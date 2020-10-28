Bright Horizons Partners with Employers to Offer Free Child Care So Parents Can Vote

With Election Day around the corner, Bright Horizons is partnering with a number of employers to offer their employees free child care so that working parents can exercise their right to vote. Starting now, employees at Target, Expedia Group, ViacomCBS, Airbnb, S&P Global and Cantor Fitzgerald, as well as other participating companies, can use this employee benefit to secure a child care provider, either at their home or in a Bright Horizons child care center, and their employer will cover the cost. Employees can access the free child care whether they are voting early or plan to go to the polls on November 3.

While bringing children to the polls has historically represented an important lesson in public service, doing so this election year presents health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. With schools operating remotely and more children at home, working parents have expressed concern over how and when they will be able to make it to the polls. Long lines in early voting locations have exacerbated the child care challenge for many. Leading employers are stepping up to remove a key barrier and ensure all of their employees have the support they need to make their vote count.