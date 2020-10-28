Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Third-quarter revenue improved sequentially, driven primarily by rebounding retail-apparel volumes that drove endpoint IC sales,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “With game-changing new products and a platform and vision that sit squarely in the center of our end users’ digital transformation, the opportunity in front of us is more compelling than ever.”

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue of $28.2 million

GAAP gross margin of 47.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.1%

GAAP net loss of $14.3 million, or loss of $0.63 per diluted share using 22.9 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.2 million

Non-GAAP net loss of $6.7 million, or loss of $0.29 per diluted share using 22.9 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Considerations

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending December 31, 2020 Revenue $26.5 to $28.5 GAAP Net loss ($17.2) to ($16.2) Adjusted EBITDA loss ($8.9) to ($7.4) Non-GAAP net loss ($9.3) to ($7.8) GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 23.00 to 23.10 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.75) to ($0.70) Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 23.00 to 23.10 Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.40) to ($0.34)

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, prospects, the impact of Covid-19, and financial considerations for fourth quarter of 2020 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value, unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (1) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,063 $ 66,898 Short-term investments 65,057 49,597 Accounts receivable, net 17,730 23,735 Inventory 37,982 34,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,339 2,386 Total current assets 164,171 176,769 Property and equipment, net 16,365 17,442 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,472 16,501 Other non-current assets 1,193 453 Goodwill 3,881 3,881 Total assets $ 200,082 $ 215,046 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,597 $ 5,600 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 4,062 5,859 Accrued liabilities 2,334 3,755 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,618 3,380 Current portion of deferred revenue 953 551 Other current liabilities 19 352 Total current liabilities 19,583 19,497 Long-term debt, net of current portion 53,595 50,876 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,160 18,907 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 260 213 Long-term liabilities — other 1,056 314 Total liabilities 90,654 89,807 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 23 22 Additional paid-in capital 408,342 387,926 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12 34 Accumulated deficit (298,949 ) (262,743 ) Total stockholders' equity 109,428 125,239 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 200,082 $ 215,046 (1) Certain immaterial amounts on our condensed consolidated balance sheets in prior periods have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 28,196 $ 40,762 $ 102,475 $ 112,015 Cost of revenue 14,824 20,981 54,749 57,945 Gross profit 13,372 19,781 47,726 54,070 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,901 10,344 33,619 27,678 Sales and marketing 6,964 7,842 20,577 24,579 General and administrative 7,527 5,503 26,215 16,653 Total operating expenses 26,392 23,689 80,411 68,910 Loss from operations (13,020 ) (3,908 ) (32,685 ) (14,840 ) Other income, net 49 317 584 947 Interest expense (1,360 ) (413 ) (4,021 ) (1,263 ) Loss before income taxes (14,331 ) (4,004 ) (36,122 ) (15,156 ) Income tax expense (15 ) (77 ) (84 ) (151 ) Net loss $ (14,346 ) $ (4,081 ) $ (36,206 ) $ (15,307 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 22,931 21,961 22,686 21,738

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (36,206 ) $ (15,307 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,402 3,637 Stock-based compensation 15,501 11,813 Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on short-term investments 85 (464 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 2,719 51 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,005 (6,341 ) Inventory (3,829 ) 8,451 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,637 ) (222 ) Deferred revenue 449 114 Accounts payable 2,608 1,508 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits (1,797 ) (2,440 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,029 1,505 Operating lease liabilities (2,509 ) (2,255 ) Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (372 ) 164 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,552 ) 214 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (57,298 ) (59,036 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 41,675 51,794 Purchases of property and equipment (2,336 ) (971 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,959 ) (8,213 ) Financing activities: Principal payments on finance lease obligations (240 ) (410 ) Payments on term and equipment loans — (4,222 ) Proceeds from term loans, net of debt issuance costs — 3,991 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 4,916 8,041 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,676 7,400 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,835 ) (599 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 66,898 17,530 End of period $ 40,063 $ 16,931

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; and income tax benefit (expense). In fourth-quarter 2019, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude loss on debt extinguishment incurred in connection with the December 2019 repayment of our senior credit facility. In second-quarter 2020, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude litigation settlement costs for the class-action and derivative lawsuits, including related costs. We have excluded these costs and expenses because we do not believe they reflect our core operations and us excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating performance. Neither revision to the definition of adjusted EBITDA impacted adjusted EBITDA previously reported for prior periods preceding the revisions.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment. In fourth-quarter 2019, we revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to exclude the prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment incurred in connection with the December 2019 repayment of our senior credit facility and amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. We have revised the prior period non-GAAP net income (loss) to conform to our current period presentation. In second-quarter 2020, we revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to exclude litigation settlement costs for the class-action and derivative lawsuits, including related costs. Excluding settlement and related costs did not impact non-GAAP net income (loss) previously reported for prior periods preceding the revision.

GAAP requires that certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This accounting results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being amortized as additional non-cash interest expense over the debt instrument term using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP net income (loss) is useful because this interest expense is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Gross margin 47.4 % 48.5 % 46.6 % 48.3 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1.9 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.8 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 50.1 % 50.2 % 48.5 % 50.1 % GAAP Net loss $ (14,346 ) $ (4,081 ) $ (36,206 ) $ (15,307 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,108 1,220 3,402 3,637 Stock-based compensation 5,683 4,793 15,501 11,813 Other income, net (49 ) (317 ) (584 ) (947 ) Interest expense 1,360 413 4,021 1,263 Income tax expense 15 77 84 151 Settlement and related costs — — 5,359 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,229 ) $ 2,105 $ (8,423 ) $ 610 GAAP Net loss $ (14,346 ) $ (4,081 ) $ (36,206 ) $ (15,307 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,108 1,220 3,402 3,637 Stock-based compensation 5,683 4,793 15,501 11,813 Amortization of debt discount 897 — 2,637 — Settlement and related costs — — 5,359 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (6,658 ) $ 1,932 $ (9,307 ) $ 143 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 22,931 21,961 22,686 21,738 GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 22,931 21,961 22,686 21,738 Dilutive shares from stock plans — 894 — 658 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 22,931 22,855 22,686 22,396

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range) Three Months Ending December 31, 2020 GAAP Net loss $ (16,700 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,200 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 6,000 Forecasted Interest expense 1,400 Forecasted Other income, net (50 ) Forecasted Income tax expense — Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (8,150 ) GAAP Net loss $ (16,700 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,200 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 6,000 Forecasted Accretion of debt discount 950 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (8,550 ) GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 23,050 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 23,050

