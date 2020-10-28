 

ServiceSource Announces Planned CFO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 21:06  |  50   |   |   

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announces that Chad W. Lyne, ServiceSource’s Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations, will succeed Richard G. Walker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Nov. 1, 2020. Walker, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since Oct. 2017 and CFO since Nov. 2018, will continue serving on the Company’s Board of Directors and will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to ServiceSource through Dec. 15, 2020 as part of the planned transition.

“Rich has been a valuable partner to me and a tremendous asset to the Company since he dropped down from the Board to assume the CFO role two years ago. He has been instrumental in fostering a world-class finance and accounting team and building a culture of financial discipline and accountability throughout the Company,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer of ServiceSource. “The Company has a strong succession planning process in place that is regularly reviewed by the Board, allowing us to have a well-planned, smooth, and seamless transition of the CFO responsibilities to Chad Lyne as Rich steps back from day-to-day involvement. As a member of the ServiceSource executive team for more than four years, Chad has worked closely with the Board, Rich, and leaders throughout the business on a variety of enterprise-wide strategic initiatives. Chad brings extensive domain expertise, industry experience, and financial and strategic acumen that are well-suited to support our ongoing transformation.”

“The past two years in this role have been incredibly rewarding and as meaningful to me personally as any in my career,” commented Walker. “We have made important strides operationally, financially, and strategically in pursuit of our longer-term objectives. I remain deeply committed to the Company and its strategy, and look forward to continuing to support Gary, Chad, and the rest of the leadership team in my continuing role on the Board of Directors.”

“I greatly value the opportunity I have had to work alongside Rich and I am honored to continue building on the accomplishments he brought to the Company,” said Lyne. “ServiceSource has a first-rate global finance and accounting department with a team of professionals who have been instrumental in driving greater insight, efficiency, and effectiveness in all areas of the business. It’s a tremendous privilege and opportunity to take on the CFO role at this point in the Company’s evolution. I look forward to working with Gary and the entire leadership team as we continue to strengthen the fundamentals of the business, enhance our value proposition, and execute our strategy to build a more valuable enterprise.”

Seite 1 von 3
ServiceSource International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:05 Uhr
ServiceSource Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
ServiceSource Extends Client Relationship with Qlik to Support Customer Growth and Retention Initiatives
15.10.20
ServiceSource to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on October 29, 2020