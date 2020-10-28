 

Western Digital Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results.

“I am pleased with our results, as we continued to focus our execution on the massive market opportunity for data storage technology that stems from the ongoing expansion of cloud infrastructure connected to intelligent endpoints and powered by high performance networks,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “While we are still managing through macro uncertainty, during the quarter we benefitted from strength particularly in the retail sector, driven by favorable macro and market dynamics, as well as the brand recognition of our products. Our diversified storage portfolio strategy implemented through our recently announced organizational structure will enable us to accelerate growth, improve our focus, and drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

vs. Q1 2020

 

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

vs. Q1 2020

Revenue ($M)

 

$3,922

$4,040

down 3%

 

$3,922

$4,040

down 3%

Gross Margin

 

23.0%

18.8%

up 4.2 ppt

 

26.3%

24.8%

up 1.5 ppt

Operating Expenses ($M)

 

$834

$887

down 6%

 

$708

$767

down 8%

Operating Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$70

($129)

*

 

$323

$235

up 37%

Net Income (Loss) ($M)

 

($60)

($276)

*

 

$196

$101

up 94%

Earnings Per Share

 

($0.20)

($0.93)

*

 

$0.65

$0.34

up 91%

 

*not a meaningful figure

Note: The company's fiscal first quarter of 2021 was a 13-week fiscal quarter, compared to a 14-week fiscal quarter a year ago.

Key End Market Summary

Revenue ($M)

 

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

vs. Q1 2020

Client Devices

 

$1,946

$1,616

up 20%

Data Center Devices & Solutions

 

$1,129

$1,532

down 26%

Client Solutions

 

$847

$892

down 5%

Total Revenue

 

$3,922

$4,040

down 3%

 

Note: The company's fiscal first quarter of 2021 was a 13-week fiscal quarter, compared to a 14-week fiscal quarter a year ago.

In the fiscal first quarter of 2021, Western Digital’s revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. The decrease is largely attributable to the uncertainty associated with the global economic contraction and geopolitical headwinds, which resulted in shifts in customer buying patterns impacting Data Center Devices & Solutions and Client Solutions.

In Client Devices, Western Digital’s industry leading client SSD solutions for notebook and desktops benefitted from the acceleration of work from home and remote learning trends. Gaming experienced significant growth as upcoming game consoles transition from hard drive-based storage solutions to flash, powering a more real-time, immersive gaming experience. In addition, mobile revenue more than doubled, driven by recent 5G phone launches and a broadening of end customers within China.

In Data Center Devices & Solutions, both Capacity Enterprise hard drive and Enterprise SSD (eSSD) demand were negatively impacted by shifts in customer ordering patterns. Important product transitions in hard drive and flash-based storage solutions also impacted demand trends as customers are still ramping up on these newer products.

In Client Solutions, Western Digital continued to recover as many brick and mortar customers reopened from COVID-19-related lock downs during the period. In addition, demand related to work from home and distance learning benefitted both hard drive and flash-based solutions.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2021

 

Three Months Ending

January 1, 2021

 

GAAP(1)

 

Non-GAAP(1)

Revenue ($B)

$3.75 - $3.95

 

$3.75 - $3.95

Gross margin

21% - 23%

 

24% - 26%

Operating expenses ($M)

$790 - $810

 

$680 - $700

Interest and other expense, net ($M)

$80 - $85

 

$70 - $75

Tax rate

N/A

 

21% - 25% (2)

Diluted earnings per share

N/A

 

$0.40 - $0.60

Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)

~ 306

 

~ 306

_______________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $110 million to $130 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense; and employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. The company's non-GAAP interest and other expense guidance excludes approximately $10 million of convertible debt activity. In the aggregate, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $220 million to $260 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, net and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expense, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The non-GAAP tax rates provided are based on a percentage of non-GAAP pre-tax income.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access, analyze, and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk and WD brands. Financial and investor information is available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the company’s preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended October 2, 2020; the company’s business outlook for the fiscal second quarter of 2021; expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19; demand trends and market conditions; expansion of the cloud infrastructure; benefits of the company's organizational structure; the company's brand recognition and product portfolio; and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal first quarter ended October 2, 2020 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; volatility in global economic conditions; impact of business and market conditions; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our high level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; disruptions in operations from cyberattacks or other system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 28, 2020, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)

 

 

October 2,

2020

 

July 3,

2020

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,995

 

$

3,048

Accounts receivable, net

 

2,097

 

 

2,379

Inventories

 

3,355

 

 

3,070

Other current assets

 

558

 

 

551

Total current assets

 

9,005

 

 

9,048

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

2,897

 

 

2,854

Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures

 

1,746

 

 

1,875

Goodwill

 

10,069

 

 

10,067

Other intangible assets, net

 

758

 

 

941

Other non-current assets

 

927

 

 

877

Total assets

$

25,402

 

$

25,662

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,949

 

$

1,945

Accounts payable to related parties

 

404

 

 

407

Accrued expenses

 

1,293

 

 

1,296

Accrued compensation

 

497

 

 

472

Current portion of long-term debt

 

286

 

 

286

Total current liabilities

 

4,429

 

 

4,406

Long-term debt

 

9,086

 

 

9,289

Other liabilities

 

2,311

 

 

2,416

Total liabilities

 

15,826

 

 

16,111

Total shareholders’ equity

 

9,576

 

 

9,551

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

25,402

 

$

25,662

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 2,

2020

 

October 4,

2019

Revenue, net

$

3,922

 

 

$

4,040

 

Cost of revenue

 

3,018

 

 

 

3,282

 

Gross profit

 

904

 

 

 

758

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

555

 

 

 

574

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

256

 

