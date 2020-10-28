 

Sterling Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 21:05  |  36   |   |   

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) (“Sterling” or the “Company”), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net loss of $111 thousand, or $(0.00) per share
  • Net interest margin of 2.74%
  • Non-interest expense of $25.0 million, including $12.2 million of professional fees
  • Provision for loan losses of $2.1 million, increasing the allowance for loan losses to 1.80% of total loans
  • Shareholders’ equity of $331.1 million
  • Bank capital ratios continue to be in excess of minimum ratios required to be considered “well-capitalized” with a leverage ratio of 9.90%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 21.30% and a common equity tier one ratio of 20.03%
  • The Company’s consolidated leverage ratio of 8.64%, risk-based capital ratio of 22.17% and common equity tier one ratio of 17.46% continue to exceed minimum regulatory capital requirements
  • Total deposits of $3.095 billion
  • Total loans held for investment of $2.676 billion
  • Total loan originations of $67.3 million for the third quarter of 2020
  • Nonperforming loans and trouble debt restructurings increased to $98.1 million (or 3.67% of total loans) from $77.3 million (or 2.84% of total loans) at June 30, 2020
  • On September 22, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of two new independent directors to the Board
  • On October 15, 2020, the Company announced an agreement to sell substantially all of the assets QCM, LLC, its registered investment advisory business, in order to streamline business lines

“Since the Company has now successfully filed its past due 10-K and 10-Qs, this quarter marks the first opportunity where the Company can issue a standard earnings release with more traditional tables and discussion around results. In the time since my appointment as CEO, we have worked tirelessly to bring finality to the 2019 financial reporting and the 2020 interim quarterly reports. The process was complex and time-consuming. In this most recent quarter, Sterling is reporting a loss of $111,000. The loss is primarily attributable to the significant and on-going costs of the various investigations and remediation efforts to bring the Company into full compliance with regulatory standards and to continue our total cooperation with federal authorities as they review Sterling’s past practices and accountable individuals. The volume of remedial work remains substantial, but our management commitment to successfully address the outstanding issues is strong. We are committed to establishing a strong internal control environment with full transparency to the board, to our regulators and our professional advisors,” said Thomas M. O’Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Credit quality metrics continued to face pressures particularly in the commercial real estate and construction loan portfolios, but began to stabilize in the residential real estate portfolio. Residential forbearances, which generally consist of a 120-day deferral of principal and interest with an extension of the loan’s maturity date, remain on 68 loans with balances totaling $35.7 million. Commercial real estate loans with individually-tailored forbearances remain on 7 loans with balances totaling $18.7 million.

Forbearance Composition September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		March 31,
2020
Residential real estate

$

35,740

 

$

118,793

 

$

70,288

 

Commercial real estate

 

18,674

 

 

7,029

 

 

-

 

Total loans in forbearance

$

54,414

 

$

125,822

 

$

70,288

 

Loans in forbearance to total loans

 

2.03

%

 

4.55

%

 

2.47

%

Balance Sheet

Total Assets – Total assets of $3.937 billion as of September 30, 2020 grew by $198.1 million, or 5%, from $3.739 billion at June 30, 2020.

Liquid assets, including cash and investment securities, increased $284.8 million, or 32%, to $1.166 billion compared to $881.1 million at June 30, 2020.

Total loans held for investment of $2.676 billion as of September 30, 2020 declined $88.6 million, or 3%, from $2.764 billion at June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, Advantage Loan Program loans totaling $30.9 million were repurchased pursuant to previously disclosed offers to repurchase 100% of previously sold Advantage Loan Program loans from third-party investors. These loans were evaluated and considered to be performing at the acquisition date.

Total Deposits – Total deposits of $3.095 billion as of September 30, 2020 increased by $203.1 million, or 7%, from the prior quarter. Money market, savings and NOW deposits increased $102.2 million, or 8%, and time deposits increased $107.3 million, or 7%, compared to June 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $6.4 million, or 9%, compared to June 30, 2020. Brokered deposits included in time deposits decreased during the quarter to $42.8 million from $92.8 million at June 30, 2020.

