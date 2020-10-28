 

UGI Corporation to Hold Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) will announce the results of its fiscal year 2020 earnings after the market closes on November 18. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 19.

Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9r7ezwun or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on Investors and Presentations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 PM ET on November 19 through 11:59 PM ET November 26. The replay may be accessed toll free at 855-859-2056 and internationally at 404-537-3406, conference ID 1794805, web PIN 9727.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in twelve states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

