 

lululemon athletica Inc. Releases Impact Agenda, Unveiling its Social and Environmental Goals and Strategies to Create a Healthier Future

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today released its first-ever Impact Agenda detailing the Company’s long-term strategy to become a more sustainable and equitable business, minimize its environmental impact, and accelerate positive change both internally and externally.

The Company’s Impact Agenda outlines its multi-year strategies to address critical social and environmental issues with 12 goals to drive progress. These include targeting areas ranging from diversity and inclusion to mental wellbeing to climate change, with specific commitments to invest $75 million USD into equitable wellbeing programs globally by 2025, expand gender pay equity to full pay equity for its employees, and make 100% of its products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.

“lululemon has a unique opportunity, responsibility and platform to drive meaningful change. We share our Impact strategy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global climate crisis, and systemic inequities in our society,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. “As a global brand, industry, and as individuals, we must play a part to change the world for the better.”

McDonald continued, “Our Impact Agenda is more than a set of commitments. It’s a holistic approach that reflects who we are, guided by our purpose to elevate the world by realizing the full potential within every one of us. I am grateful to everyone who has dedicated their knowledge and experience to help us define our approach.”

Building on the Company’s progress and learnings over the past two decades, lululemon’s Impact Agenda brings a new level of ambition that will guide the way the Company approaches and measures its work across all aspects of its business, organized into three interconnected areas of focus:

Be Human

  • Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Action: Reflect the diversity of the communities the Company serves and operates in around the world by 2025.
  • Employee Leadership Offerings: Be the place where people come to develop and grow as leaders by 2023 including actions such as providing leading mental wellbeing training to all employees globally by 2021.
  • Employee Pay Equity: Achieved 100% gender pay equity, and will expand to full pay equity for gender and race by 2022.
  • Supporting People Who Make Our Products: Provide empowerment programs covering a range of issues, including human rights education, resilience and wellbeing practices to more than 100,000 workers across its supply chain by 2025. 

Be Well

