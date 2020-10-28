Western Digital Hires 20 Year Dell EMC Veteran Ashley Gorakhpurwalla as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Its HDD Business

Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that it has hired 20-year Dell Technologies veteran, Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, as executive vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s HDD business unit. Most recently, Gorakhpurwalla was president and general manager of Servers and Infrastructure Systems at Dell EMC, where he led a $20 billion business that included the company’s PowerEdge Server, Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Extreme Scale Infrastructure business units as well as research and development for its Storage and Data Protection Platform. In his new role leading Western Digital’s HDD franchise, Gorakhpurwalla is responsible for all HDD portfolio strategy, product development and business results and will lead engineering and product management teams focused on delivering the company’s HDD innovation.

