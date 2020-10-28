Western Digital Hires 20 Year Dell EMC Veteran Ashley Gorakhpurwalla as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Its HDD Business
Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that it has hired 20-year Dell Technologies veteran, Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, as executive vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s HDD business unit. Most recently, Gorakhpurwalla was president and general manager of Servers and Infrastructure Systems at Dell EMC, where he led a $20 billion business that included the company’s PowerEdge Server, Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Extreme Scale Infrastructure business units as well as research and development for its Storage and Data Protection Platform. In his new role leading Western Digital’s HDD franchise, Gorakhpurwalla is responsible for all HDD portfolio strategy, product development and business results and will lead engineering and product management teams focused on delivering the company’s HDD innovation.
“HDD innovation is critical to achieving the enormous storage capacity demands for the segment of the market that provides public cloud infrastructure through a development process that maintains disciplined line-of-sight on supporting an aggressive growth trajectory,” said David Goeckeler, CEO, Western Digital. “Driving a data storage business focused on product development that consistently delivers industry-leading capacity with cost efficiency and scale requires a strong leader who has decades of technology expertise and a deep understanding of data center architectures. Ashley’s background and proven track-record clearly exceeds this bar. His personal experience engaging directly with many of our important customer segments brings a fresh thought leadership perspective to the team and I’m confident he will make a positive impact on our long-term strategy.”
With almost 30 years of technology industry experience, Gorakhpurwalla spent the majority of his career at Dell Technologies in a variety of engineering and business leadership roles focused on complex data center infrastructure. Prior to leading Dell EMC’s Server and Infrastructure Systems Business, he served as senior vice president of the company’s PowerEdge engineering team. Gorakhpurwalla holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.
