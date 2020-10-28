Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP net income of $0.70 per average common share for the quarter, up from $0.58 in the prior quarter

Core earnings (excluding PAA) of $0.32 per average common share for the quarter, up 18.5% from the prior quarter

GAAP return on average equity of 29.0% and core return on average equity (excluding PAA) of 13.8% for the quarter

Book value per common share of $8.70, up 3.7% from the prior quarter

Economic leverage of 6.2x, down from 6.4x in the prior quarter

Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Economic return of 6.3% for the third quarter

Business Highlights

Investment and Strategy

Capital allocation to Agency increased to 80% of dedicated equity capital, which was largely driven by residential credit securitizations; highly liquid Agency portfolio relatively unchanged at $96.3 billion and 94% of Annaly's total assets (1)

Credit businesses remain conservatively positioned and are performing well on improving economic indicators; will look to be opportunistic amidst steady improvement in deal flow and sector activity

Total loan loss reserves (CECL and specific) declined by $22 million largely driven by a stronger economic forecast compared to the prior quarter

Financing and Capital

$8.8 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $6.9 billion

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities declined 36 basis points to 0.60% and 0.93%, respectively

Annaly Residential Credit Group completed two residential whole loan securitizations totaling $1.0 billion in the third quarter, bringing aggregate issuances to over $5.0 billion since the beginning of 2018 (2)

Repurchased $209 million of common stock year-to-date(3)

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

Demonstrated improved cost efficiency metrics relative to the second quarter following the completion of the Internalization

Published inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report subsequent to quarter end, highlighting Annaly's leadership across ESG practices and outlining future goals and commitments for Annaly's five key ESG areas

Named first Head of Inclusion and established an Inclusion Support Committee of executives, which represents the latest in a series of steps to enhance Annaly’s diversity initiatives and generate stronger returns for our shareholders

"We are quite optimistic about the operating environment for our business - particularly for Agency MBS - due to low interest rate volatility, strong carry and the lowest financing costs we’ve seen in the last decade," stated David Finkelstein, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "We took advantage of the rebound in risk sentiment to further enhance our cost of capital and liquidity profile - completing two securitizations totaling $1 billion. Amidst this backdrop, Annaly delivered a strong 6.3% quarterly economic return to shareholders driven by an increase in book value through proactive management of our portfolio and generated core earnings $0.10 higher than the dividend. These solid results were derived with lower leverage, and with nearly $7 billion of highly liquid unencumbered assets, we are poised to take advantage of opportunities we see across our market-leading platform."

"Additionally, I am proud that we published our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report earlier this month on the 23rd anniversary of Annaly's IPO. The report showcases Annaly's accomplishments across key areas of ESG related to corporate governance, responsible investments, human capital and inclusion initiatives. We believe continued progress in these endeavors is critical in order to support long-term performance."

(1) Assets represent Annaly’s investments that are on balance sheet, net of securitized debt of consolidated VIEs, as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which the Company has economic exposure. Assets include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $21.1 billion and CMBX derivatives (market value) of $471.9 million and are shown net of securitized debt of consolidated VIEs of $6.0 billion. (2) Includes three residential whole loan securitizations totaling $1.1 billion in 2018, five residential whole loan securitizations totaling $2.1 billion in 2019 and four residential whole loan securitizations totaling $1.8 billion in 2020. (3) Share repurchases are under Annaly’s current authorized share repurchase program that expires in December 2020. Amounts exclude fees and commissions and include $34 million of repurchases that settled subsequent to quarter end.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Book value per common share $ 8.70 $ 8.39 $ 9.21 Economic leverage at period-end (1) 6.2:1 6.4:1 7.7:1 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2) $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ (0.54) Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 29.02 % 25.84 % (19.32 %) Net interest margin (3) 2.15 % 1.89 % 0.48 % Average yield on interest earning assets (4) 2.70 % 2.77 % 2.89 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.60 % 0.96 % 2.58 % Net interest spread 2.10 % 1.81 % 0.31 % Non-GAAP metrics * Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share (2) $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.21 Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA) 13.79 % 12.82 % 8.85 % Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3) 2.05 % 1.88 % 1.10 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4) 2.86 % 3.01 % 3.26 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.93 % 1.29 % 2.28 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.93 % 1.72 % 0.98 %

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information. (1) Computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Securitized debt, certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing) and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from this measure. (2) Net of dividends on preferred stock. The quarter ended September 30, 2019 excludes cumulative and undeclared dividends of $0.3 million on the Company's Series I Preferred Stock as of June 30, 2019. (3) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities. (4) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (5) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Other Information

