities (34,533) 4,211 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,646 (7,334) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,086 8,684 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,732 $ 1,350

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,732 128 Restricted cash — 958 Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $411 and $2,600, respectively 90,612 116,540 Retainage 36,230 42,547 Income taxes receivable 962 962 Other current 25,931 2,680 Inventory 1,936 1,114 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 43,196 41,389 Prepaid expenses and other 4,593 5,647 Total current assets 206,192 211,965 Property and equipment, net of depreciation 125,911 132,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization 15,619 17,997 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization 12,775 7,896 Inventory, non-current 6,506 7,037 Intangible assets, net of amortization 10,595 12,147 Deferred income tax asset 67 85 Other non-current 4,855 5,369 Total assets $ 382,520 $ 394,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt, net of issuance costs $ 4,347 $ 3,668 Accounts payable: Trade 47,810 70,421 Retainage 590 562 Accrued liabilities 45,925 16,966 Income taxes payable 486 1,523 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 40,967 48,781 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,766 5,043 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 4,543 2,788 Total current liabilities 149,434 149,752 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 36,285 68,029 Operating lease liabilities 11,545 13,596 Financing lease liabilities 7,670 3,760 Other long-term liabilities 20,053 20,436 Deferred income tax liability 214 205 Interest rate swap liability 1,795 1,045 Total liabilities 226,996 256,823 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 31,126,326 and 30,303,395 issued;

30,415,095 and 29,592,164 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 311 303 Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (6,540) (6,540) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,795) (1,045) Additional paid-in capital 184,214 182,523 Retained loss (20,666) (37,220) Total stockholders’ equity 155,524 138,021 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 382,520 $ 394,844