“The Company has seen a steady increase in deposits. Part of this was due to the need to build liquidity with respect to the Advantage Loan Program loans previously sold to investors. As we recently disclosed, we have notified all such investors of the potential breaches of representations and warranties with respect to the sold Advantage Loan Program loans and offered to buy back all such loans from their portfolios or securitizations under the terms of the various loan sales agreements. To date we have re-acquired approximately $70 million in previously sold Advantage Loan Program loans. There are $472 million loans remaining with various investors,” O’Brien stated.

Capital – Total shareholders’ equity was $331.1 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $331.4 million at June 30, 2020. The Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements required to be considered “well-capitalized” as of September 30, 2020, and the Company exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements as of such date, as summarized in the following tables:

Adequately
Capitalized 		Company Actual at
September 30,
2020
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets

8.00

%

22.17

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets

6.00

%

17.46

%

Common Tier 1 (CET 1)

4.50

%

17.46

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets

4.00

%

8.64

%

 
Well
Capitalized 		Bank Actual at
September 30,
2020
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets

10.00

%

21.30

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets

8.00

%

20.03

%

Common Tier 1 (CET 1)

6.00

%

20.03

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets

5.00

%

9.90

%

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses – Provision for loan losses of $2.1 million was recorded for the third quarter compared to $4.3 million for the prior quarter and $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $48.3 million, or 1.80% of total loans, an increase from $46.9 million, or 1.70% of total loans, and $21.2 million, or 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs during the quarter of $0.8 million were recorded compared to nominal net recoveries in both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets totaled $98.3 million, or 2.50% of total assets, an increase from $77.3 million, or 2.07% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming construction loans of $46.2 million increased by $13.7 million, and nonperforming commercial real estate loans of $14.2 million increased by $9.6 million. Nonperforming residential real estate loans were $36.7 million compared to $37.6 million in the prior quarter. Total loans delinquent 30 days or more increased during the quarter to $148.0 million, or 5.52% of total loans, from $144.9 million, or 5.24% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 due to a $31.2 million increase in construction loan delinquencies offset by $21.0 million and $8.2 million decreases in residential real estate and commercial real estate delinquencies, respectively.

“In the last few months, we have reshaped our lending practices, brought in experienced senior talent and placed a strong emphasis on risk acceptance standards. This is most especially seen in the commercial and construction lending areas where we have refocused our efforts on more traditional bankers’ conservative underwriting standards. Unfortunately, there are legacy issues in these portfolios that require close oversight and evaluation. Our credit quality metrics reflect this attention. We anticipate some continued weakness in these portfolios and will undoubtedly see some losses develop. In addition, credit has been stressed with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and its dramatic impact on the global economy. Our forbearance levels have, however, continued to decline from the June 30 peak. We will continue to work cooperatively with our borrowers as circumstances may require,” said O’Brien.

Financial Operating Results

Third Quarter Earnings – A net loss of $111 thousand was recorded during the third quarter of 2020, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income of $13.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, was recorded for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – Net interest income during the third quarter 2020 was $25.7 million compared to $27.0 million during the second quarter and $30.0 million during the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.74% for quarter ending September 30, 2020 decreased from the prior quarter’s margin of 3.08% and same quarter of last year of 3.70%. Net interest margin was impacted by a 47 basis point decrease in the average rate on interest earning assets, partially offset by a 16 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities as compared to the prior quarter. The decline in net interest income and margin was due primarily to balance sheet mix shifts as average loans for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $103.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, while the average balance of lower-yielding securities and other interest earning liquid assets increased $348.6 million over the same time period.

Non-Interest Income – Non-interest income for the quarter was $1.1 million, a decrease from $1.3 million from the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to decreased gain on sale of loans, as sales volume decreased due to the termination of the Advantage Loan Program. Loan sales in 2020 have consisted entirely of conforming residential mortgage loans.

Non-Interest Expense – Non-interest expense of $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 reflects an increase of $4.9 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $11.5 million, or 86%, compared to the same quarter of 2019. The increase was predominantly due to increased professional fees, which includes legal expenses as the Company continues to utilize the services of professional firms to assist with various previously disclosed challenges. Assessment of contingency liabilities during the third quarter did not result in any additional recorded expenses.

Agreement to Sell Substantially All the Assets of QCM, LLC

On October 14, 2020, QCM, LLC, doing business as Quantum Capital Management (“Quantum”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of its assets, which consist primarily of client advisory agreements. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur before year-end.

