 

Equity Commonwealth Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on our business due to COVID-19.

Equity Commonwealth continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on our business. Our priority is the health and safety of our employees, tenants and building staff. As a result of the pandemic, the vast majority of our tenants’ employees continue to work remotely. Our buildings are open, and we are working with our tenants to enhance their safety as they return to the office. In our same property portfolio, for the third quarter 2020, we collected 98% of contractual rents, including 3% from the application of security deposits and letters of credit. In October 2020, to date we have collected 97% of contractual rents, including 1% from the application of security deposits and letters of credit.

Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decline in net income was primarily a result of a decrease in interest earned on cash balances and property dispositions.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $3.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. This compares to FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $25.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. The following items impacted FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding 2019 period:

  • ($0.14) per diluted share decrease in interest income and other, net;
  • ($0.06) per diluted share decrease in NOI from properties sold;
  • $0.01 per diluted share increase in same property NOI; and
  • $0.01 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense.

Normalized FFO was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares to Normalized FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $25.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. The following items impacted Normalized FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding 2019 period:

  • ($0.13) per diluted share decrease in interest income;
  • ($0.07) per diluted share decrease in cash NOI from properties sold;
  • $0.01 per diluted share increase in same property termination income; and
  • $0.01 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense.

Normalized FFO begins with FFO and eliminates certain items that, by their nature, are not comparable from period to period, non-cash items, and items that obscure the company’s operating performance. Definitions of FFO, Normalized FFO and reconciliations to net income, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, are included at the end of this press release.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $3.4 billion. Following the common distribution paid on October 20, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $3.0 billion.

Same property results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

The company’s same property portfolio at the end of the quarter consisted of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet. Operating results were as follows:

  • The same property portfolio was 87.7% leased as of September 30, 2020, compared to 90.1% as of June 30, 2020, and 89.5% as of September 30, 2019.
  • The same property portfolio commenced occupancy was 85.1% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 83.9% as of June 30, 2020, and 85.8% as of September 30, 2019.
  • Same property NOI increased 11.8% when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was largely due to an increase in lease termination fees.
  • Same property cash NOI decreased 7.1% when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower parking revenue due to COVID-19.
  • The company entered into a renewal lease for approximately 6,000 square feet.
  • The GAAP rental rate on the new lease was 3.2% higher compared to the prior GAAP rental rate for the same space.
  • The cash rental rate on the new lease was 0.4% lower compared to the prior cash rental rate for the same space.

The definitions and reconciliations of same property NOI and same property cash NOI to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, are included at the end of this press release. The same property portfolio at the end of the quarter included properties continuously owned from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020.

Significant events during the quarter ended September 30, 2020

  • Ellen-Blair Chube was appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. Chube will also serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
  • The company declared a special, one-time cash distribution of $3.50 per common share, which was paid on October 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2020.
  • The company repaid at par the outstanding $25.1 million, 5.7% mortgage loan on 206 East 9th Street in Austin, Texas, as of July 5, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call & Supplemental Data

Equity Commonwealth will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. CT. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

A copy of EQC’s Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is available on the Investor Relations section of EQC’s website at www.eqcre.com.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements pertaining to the marketing of certain properties for sale and consummating any sales, including our statements regarding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the foregoing to the extent we make any such statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to be made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Real estate properties:

 

 

 

Land

$

44,060

 

 

$

85,627

 

Buildings and improvements

 

355,877

 

 

 

576,494

 

 

 

399,937

 

 

 

662,121

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(142,053

)

 

 

(202,700

)

 

 

257,884

 

 

 

459,421

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

3,418,240

 

 

 

2,795,642

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

5,003

 

Rents receivable

 

14,486

 

 

 

19,554

 

Other assets, net

 

18,164

 

 

 

39,757

 

Total assets

$

3,708,774

 

 

$

3,319,377

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

 

 

$

25,691

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

 

25,702

 

 

 

37,153

 

Rent collected in advance

 

1,861

 

 

 

3,127

 

Distributions payable

 

438,105

 

 

 

7,534

 

Total liabilities

$

465,668

 

 

$

73,505

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

Series D preferred shares; 6.50% cumulative convertible; 4,915,196 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate liquidation preference of $122,880

$

119,263

 

 

$

119,263

 

Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 350,000,000 shares authorized; 121,524,510 and 121,924,199 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

1,215

 

 

 

1,219

 

Additional paid in capital

 

4,291,293

 

 

 

4,313,831

 

Cumulative net income

 

3,816,614

 

 

 

3,363,654

 

Cumulative common distributions

 

(4,284,050

)

 

 

(3,851,666

)

Cumulative preferred distributions

 

(707,715

)

 

 

(701,724

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

3,236,620

 

 

 

3,244,577

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

6,486

 

 

 

1,295

 

Total equity

$

3,243,106

 

 

$

3,245,872

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,708,774

 

 

$

3,319,377

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

15,742

 

 

$

23,995

 

 

$

48,133

 

 

$

93,459

 

Other revenue (1)

 

743

 

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

3,437

 

 

 

8,396

 

