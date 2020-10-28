ServiceSource Announces Planned CFO Transition

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announces that Chad W. Lyne, ServiceSource’s Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations, will succeed Richard G. Walker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Nov. 1, 2020. Walker, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since Oct. 2017 and CFO since Nov. 2018, will continue serving on the Company’s Board of Directors and will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to ServiceSource through Dec. 15, 2020 as part of the planned transition.

“Rich has been a valuable partner to me and a tremendous asset to the Company since he dropped down from the Board to assume the CFO role two years ago. He has been instrumental in fostering a world-class finance and accounting team and building a culture of financial discipline and accountability throughout the Company,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer of ServiceSource. “The Company has a strong succession planning process in place that is regularly reviewed by the Board, allowing us to have a well-planned, smooth, and seamless transition of the CFO responsibilities to Chad Lyne as Rich steps back from day-to-day involvement. As a member of the ServiceSource executive team for more than four years, Chad has worked closely with the Board, Rich, and leaders throughout the business on a variety of enterprise-wide strategic initiatives. Chad brings extensive domain expertise, industry experience, and financial and strategic acumen that are well-suited to support our ongoing transformation.”

“The past two years in this role have been incredibly rewarding and as meaningful to me personally as any in my career,” commented Walker. “We have made important strides operationally, financially, and strategically in pursuit of our longer-term objectives. I remain deeply committed to the Company and its strategy, and look forward to continuing to support Gary, Chad, and the rest of the leadership team in my continuing role on the Board of Directors.”

“I greatly value the opportunity I have had to work alongside Rich and I am honored to continue building on the accomplishments he brought to the Company,” said Lyne. “ServiceSource has a first-rate global finance and accounting department with a team of professionals who have been instrumental in driving greater insight, efficiency, and effectiveness in all areas of the business. It’s a tremendous privilege and opportunity to take on the CFO role at this point in the Company’s evolution. I look forward to working with Gary and the entire leadership team as we continue to strengthen the fundamentals of the business, enhance our value proposition, and execute our strategy to build a more valuable enterprise.”