“We recently announced the signing of an agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of our RIA QCM, LLC. The transaction is a positive outcome for Sterling, Quantum employees and clients. We anticipate non-interest expense to decline in future quarters by approximately $0.5 million as a result of the sale. As a result of the agreement, Peter Sinatra has resigned from the Sterling boards. Pete’s calm voice and knowledge will be missed in the board room, and we all wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said O’Brien.

Appointment of Two Independent Directors

On September 22, 2020, the Board of Directors appointed Messrs. Denny Kim and Steven Gallotta as directors, effective upon receipt of regulatory non-objection from the OCC, which was recently received. The Board of Directors has determined that Messrs. Kim and Gallotta are independent directors under applicable Company and Nasdaq standards.

“The Board of Directors continues to be actively engaged in all of our remedial efforts, and we are very pleased to welcome two new directors to the boards of the Company and the Bank. Denny Kim joins the boards from a background heavy in community bank investment analysis and with substantial experience in the private equity space where he served as Vice President at WL Ross and Co. Steven Gallotta joins the boards after a long career as a partner at KPMG, LLP, the international Big 4 accounting firm. Steve has extensive experience in public company financial reporting and analysis in the financial services space. Both Denny and Steve will bring added expertise to our board deliberations,” O’Brien stated.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The conference call number for U.S. participants is (833) 535-2201 and the conference call number for participants outside the U.S. is (412) 902-6744. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.sterlingbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed through November 12, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529, using conference ID number 10149356.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Average Tangible Common Equity,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” each of which are common metrics in the banking industry. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. For further information see “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (non-GAAP)” in the Financial Data section that follows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “could,” “would,” “should” or similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond our control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events that may be subject to circumstances beyond our control; increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or collateral values; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which we do business, or conditions in the real estate, securities or financial markets or the banking industry; legislative or regulatory changes; supervision and examination by the OCC and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; our ability to successfully implement technological changes; our ability to successfully consummate new business initiatives; litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, including litigation and investigations relating to our residential lending practices and the Advantage Loan Program; the outcomes of such litigation and investigations, including the risk of civil or criminal enforcement action, regulatory restrictions on the Bank’s activities, financial penalties or judgments, other adverse consequences, and any resulting effects on the Company’s business, financial condition, and/or results of operations; losses from such litigation and investigations that may be materially higher than expected and that may materially exceed our contingency reserves; repurchase requests related to the sale of loans originated under the Advantage Loan Program may be materially higher than expected and result in repurchase obligations that may materially exceed our loan repurchase reserves; our ability to implement enhanced risk management policies, procedures and controls commensurate with shifts in our business strategies and regulatory expectations; the occurrence of natural and other disasters, pandemics, terrorist activities, significant political events, cyberattacks, security breaches or system failures that affect us or our counterparties or service providers, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory and governmental actions implemented in response to COVID-19; and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those included in the disclosures under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2020, subsequent periodic reports and future periodic reports. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
Net income (loss)

$

(111

)

$

2,867

 

$

13,884

 

Income (loss) per share, diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

0.06

 

$

0.28

 

Net interest income

$

25,705

 

$

27,048

 

$

30,010

 

Net interest margin

 

2.74

%

 

3.08

%

 

3.70

%

Non-interest income

$

1,074

 

$

1,323

 

$

3,165

 

Non-interest expense

$

24,937

 

$

20,047

 

$

13,426

 

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

$

2,627,324

 

$

2,717,224

 

$

2,904,232

 

Total deposits

$

3,095,170

 

$

2,892,082

 

$

2,571,845

 

Nonperforming loans

$

83,162

 

$

54,260

 

$

9,974

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

1.80

%

 

1.70

%

 

0.72

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

58

%

 

86

%

 

213

%

Provision for loan losses

$

2,123

 

$

4,297

 

$

251

 

Net charge offs (recoveries)

$

796

 

$

(21

)

$

(35

)

Return on average assets

 

(0.01

)%

 

0.32

%

 

1.67

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

(0.13

)%

 

3.43

%

 

15.97

%

Efficiency ratio

 

93.12

%

 

70.66

%

 

40.47

%

Capital Ratios
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios— Consolidated:
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets

 

22.17

%

 

21.68

%

 

22.64

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets

 

17.46

%

 

17.05

%

 

18.17

%

Common Tier 1 (CET 1)

 

17.46

%

 

17.05

%

 

