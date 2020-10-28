Western Digital Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“I am pleased with our results, as we continued to focus our execution on the massive market opportunity for data storage technology that stems from the ongoing expansion of cloud infrastructure connected to intelligent endpoints and powered by high performance networks,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “While we are still managing through macro uncertainty, during the quarter we benefitted from strength particularly in the retail sector, driven by favorable macro and market dynamics, as well as the brand recognition of our products. Our diversified storage portfolio strategy implemented through our recently announced organizational structure will enable us to accelerate growth, improve our focus, and drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2021 Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2020 Revenue ($M) $3,922 $4,040 down 3% $3,922 $4,040 down 3% Gross Margin 23.0% 18.8% up 4.2 ppt 26.3% 24.8% up 1.5 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $834 $887 down 6% $708 $767 down 8% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $70 ($129) * $323 $235 up 37% Net Income (Loss) ($M) ($60) ($276) * $196 $101 up 94% Earnings Per Share ($0.20) ($0.93) * $0.65 $0.34 up 91% *not a meaningful figure Note: The company's fiscal first quarter of 2021 was a 13-week fiscal quarter, compared to a 14-week fiscal quarter a year ago.

Key End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2020 Client Devices $1,946 $1,616 up 20% Data Center Devices & Solutions $1,129 $1,532 down 26% Client Solutions $847 $892 down 5% Total Revenue $3,922 $4,040 down 3% Note: The company's fiscal first quarter of 2021 was a 13-week fiscal quarter, compared to a 14-week fiscal quarter a year ago.

In the fiscal first quarter of 2021, Western Digital’s revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. The decrease is largely attributable to the uncertainty associated with the global economic contraction and geopolitical headwinds, which resulted in shifts in customer buying patterns impacting Data Center Devices & Solutions and Client Solutions.

In Client Devices, Western Digital’s industry leading client SSD solutions for notebook and desktops benefitted from the acceleration of work from home and remote learning trends. Gaming experienced significant growth as upcoming game consoles transition from hard drive-based storage solutions to flash, powering a more real-time, immersive gaming experience. In addition, mobile revenue more than doubled, driven by recent 5G phone launches and a broadening of end customers within China.

In Data Center Devices & Solutions, both Capacity Enterprise hard drive and Enterprise SSD (eSSD) demand were negatively impacted by shifts in customer ordering patterns. Important product transitions in hard drive and flash-based storage solutions also impacted demand trends as customers are still ramping up on these newer products.

In Client Solutions, Western Digital continued to recover as many brick and mortar customers reopened from COVID-19-related lock downs during the period. In addition, demand related to work from home and distance learning benefitted both hard drive and flash-based solutions.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2021

Three Months Ending January 1, 2021 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $3.75 - $3.95 $3.75 - $3.95 Gross margin 21% - 23% 24% - 26% Operating expenses ($M) $790 - $810 $680 - $700 Interest and other expense, net ($M) $80 - $85 $70 - $75 Tax rate N/A 21% - 25% (2) Diluted earnings per share N/A $0.40 - $0.60 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~ 306 ~ 306 _______________ (1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $110 million to $130 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense; and employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. The company's non-GAAP interest and other expense guidance excludes approximately $10 million of convertible debt activity. In the aggregate, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $220 million to $260 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, net and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expense, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort. (2) The non-GAAP tax rates provided are based on a percentage of non-GAAP pre-tax income.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) October 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,995 $ 3,048 Accounts receivable, net 2,097 2,379 Inventories 3,355 3,070 Other current assets 558 551 Total current assets 9,005 9,048 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,897 2,854 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,746 1,875 Goodwill 10,069 10,067 Other intangible assets, net 758 941 Other non-current assets 927 877 Total assets $ 25,402 $ 25,662 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,949 $ 1,945 Accounts payable to related parties 404 407 Accrued expenses 1,293 1,296 Accrued compensation 497 472 Current portion of long-term debt 286 286 Total current liabilities 4,429 4,406 Long-term debt 9,086 9,289 Other liabilities 2,311 2,416 Total liabilities 15,826 16,111 Total shareholders’ equity 9,576 9,551 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 25,402 $ 25,662