Total revenues

$

16,485

 

 

$

26,735

 

 

$

51,570

 

 

$

101,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

$

6,444

 

 

$

9,923

 

 

$

21,882

 

 

$

36,677

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,137

 

 

 

5,939

 

 

 

14,649

 

 

 

22,085

 

General and administrative

 

7,191

 

 

 

8,523

 

 

 

26,097

 

 

 

30,152

 

Total expenses

$

18,772

 

 

$

24,385

 

 

$

62,628

 

 

$

88,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

2,606

 

 

 

19,401

 

 

 

18,944

 

 

 

57,871

 

Interest expense (including net amortization of debt discounts, premiums and deferred financing fees of $(3), $(55), $(119) and $264, respectively)

 

(9

)

 

 

(321

)

 

 

(620

)

 

 

(8,597

)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

 

131

 

 

 

 

 

 

131

 

 

 

(6,374

)

Gain on sale of properties, net

 

 

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

446,536

 

 

 

422,148

 

Income before income taxes

 

441

 

 

 

23,375

 

 

 

453,933

 

 

 

477,989

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(71

)

 

 

521

 

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(1,119

)

Net income

$

370

 

 

$

23,896

 

 

$

453,763

 

 

$

476,870

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(1

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(803

)

 

 

(180

)

Net income attributable to Equity Commonwealth

$

369

 

 

$

23,886

 

 

$

452,960

 

 

$

476,690

 

Preferred distributions

 

(1,997

)

 

 

(1,997

)

 

 

(5,991

)

 

 

(5,991

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders

$

(1,628

)

 

$

21,889

 

 

$

446,969

 

 

$

470,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic (2)

 

121,673

 

 

 

122,140

 

 

 

121,824

 

 

 

122,075

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted(2)(3)

 

121,673

 

 

 

123,564

 

 

 

126,282

 

 

 

125,938

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

3.67

 

 

$

3.86

 

Diluted

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

3.59

 

 

$

3.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions declared per common share

$

3.50

 

 

$

3.50

 

 

$

3.50

 

 

$

3.50

 

(1)

Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease.

(2)

Weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 includes 150 and 217 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively. Weighted average common shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 includes 159 and 208 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively.

(3)

As of September 30, 2020, we had 4,915 series D preferred shares outstanding. The series D preferred shares were convertible into 2,857 common shares as of September 30, 2020, and 2,563 common shares as of September 30, 2019. The series D preferred shares are antidilutive for GAAP EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. They are dilutive for GAAP EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FFO

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Calculation of FFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

370

 

 

$

23,896

 

 

$

453,763

 

 

$

476,870

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

4,917

 

 

 

5,683

 

 

 

13,972

 

 

 

21,243

 

Gain on sale of properties, net

 

 

 

 

(1,945

)

 

 

(446,536

)

 

 

(422,148

)

FFO attributable to Equity Commonwealth

 

5,287

 

 

 

27,634

 

 

 

21,199

 

 

 

75,965

 

Preferred distributions

 

(1,997

)

 

 

(1,997

)

 

 

(5,991

)

 

 

(5,991

)

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders

$

3,290

 

 

$

25,637

 

 

$

15,208

 

 

$

69,974

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Normalized FFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders

$

3,290

 

 

$

25,637

 

 

$

15,208

 

 

$

69,974

 

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

 

 

 

(117

)

Straight line rent adjustments

 

(367

)

 

 

499

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

(349

)

Sold property expense included in interest and other income, net

 

515

 

 

 

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(131

)

 

 

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

6,374

 

Taxes related to property sales included in general and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,458

 

 

 

 

Taxes related to property sales, net included in income tax expense

 

99

 

 

 

(423

)

 

 

178

 

 

 

142

 

Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders

$

3,406

 

 

$

25,674

 

 

$

17,574

 

 

$

76,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and units outstanding -- basic (1)

 

121,916

 

 

 

122,189

 

 

 

122,038

 

 

 

122,121

 

Weighted average common shares and units outstanding -- diluted (1)

 

123,517

 

 

 

123,613

 

 

 

123,639

 

 

 

123,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit -- basic and diluted

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.57

 

Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit — basic and diluted

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.62

 

(1)

Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include 243 and 49 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only). Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include 214 and 46 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only).

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate depreciation and amortization, gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable property, impairment of depreciable real estate and our portion of these items related to equity investees and noncontrolling interests. Our calculation of Normalized FFO differs from Nareit’s definition of FFO because we exclude certain items that we view as nonrecurring or impacting comparability from period to period. FFO and Normalized FFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. We consider FFO and Normalized FFO to be appropriate measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities.