18.17

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets

 

8.64

%

 

9.20

%

 

10.54

%

 
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios—Bank:
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets

 

21.30

%

 

20.71

%

 

18.47

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets

 

20.03

%

 

19.44

%

 

17.37

%

Common Tier 1 (CET 1)

 

20.03

%

 

19.44

%

 

17.37

%

Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets

 

9.90

%

 

10.49

%

 

10.07

%

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		%
change 		December 31,
2019 		%
change 		September 30,
2019 		%
change
Assets
Cash and due from banks

$

917,996

$

623,376

47

%

$

77,819

1080

%

$

146,246

528

%

Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks

 

7,988

 

9,731

(18

)%

 

1,025

679

%

 

1,100

626

%

Investment securities

 

247,884

 

257,730

(4

)%

 

152,544

63

%

 

153,306

62

%

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

3,643

 

3,184

14

%

 

1,337

172

%

 

837

335

%

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $48,258, 46,931,
$21,730 and $21,204

 

2,627,324

 

2,717,224

(3

)%

 

2,891,530

(9

)%

 

2,904,232

(10

)%

Accrued interest receivable

 

12,385

 

13,864

(11

)%

 

13,718

(10

)%

 

13,861

(11

)%

Mortgage servicing rights, net

 

6,423

 

7,266

(12

)%

 

9,765

(34

)%

 

9,910

(35

)%

Leasehold improvements and equipment, net

 

8,493

 

8,849

(4

)%

 

9,198

(8

)%

 

9,386

(10

)%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

19,253

 

19,804

(3

)%

 

18,715

3

%

 

19,662

(2

)%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

22,950

 

22,950

0

%

 

22,950

0

%

 

22,950

0

%

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

32,355

 

32,215

0

%

 

31,917

1

%

 

31,761

2

%

Deferred tax asset, net

 

20,589

 

20,093

2

%

 

12,095

70

%

 

6,681

208

%

Other assets

 

9,322

 

2,217

320

%

 

2,271

310

%

 

2,298

306

%

Total assets

$

3,936,605

$

3,738,503

5

%

$

3,244,884

21

%

$

3,322,230

18

%

 
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

66,316

$

72,714

(9

)%

$

77,563

(15

)%

$

77,335

(14

)%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

3,028,854

 

2,819,368

7

%

 

2,417,877

25

%

 

2,494,510

21

%

Total deposits

 

3,095,170

 

2,892,082

7

%

 

2,495,440

24

%

 

2,571,845

20

%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

318,000

 

329,000

(3

)%

 

229,000

39

%

 

229,000

39

%

Subordinated notes, net

 

65,300

 

65,259

0

%

 

65,179

0

%

 

65,140

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

 

20,514

 

21,056

(3

)%

 

19,868

3

%

 

20,804

(1

)%

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

106,477

 

99,701

7

%

 

102,783

4

%

 

84,064

27

%

Total liabilities

 

3,605,461

 

3,407,098

6

%

 

2,912,270

24

%

 

2,970,853

21

%

 
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no
shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

 

-

-

 

Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding 49,977,209 shares at
September 30, 2020, 50,007,415 shares at June 30, 2020,
49,944,473 shares at December 31, 2019, and 50,424,940
shares at September 30, 2019

 

80,807

 

80,807

0

%

 

80,889

0

%

 

85,515

(6

)%

Additional paid-in capital

 

13,386

 

13,328

0

%

 

13,210

1

%

 

13,138

2

%

Retained earnings

 

236,546

 

236,657

0

%

 

238,319

(1

)%

 

252,571

(6

)%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

405

 

613

(34

)%

 

196

107

%

 

153

165

%

Total shareholders’ equity

 

331,144

 

331,405

0

%

 

332,614

0

%

 

351,377

(6

)%

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

3,936,605

$

3,738,503

5

%

$

3,244,884

21

%

$

3,322,230

18

%

 
 
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

%

 

September 30,

 

%

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

%

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

change

 

 

2019

 

 

change

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

change

Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans

$

35,918

 

$

37,501

 

(4

)%

$

42,351

 

(15

)%

$

112,944

 

$

127,374

 

(11

)%

Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock

 

901

 

 

1,037

 

(13

)%

 

1,252

 

(28

)%

 

2,972

 

 

3,751

 

(21

)%

Other interest

 

