Forte Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. In addition, Forte expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the offering. Forte intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, the funding of clinical development of, and pursuing regulatory approval for, its product candidates and, and general and administrative expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Forte. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann, Truist Securities and Chardan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as a co-manager for the offering.