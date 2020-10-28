Fastly Ignites Developer Innovation On Compute@Edge with Extensive Tooling, Scalability, and Performance

Fastly, Inc . (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced major enhancements to its Compute@Edge solution, adding new developer tooling and functionality. Customers are now running production traffic on Compute@Edge, including a vast array of innovative use cases like waiting room tokens, dynamic edge personalization, authentication at the edge, full serverless applications, and more. Compute@Edge’s enhanced tooling empowers developers to architect for unprecedented levels of internet traffic and heightened expectations around digital experiences, while keeping performance, efficiency, and security at the forefront.

Fastly customer and Vox Media's CTO, Pablo Mercado, comments on Compute@Edge. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We chose Fastly as our platform because Fastly's API driven and performance focused products are clearly customer and engineering centric, and seven years later it is exciting to see that dedication sustained with Compute@Edge," said Pablo Mercado, CTO of Vox Media. "The approach Fastly has taken with their investment in Compute@Edge makes real the promise of serverless, it expands what is possible for our developers to build while also giving us the confidence of rock solid performance and stability. This combined with Fastly's engineer-to-engineer customer service really sets Fastly apart as a great partner for delivering exceptional digital experiences to our readers and viewers, and to build the Vox Media future with."

For developers looking to build and execute code closer to their end users, Compute@Edge is a powerful and performant serverless computing environment that runs on Fastly’s globally distributed edge cloud platform. Fastly’s serverless solution provides the benefits of serverless computing without the challenges that typically come with outsourcing infrastructure, allowing for better performance, enhanced visibility, and reduced latency. By building advanced applications and custom logic on the edge, organizations can reduce infrastructure costs and scale instantly.