211

 

 

141

 

50

%

 

608

 

(65

)%

 

786

 

 

1,060

 

(26

)%

Total interest income

 

37,030

 

 

38,679

 

(4

)%

 

44,211

 

(16

)%

 

116,702

 

 

132,185

 

(12

)%

Interest expense:
Interest on deposits

 

9,288

 

 

9,576

 

(3

)%

 

12,249

 

(24

)%

 

29,228

 

 

34,429

 

(15

)%

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

859

 

 

877

 

(2

)%

 

777

 

11

%

 

2,546

 

 

3,207

 

(21

)%

Interest on subordinated notes

 

1,178

 

 

1,178

 

0

%

 

1,175

 

0

%

 

3,533

 

 

3,524

 

0

%

Total interest expense

 

11,325

 

 

11,631

 

(3

)%

 

14,201

 

(20

)%

 

35,307

 

 

41,160

 

(14

)%

Net interest income

 

25,705

 

 

27,048

 

(5

)%

 

30,010

 

(14

)%

 

81,395

 

 

91,025

 

(11

)%

Provision (recovery) for loan losses

 

2,123

 

 

4,297

 

(51

)%

 

251

 

746

%

 

27,273

 

 

(583

)

N/M

 

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses

 

23,582

 

 

22,751

 

4

%

 

29,759

 

(21

)%

 

54,122

 

 

91,608

 

(41

)%

Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees

 

61

 

 

95

 

(36

)%

 

111

 

(45

)%

 

273

 

 

327

 

(17

)%

Investment management and advisory fees

 

310

 

 

255

 

22

%

 

477

 

(35

)%

 

878

 

 

1,242

 

(29

)%

Gain on sale of loans

 

437

 

 

751

 

(42

)%

 

1,877

 

(77

)%

 

1,457

 

 

6,359

 

(77

)%

Net servicing income (loss)

 

(121

)

 

(207

)

42

%

 

240

 

(150

)%

 

(1,239

)

 

(437

)

(184

)%

Other income

 

424

 

 

429

 

(1

)%

 

460

 

(8

)%

 

1,594

 

 

1,570

 

2

%

Total non-interest income

 

1,111

 

 

1,323

 

(16

)%

 

3,165

 

(65

)%

 

2,963

 

 

9,061

 

(67

)%

Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits

 

7,517

 

 

7,336

 

2

%

 

7,545

 

0

%

 

21,606

 

 

22,193

 

(3

)%

Occupancy and equipment

 

2,219

 

 

2,208

 

0

%

 

2,126

 

4

%

 

6,545

 

 

6,533

 

0

%

Professional fees

 

12,207

 

 

8,268

 

48

%

 

1,389

 

779

%

 

23,787

 

 

3,455

 

588

%

Advertising and marketing

 

71

 

 

70

 

1

%

 

269

 

(74

)%

 

414

 

 

1,114

 

(63

)%

FDIC assessments

 

956

 

 

240

 

298

%

 

(5

)

N/M

 

 

1,215

 

 

440

 

176

%

Data processing

 

392

 

 

351

 

12

%

 

271

 

45

%

 

1,078

 

 

882

 

22

%

Other

 

1,612

 

 

1,574

 

2

%

 

1,831

 

(12

)%

 

4,611

 

 

5,656

 

(18

)%

Total non-interest expense

 

24,974

 

 

20,047

 

25

%

 

13,426

 

86

%

 

59,256

 

 

40,273

 

47

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(281

)

 

4,027

 

(107

)%

 

19,498

 

(101

)%

 

(2,171

)

 

60,396

 

(104

)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(170

)

 

1,160

 

(115

)%

 

5,614

 

(103

)%

 

(897

)

 

17,395

 

(105

)%

Net income (loss)

$

(111

)

$

2,867

 

(104

)%

$

13,884

 

(101

)%

$

(1,274

)

$

43,001

 

(103

)%

Income per share:
Basic

$

(0.00

)

$

0.06

 

$

0.28

 

$

(0.03

)

$

0.84

 

Diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

0.06

 

$

0.28

 

$

(0.03

)

$

0.83

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

49,843,925

 

 

49,837,948

 

 

50,428,108

 

 

49,839,860

 

 

51,490,046

 

Diluted

 

49,843,925

 

 

49,841,741

 

 

50,441,572

 

 