 

 

305

 

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges

 

23

 

 

 

8

 

Total operating expenses

 

834

 

 

 

887

 

Operating income (loss)

 

70

 

 

 

(129

)

Interest and other expense, net

 

(73

)

 

 

(108

)

Loss before taxes

 

(3

)

 

 

(237

)

Income tax expense

 

57

 

 

 

39

 

Net loss

$

(60

)

 

$

(276

)

 

 

 

 

Loss per common share

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.93

)

Diluted

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.93

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

303

 

 

 

296

 

Diluted

 

303

 

 

 

296

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 2,

2020

 

October 4,

2019

Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(60

)

 

$

(276

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

374

 

 

 

406

 

Stock-based compensation

 

76

 

 

 

77

 

Deferred income taxes

 

11

 

 

 

(27

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Write-off of issuance costs and amortization of debt discounts

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

Other non-cash operating activities, net

 

(6

)

 

 

(21

)

Changes in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

282

 

 

 

(243

)

Inventories

 

(285

)

 

 

(5

)

Accounts payable

 

99

 

 

 

155

 

Accounts payable to related parties

 

(3

)

 

 

176

 

Accrued expenses

 

(23

)

 

 

100

 

Accrued compensation

 

26

 

 

 

75

 

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

(139

)

 

 

(176

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

363

 

 

 

253

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(330

)

 

 

(145

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(22

)

Activity related to Flash Ventures, net

 

163

 

 

 

186

 

Strategic Investments and Other, net

 

1

 

 

 

15

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(166

)

 

 

34

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Employee stock plans, net

 

(40

)

 

 

(26

)

Dividends paid to shareholders

 

 

 

 

(147

)

Repayment of debt

 

(213

)

 

 

(319

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(253

)

 

 

(492

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(53

)

 

 

(207

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

3,048

 

 

 

3,455

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,995

 

 

$

3,248

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 2,

2020

 

October 4,

2019

GAAP cost of revenue

$

3,018

 

 

$

3,282

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(145

)

 

 

(164

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(12

)

 

 

(12

)

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery

 

30

 

 

 

(68

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

2,891

 

 

$

3,038

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

904

 

 

$

758

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

145

 

 

 

164

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

12

 

 

 

12

 

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery

 

(30

)

 

 

68

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,031

 

 

$

1,002

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

834

 

 

$

887

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(39

)

 

 

(41

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(64

)

 

 

(65

)

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges

 

(23

)

 

 

(8

)

Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions

 

 

 

 

(5

)

Charges related to cost saving initiatives

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

708

 

 

$

767

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

70

 

 

$

(129

)

Cost of revenue adjustments

 

127

 

 

 

244

 

Operating expense adjustments

 

126

 

 

 

120

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

323

 

 

$

235

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other expense, net

$

(73

)

 

$

(108

)

Convertible debt activity

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Other

 

(2

)

 

 

2

 

Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net

$

(68

)

 

$

(99

)

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax expense

$

57

 

 

$

39

 

Income tax adjustments

 

2

 

 

 

(4

)

Non-GAAP income tax expense

$

59

 

 

$

35

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 2,

2020

 

October 4,

2019

GAAP net loss

$

(60

)

 

$

(276

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

184

 

 

 

205

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

76

 

 

 

77

 

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges

 

23

 

 

 

8

 

Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions

 

 

 

 

5

 

Charges related to cost saving initiatives

 

 

 

 

1

 

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery

 

(30

)

 

 

68

 

Convertible debt activity

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Other

 

(2

)

 

 

2

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(2

)

 

 

4

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

196

 

 

$

101

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

GAAP

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.93

)

Non-GAAP

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

GAAP

 

303

 

 

 

296

 

Non-GAAP

 

303

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows

 

 

 

Cash flow provided by operating activities

$

363

 

 

$

253

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(330

)

 

 

(145

)

Activity related to flash ventures, net

 

163

 

 

 

186

 

Free cash flow

$

196

 

 

$

294

 

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; non-GAAP income tax expense; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, charges related to acquisitions and dispositions, charges related to cost saving initiatives, charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery, convertible debt activity, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. These charges (including any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions. In connection with the company's business combinations or dispositions, the company incurs expenses which it would not have otherwise incurred as part of its business operations. These expenses include third-party professional service and legal fees, third-party integration services, severance costs, non-cash adjustments to the fair value of acquired inventory, contract termination costs, and retention bonuses. The company may also experience other accounting impacts in connection with these transactions. These charges and impacts are related to acquisitions and dispositions, are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to cost saving initiatives. In connection with the transformation of the company's business, the company incurred charges related to cost saving initiatives which do not qualify for special accounting treatment as exit or disposal activities. These charges, which the company believes are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business, primarily relate to costs associated with rationalizing the company's channel partners or vendors, transforming the company's information systems infrastructure, integrating the company's product roadmap, and accelerated depreciation of assets.

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery. In June 2019, an unexpected power outage incident occurred at the flash-based memory manufacturing facilities operated through the company's joint venture with Kioxia Corporation in Yokkaichi, Japan. The power outage incident resulted in costs associated with the repair of damaged tools and the write-off of damaged inventory and unabsorbed manufacturing overhead costs which are expensed as incurred. In September 2020, the company received a partial recovery of these losses from insurance carriers. These charges and recoveries are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes these charges or recoveries are not part of the ongoing production operation of its business.

Convertible debt activity. The company excludes non-cash economic interest expense associated with its convertible notes. These charges do not reflect the company's operating results, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company incurs charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments to estimates related to the current status of the rules and regulations governing the transition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These adjustments are excluded because they are infrequent and the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.