Financial Statements

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (1) December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,239,982 $ 1,393,910 $ 2,823,521 $ 1,850,729 $ 1,793,921 Securities 76,098,985 77,805,743 79,357,596 114,833,580 116,094,061 Loans, net 2,788,341 3,972,671 4,068,189 4,462,350 3,946,614 Mortgage servicing rights 207,985 227,400 280,558 378,078 386,051 Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 7,269,402 7,690,451 7,671,662 7,002,460 4,688,144 Real estate, net 790,597 746,067 751,738 725,638 725,508 Derivative assets 103,245 165,642 238,776 113,556 168,755 Receivable for unsettled trades 54,200 747,082 1,006,853 4,792 193,229 Principal and interest receivable 281,009 300,089 335,170 449,906 483,744 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 136,900 137,680 98,293 92,772 94,904 Other assets 221,765 271,918 284,918 381,220 381,189 Total assets $ 89,192,411 $ 93,458,653 $ 96,917,274 $ 130,295,081 $ 128,956,120 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 64,633,447 $ 67,163,598 $ 72,580,183 $ 101,740,728 $ 102,682,104 Other secured financing 861,373 1,538,996 1,805,428 4,455,700 4,466,030 Debt issued by securitization vehicles 6,027,576 6,458,130 6,364,949 5,622,801 3,856,082 Mortgages payable 507,934 508,565 484,762 485,005 485,657 Derivative liabilities 1,182,681 1,257,038 1,331,188 803,866 972,415 Payable for unsettled trades 1,176,001 2,122,735 923,552 463,387 245,626 Interest payable 155,338 180,943 261,304 476,335 565,797 Dividends payable 308,644 309,686 357,606 357,527 359,491 Other liabilities 144,745 121,359 100,772 93,388 99,214 Total liabilities 74,997,739 79,661,050 84,209,744 114,498,737 113,732,416 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2) 1,982,026 1,982,026 1,982,026 1,982,026 1,982,026 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3) 14,029 14,077 14,304 14,301 14,380 Additional paid-in capital 19,798,032 19,827,216 19,968,372 19,966,923 20,034,970 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,589,056 3,842,074 3,121,371 2,138,191 2,313,815 Accumulated deficit (11,200,937) (11,871,927) (12,382,648) (8,309,424) (9,125,895) Total stockholders’ equity 14,182,206 13,793,466 12,703,425 15,792,017 15,219,296 Noncontrolling interests 12,466 4,137 4,105 4,327 4,408 Total equity 14,194,672 13,797,603 12,707,530 15,796,344 15,223,704 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,192,411 $ 93,458,653 $ 96,917,274 $ 130,295,081 $ 128,956,120

(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019. (2) 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 19,550,000 shares authorized and 17,000,000 shares issued and outstanding. 6.75% Series I Preferred Stock - Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 17,700,000 issued and outstanding. (3) Includes 2,914,850,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. Includes 1,402,928,317 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 1,407,662,483 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020; 1,430,424,398 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; 1,430,106,199 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019; and 1,437,964,466 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the quarters ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Net interest income Interest income $ 562,443 $ 584,812 $ 555,026 $ 1,074,214 $ 919,299 Interest expense 115,126 186,032 503,473 620,058 766,905 Net interest income 447,317 398,780 51,553 454,156 152,394 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net interest component of interest rate swaps (62,529) (64,561) (13,980) 45,221 88,466 Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps (427) (1,521,732) (397,561) (4,615) (682,602) Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps 170,327 1,494,628 (2,827,723) 782,608 (326,309) Subtotal 107,371 (91,665) (3,239,264) 823,214 (920,445) Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other 198,888 246,679 206,583 17,783 66,522 Net gains (losses) on other derivatives 169,316 170,916 206,426 (42,312) (16,888) Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings 121,255 254,772 (730,160) (5,636) (1,091) Loan loss provision 21,993 (68,751) (99,326) (7,362) (3,504) Subtotal 511,452 603,616 (416,477) (37,527) 45,039 Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) 618,823 511,951 (3,655,741) 785,687 (875,406) Other income (loss) 7,959 15,224 14,926 42,656 35,074 General and administrative expenses Compensation and management fee 29,196 37,036 40,825 40,403 41,161 Other general and administrative expenses 19,636 30,630 36,804 32,948 24,977 Total general and administrative expenses 48,832 67,666 77,629 73,351 66,138 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,025,267 858,289 (3,666,891) 1,209,148 (754,076) Income taxes 9,719 2,055 (26,702) (594) (6,907) Net income (loss) 1,015,548 856,234 (3,640,189) 1,209,742 (747,169) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (126) 32 66 68 (110) Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 1,015,674 856,202 (3,640,255) 1,209,674 (747,059) Dividends on preferred stock (1) 35,509 35,509 35,509 35,509 36,151 Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 980,165 $ 820,693 $ (3,675,764) $ 1,174,165 $ (783,210) Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ (2.57) $ 0.82 $ (0.54) Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ (2.57) $ 0.82 $ (0.54) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,404,202,695 1,423,909,112 1,430,994,319 1,431,079,108 1,453,359,211 Diluted 1,404,368,300 1,423,909,112 1,430,994,319 1,431,079,108 1,453,359,211 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 1,015,548 $ 856,234 $ (3,640,189) $ 1,209,742 $ (747,169) Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (140,671) 986,146 1,374,796 (153,192) 1,034,873 Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss) (112,347) (265,443) (391,616) (22,432) (86,061) Other comprehensive income (loss) (253,018) 720,703 983,180 (175,624) 948,812 Comprehensive income (loss) 762,530 1,576,937 (2,657,009) 1,034,118 201,643 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (126) 32 66 68 (110) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly 762,656 1,576,905 (2,657,075) 1,034,050 201,753 Dividends on preferred stock (1) 35,509 35,509 35,509 35,509 36,151 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 727,147 $ 1,541,396 $ (2,692,584) $ 998,541 $ 165,602