49,839,860

 

 

51,500,657

 

 
N/M- not meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

 

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Performance Ratios:

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

(0.01

)%

 

0.32

%

 

1.67

%

 

 

 

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

(0.13

)%

 

3.43

%

 

15.97

%

 

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

(0.13

)%

 

3.43

%

 

15.98

%

 

 

 

Yield on earning assets

 

3.94

%

 

4.41

%

 

5.45

%

 

 

 

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

 

1.36

%

 

1.52

%

 

2.00

%

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

2.58

%

 

2.89

%

 

3.45

%

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

2.74

%

 

3.08

%

 

3.70

%

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

93.12

%

 

70.66

%

 

40.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Efficiency Ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

Interest earning assets
Loans (1)

$

2,723,381

$

35,918

5.28

%

$

2,827,131

$

37,501

5.31

%

$

2,971,369

$

42,351

5.70

%

Securities, includes restricted stock

 

276,643

 

901

1.30

%

 

226,497

 

1,037

1.83

%

 

177,646

 

1,252

2.82

%

Other interest earning assets

 

757,657

 

211

0.11

%

 

459,222

 

141

0.12

%

 

98,281

 

608

2.47

%

Total interest earning assets

$

3,757,681

$

37,030

3.94

%

$

3,512,850

$

38,679

4.41

%

$

3,247,296

$

44,211

5.45

%

Interest-bearing liabilities
Money Market, Savings and NOW

$

1,282,452

$

2,315

0.72

%

$

1,215,610

$

2,258

0.75

%

$

1,300,786

$

4,458

1.36

%

Time deposits

 

1,642,492

 

6,973

1.68

%

 

1,463,806

 

7,318

2.01

%

 

1,217,234

 

7,791

2.54

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

2,924,944

 

9,288

1.26

%

 

2,679,416

 

9,576

1.43

%

 

2,518,020

 

12,249

1.93

%

FHLB borrowings

 

318,783

 

859

1.05

%

 

329,002

 

877

1.05

%

 

229,897

 

777

1.32

%

Subordinated debt

 

65,273

 

1,178

7.22

%

 

65,235

 

1,178

7.22

%

 

65,116

 

1,175

7.22

%

Total borrowings

 

384,056

 

2,037

2.08

%

 

394,237

 

2,055

2.06

%

 

295,013

 

1,952

2.59

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,309,000

 

11,325

1.36

%

$

3,073,653

 

11,631

1.52

%

$

2,813,033

 

14,201

2.00

%

Net interest income and spread (2)

$

25,705

2.58

%

$

27,048

2.89

%

$

30,010

3.45

%

Net interest margin (2)

2.74

%

3.08

%

3.70

%

 
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.
 
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		Interest Average
Yield/
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest earning assets
Loans (1)

$

2,806,770

$

112,944

5.37

%

$

2,969,364

$

127,374

5.72

%

Securities, includes restricted stock

 

226,165

 

2,972

1.75

%

 

174,223

 

3,751

2.87

%

Other interest earning assets

 

462,955

 

786

0.23

%

 

52,773

 

1,060

2.68

%

Total interest earning assets

$

3,495,890

$

116,702

4.45

%

$

3,196,360

$

132,185

5.51

%

Interest-bearing liabilities
Money Market, Savings, NOW

$

1,251,891

$

7,880

0.84

%

$

1,376,403

$

14,797

1.44

%

Time deposits

 

1,427,451

 

21,348

1.99

%

 

1,062,617

 

19,632

2.47

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

2,679,342

 

29,228

1.45

%

 

2,439,020

 

34,429

1.89

%

FHLB borrowings

 

305,134

 

2,546

1.10

%

 

273,874

 

3,207

1.54

%

Subordinated debt

 

65,234

 

3,533

7.22

%

 

65,080

 

3,524

7.22

%

Total borrowings

 

370,368

 

6,079

2.16

%

 

338,954

 

6,731

2.62

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,049,710

 

35,307

1.54

%

$

2,777,974

 

41,160

1.98

%

Net interest income and spread (2)

$

81,395

2.91

%

$

91,025

3.53

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.10

%

3.80

%

 
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Composition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		%
change 		December 31,
2019 		%
change 		September 30,
2019 		%
change
Residential real estate

$

2,183,546

 

$

2,280,473

 

(4

)%

$

2,476,866

 