 

We believe that FFO and Normalized FFO provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation expense, FFO and Normalized FFO may facilitate a comparison of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than we do.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

15,742

 

 

$

15,248

 

 

$

17,143

 

 

$

23,410

 

 

$

23,995

 

Other revenue (1)

 

743

 

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

1,677

 

 

 

2,585

 

 

 

2,740

 

Operating expenses

 

(6,444

)

 

 

(6,677

)

 

 

(8,761

)

 

 

(9,741

)

 

 

(9,923

)

NOI

$

10,041

 

 

$

9,588

 

 

$

10,059

 

 

$

16,254

 

 

$

16,812

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

(367

)

 

 

515

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

(69

)

 

 

499

 

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(39

)

Lease termination fees

 

(1,300

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(11

)

Cash Basis NOI

$

8,374

 

 

$

10,103

 

 

$

10,257

 

 

$

16,169

 

 

$

17,261

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2)

 

(218

)

 

 

(1,221

)

 

 

(1,399

)

 

 

(7,244

)

 

 

(8,485

)

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

8,156

 

 

$

8,882

 

 

$

8,858

 

 

$

8,925

 

 

$

8,776

 

Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties

 

1,668

 

 

 

(408

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

10

 

Same Property NOI

$

9,824

 

 

$

8,474

 

 

$

8,751

 

 

$

8,801

 

 

$

8,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Property NOI

$

9,824

 

 

$

8,474

 

 

$

8,751

 

 

$

8,801

 

 

$

8,786

 

Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties

 

(1,668

)

 

 

408

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

(10

)

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

8,156

 

 

$

8,882

 

 

$

8,858

 

 

$

8,925

 

 

$

8,776

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2)

 

218

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

7,244

 

 

 

8,485

 

Cash Basis NOI

$

8,374

 

 

$

10,103

 

 

$

10,257

 

 

$

16,169

 

 

$

17,261

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

367

 

 

 

(515

)

 

 

(198

)

 

 

69

 

 

 

(499

)

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

 

Lease termination fees

 

1,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

11

 

NOI

$

10,041

 

 

$

9,588

 

 

$

10,059

 

 

$

16,254

 

 

$

16,812

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(5,137

)

 

 

(4,398

)

 

 

(5,114

)

 

 

(6,037

)

 

 

(5,939

)

General and administrative

 

(7,191

)

 

 

(8,302

)

 

 

(10,604

)

 

 

(8,290

)

 

 

(8,523

)

Interest and other income, net

 

2,606

 

 

 

4,443

 

 

 

11,895

 

 

 

14,521

 

 

 

19,401

 

Interest expense

 

(9

)

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(311

)

 

 

(321

)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of properties, net

 

 

 

 

26,916

 

 

 

419,620

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

1,945

 

Income before income taxes

$

441

 

 

$

27,945

 

 

$

425,547

 

 

$

16,161

 

 

$

23,375

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(71

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(165

)

 

 

521

 

Net income

$

370

 

 

$

27,886

 

 

$

425,507

 

 

$

15,996

 

 

$

23,896

 

(1)

 

Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease.

(2)

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI:

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

48,133

 

 

$

93,459

 

Other revenue (1)

 

3,437

 

 

 

8,396

 

Operating expenses

 

(21,882

)

 

 

(36,677

)

NOI

$

29,688

 

 

$

65,178

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

346

 

 

 

(349

)

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

 

(117

)

Lease termination fees

 

(1,300

)

 

 

(2,199

)

Cash Basis NOI

$

28,734

 

 

$

62,513

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2)

 

(2,838

)

 

 

(36,211

)

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

25,896

 

 

$

26,302

 

Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties

 

1,153

 

 

 

2,689

 

Same Property NOI

$

27,049

 

 

$

28,991

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net Income:

 

 

 

Same Property NOI

$

27,049

 

 

$

28,991

 

Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties

 

(1,153

)

 

 

(2,689

)

Same Property Cash Basis NOI

$

25,896

 

 

$

26,302

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2)

 

2,838

 

 

 

36,211

 

Cash Basis NOI

$

28,734

 

 

$

62,513

 

Straight line rent adjustments

 

(346

)

 

 

349

 

Lease value amortization

 

 

 

 

117

 

Lease termination fees

 

1,300

 

 

 

2,199

 

NOI

$

29,688

 

 

$

65,178

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(14,649

)

 

 

(22,085

)

General and administrative

 

(26,097

)

 

 

(30,152

)

Interest and other income, net

 

18,944

 

 

 

57,871

 

Interest expense

 

(620

)

 

 

(8,597

)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

 

131

 

 

 

(6,374

)

Gain on sale of properties, net

 

446,536

 

 

 

422,148

 

Income before income taxes

$

453,933

 

 

$

477,989

 

Income tax expense

 

(170

)

 

 

(1,119

)

Net income

$

453,763

 

 

$

476,870

 

(1)

 

Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease.

(2)

 

Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

NOI is income from our real estate including lease termination fees received from tenants less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and corporate level expenses. Cash Basis NOI is NOI excluding the effects of straight line rent adjustments, lease value amortization and lease termination fees. The quarter-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. The year-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. Properties classified as held for sale within our condensed consolidated balance sheets are excluded from the same property versions of these measures.

 

We consider these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to be appropriate supplemental measures to net income (loss) because they may help to understand the operations of our properties. We use these measures internally to evaluate property level performance, and we believe that they provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and may facilitate comparisons of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. Cash Basis NOI is among the factors considered with respect to acquisition, disposition and financing decisions. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

 

