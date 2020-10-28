 

Citi Trends Provides Third Quarter Business Update

28.10.2020   

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American families in the United States, today provided a third quarter-to-date business update and announced the appointment of Pamela Edwards as Chief Financial Officer.

Third Quarter Business Update

  • Comparable store sales in the third quarter ending October 31, 2020 are expected to increase approximately 5%, exceeding prior expectations of comparable store sales in the range of negative mid-single digits to flat.
  • The Company has repurchased approximately 350,000 shares of its common stock during the third quarter under its recently reinstated and previously authorized $30 million share repurchase program. The repurchase of the shares was funded from cash on hand.
  • Successfully opened six new Citi Trends stores bringing the fleet total to 585; reopened the rebuilt Minneapolis location ahead of schedule.

Chief Executive Officer Comments

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “As the third quarter comes to a close, we are pleased to be on track to deliver a positive mid-single digit comparable store sales increase, exceeding our prior expectations. Importantly, we continue to achieve substantial growth in gross margin and operating margin above prior year levels driven by healthy full price selling, well managed inventories and rigorous control of expenses. These strong results demonstrate the strength of our brand, our on-trend assortment and outsized growth in home, all of which continue to resonate with our loyal and expanding customer base.”

Makuen continued, “We are very proud of our team’s ability to adapt and continue to safely serve our customers in what remains a fluid operating environment. We enter the holiday selling season well positioned to deliver a compelling assortment of fresh and relevant merchandise with an emphasis on extreme value gifts ensuring our customers’ families will have a joyful holiday season. Finally, we successfully opened six new Citi Trends stores expanding our reach into southeast Texas, while also returning to meet the needs of our loyal customers in the diverse and important Minneapolis community.”