(12

)%

$

2,505,274

 

(13

)%

Commercial real estate

 

262,116

 

 

265,068

 

(1

)%

 

240,081

 

9

%

 

224,570

 

17

%

Construction

 

211,460

 

 

201,084

 

5

%

 

178,376

 

19

%

 

171,051

 

24

%

Commercial lines of credit

 

18,452

 

 

17,510

 

5

%

 

17,903

 

3

%

 

24,512

 

(25

)%

Other consumer

 

8

 

 

20

 

(60

)%

 

34

 

(76

)%

 

29

 

(72

)%

Total loans held for investment

 

2,675,582

 

 

2,764,155

 

(3

)%

 

2,913,260

 

(8

)%

 

2,925,436

 

(9

)%

Less: allowance for loan losses

 

(48,258

)

 

(46,931

)

3

%

 

(21,730

)

122

%

 

(21,204

)

128

%

Loans, net

$

2,627,324

 

$

2,717,224

 

(3

)%

$

2,891,530

 

(9

)%

$

2,904,232

 

(10

)%

 
Mortgage loans held for sale

$

3,643

 

$

3,184

 

14

%

$

1,337

 

172

%

$

837

 

335

%

Total gross loans

$

2,679,225

 

$

2,767,339

 

(3

)%

$

2,914,597

 

(8

)%

$

2,926,273

 

(8

)%

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		December 31,
2019 		September 30,
2019
Balance at beginning of period

$

46,931

 

$

42,613

$

21,204

$

20,918

Provision for loan losses

 

2,123

 

 

4,297

 

450

 

251

Charge offs

 

(815

)

 

-

 

-

 

-

Recoveries

 

19

 

 

21

 

76

 

35

Balance at end of period

$

48,258

 

$

46,931

$

21,730

$

21,204

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Deposit Composition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		%
change 		December 31,
2019 		%
change 		September 30,
2019 		%
change
Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

66,316

$

72,714

(9

)%

$

77,563

(15

)%

$

77,335

(14

)%

Money Market, Savings and NOW

 

1,340,971

 

1,238,776

8

%

 

1,263,801

6

%

 

1,277,518

5

%

Time deposits

 

1,687,883

 

1,580,592

7

%

 

1,154,076

46

%

 

1,216,992

39

%

Total deposits

$

3,095,170

$

2,892,082

7

%

$

2,495,440

24

%

$

2,571,845

20

%

 
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Ratios (Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		December 31,
2019 		September 30,
2019
Credit Quality Data
Nonperforming loans (1)

$

83,162

 

$

54,260

 

$

14,782

 

$

9,974

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

3.11

%

 

1.96

%

 

0.51

%

 

0.34

%

Trouble debt restructurings (2)

 

14,983

 

 

23,017

 

 

13,570

 

 

2,371

 

Nonperforming assets (3)

 

98,312

 

 

77,277

 

 

28,352

 

 

12,345

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

2.50

%

 

2.07

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.37

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

1.80

%

 

1.70

%

 

.75

%

 

.72

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

58

%

 

86

%

 

147

%

 

213

%

Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans

 

0.03

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 
(1) Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
(2) Trouble debt restructurings exclude those loans presented as nonaccrual or past 90 days and still accruing.
(3) Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and loans modified under troubled debt restructurings and other repossessed assets.

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

Average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP disclosures. Sterling’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance. Average tangible common equity excludes the effect of intangible assets. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for those comparable measures that are similarly titled that are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP that may be used by other companies. The following is a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the average shareholders’ equity, its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
Net Income (loss)

$

(111

)

$

2,867

 

$

13,884

 

$

(1,274

)

$

43,001

 

Average shareholders' equity

 

336,116

 

 

334,521

 

 

347,810

 

 

337,269

 

 

344,640

 

Adjustment
Customer-related intangible

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(188

)

 

-

 

 

(299

)

Average tangible common equity

$

336,116

 

$

334,521

 

$

347,622

 

$

337,269

 

$

344,341

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

(0.13

)%

*

 

3.43

%

*

 

15.98

%

*

 

(0.50

)%

 

16.65

%

 
*Annualized

 

Sterling Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 28
15.10.20
Sterling Bancorp Announces Agreement to Sell Substantially All Assets of Quantum
07.10.20
Sterling Bancorp Announces Filing of Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Updated 2019 Financial Results