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 October 4, 2019 Revenue, net $ 3,922 $ 4,040 Cost of revenue 3,018 3,282 Gross profit 904 758 Operating expenses: Research and development 555 574 Selling, general and administrative 256 305 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 23 8 Total operating expenses 834 887 Operating income (loss) 70 (129 ) Interest and other expense, net (73 ) (108 ) Loss before taxes (3 ) (237 ) Income tax expense 57 39 Net loss $ (60 ) $ (276 ) Loss per common share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 303 296 Diluted 303 296

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 October 4, 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (60 ) $ (276 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 374 406 Stock-based compensation 76 77 Deferred income taxes 11 (27 ) Loss on disposal of assets 1 2 Write-off of issuance costs and amortization of debt discounts 10 10 Other non-cash operating activities, net (6 ) (21 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 282 (243 ) Inventories (285 ) (5 ) Accounts payable 99 155 Accounts payable to related parties (3 ) 176 Accrued expenses (23 ) 100 Accrued compensation 26 75 Other assets and liabilities, net (139 ) (176 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 363 253 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (330 ) (145 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (22 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 163 186 Strategic Investments and Other, net 1 15 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (166 ) 34 Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net (40 ) (26 ) Dividends paid to shareholders — (147 ) Repayment of debt (213 ) (319 ) Net cash used in financing activities (253 ) (492 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 (2 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (53 ) (207 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,048 3,455 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,995 $ 3,248

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 October 4, 2019 GAAP cost of revenue $ 3,018 $ 3,282 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (145 ) (164 ) Stock-based compensation expense (12 ) (12 ) Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery 30 (68 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,891 $ 3,038 GAAP gross profit $ 904 $ 758 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 145 164 Stock-based compensation expense 12 12 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery (30 ) 68 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,031 $ 1,002 GAAP operating expenses $ 834 $ 887 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (39 ) (41 ) Stock-based compensation expense (64 ) (65 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (23 ) (8 ) Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions — (5 ) Charges related to cost saving initiatives — (1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 708 $ 767 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 70 $ (129 ) Cost of revenue adjustments 127 244 Operating expense adjustments 126 120 Non-GAAP operating income $ 323 $ 235 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (73 ) $ (108 ) Convertible debt activity 7 7 Other (2 ) 2 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (68 ) $ (99 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 57 $ 39 Income tax adjustments 2 (4 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 59 $ 35

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 October 4, 2019 GAAP net loss $ (60 ) $ (276 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 184 205 Stock-based compensation expense 76 77 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 23 8 Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions — 5 Charges related to cost saving initiatives — 1 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery (30 ) 68 Convertible debt activity 7 7 Other (2 ) 2 Income tax adjustments (2 ) 4 Non-GAAP net income $ 196 $ 101 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) Non-GAAP $ 0.65 $ 0.34 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 303 296 Non-GAAP 303 300 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 363 $ 253 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (330 ) (145 ) Activity related to flash ventures, net 163 186 Free cash flow $ 196 $ 294

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; non-GAAP income tax expense; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, charges related to acquisitions and dispositions, charges related to cost saving initiatives, charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery, convertible debt activity, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. These charges (including any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions. In connection with the company's business combinations or dispositions, the company incurs expenses which it would not have otherwise incurred as part of its business operations. These expenses include third-party professional service and legal fees, third-party integration services, severance costs, non-cash adjustments to the fair value of acquired inventory, contract termination costs, and retention bonuses. The company may also experience other accounting impacts in connection with these transactions. These charges and impacts are related to acquisitions and dispositions, are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to cost saving initiatives. In connection with the transformation of the company's business, the company incurred charges related to cost saving initiatives which do not qualify for special accounting treatment as exit or disposal activities. These charges, which the company believes are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business, primarily relate to costs associated with rationalizing the company's channel partners or vendors, transforming the company's information systems infrastructure, integrating the company's product roadmap, and accelerated depreciation of assets.

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery. In June 2019, an unexpected power outage incident occurred at the flash-based memory manufacturing facilities operated through the company's joint venture with Kioxia Corporation in Yokkaichi, Japan. The power outage incident resulted in costs associated with the repair of damaged tools and the write-off of damaged inventory and unabsorbed manufacturing overhead costs which are expensed as incurred. In September 2020, the company received a partial recovery of these losses from insurance carriers. These charges and recoveries are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes these charges or recoveries are not part of the ongoing production operation of its business.

Convertible debt activity. The company excludes non-cash economic interest expense associated with its convertible notes. These charges do not reflect the company's operating results, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company incurs charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments to estimates related to the current status of the rules and regulations governing the transition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These adjustments are excluded because they are infrequent and the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.