(1) The quarter ended September 30, 2019 excludes cumulative and undeclared dividends of $0.3 million on the Company's Series I Preferred Stock as of June 30, 2019.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net interest income Interest income $ 1,702,281 $ 2,713,083 Interest expense 804,631 2,164,817 Net interest income 897,650 548,266 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net interest component of interest rate swaps (141,070) 306,154 Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps (1,919,720) (1,438,349) Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps (1,162,768) (1,992,884) Subtotal (3,223,558) (3,125,079) Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments 652,150 (65,727) Net gains (losses) on other derivatives 546,658 (638,458) Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings (354,133) 41,657 Loan loss provision (146,084) (9,207) Subtotal 698,591 (671,735) Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) (2,524,967) (3,796,814) Other income (loss) 38,109 93,757 General and administrative expenses Compensation and management fee 107,057 130,225 Other general and administrative expenses 87,070 98,058 Total general and administrative expenses 194,127 228,283 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,783,335) (3,383,074) Income taxes (14,928) (10,241) Net income (loss) (1,768,407) (3,372,833) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (28) (294) Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly (1,768,379) (3,372,539) Dividends on preferred stock 106,527 101,067 Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ (1,874,906) $ (3,473,606) Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders Basic $ (1.32) $ (2.42) Diluted $ (1.32) $ (2.42) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,419,645,475 1,436,204,582 Diluted 1,419,645,475 1,436,204,582 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ (1,768,407) $ (3,372,833) Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 2,220,271 4,289,054 Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss) (769,406) 4,626 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,450,865 4,293,680 Comprehensive income (loss) (317,542) 920,847 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (28) (294) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly (317,514) 921,141 Dividends on preferred stock 106,527 101,067 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (424,041) $ 820,074

Key Financial Data

The following table presents key metrics of the Company’s portfolio, liabilities and hedging positions, and performance as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019:

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Portfolio related metrics Fixed-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities 98 % 98 % 97 % Adjustable-rate and floating-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities 2 % 2 % 3 % Weighted average experienced CPR for the period 22.9 % 19.5 % 14.6 % Weighted average projected long-term CPR at period-end 17.1 % 18.0 % 16.3 % Liabilities and hedging metrics Weighted average days to maturity on repurchase agreements outstanding at period-end 72 74 45 Hedge ratio (1) 48 % 40 % 73 % Weighted average pay rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.91 % 1.01 % 1.88 % Weighted average receive rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.48 % 0.75 % 2.16 % Weighted average net rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.43 % 0.26 % (0.28 %) Leverage at period-end (3) 5.1:1 5.5:1 7.3:1 Economic leverage at period-end (4) 6.2:1 6.4:1 7.7:1 Capital ratio at period-end 13.6 % 13.0 % 11.2 % Performance related metrics Book value per common share $ 8.70 $ 8.39 $ 9.21 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (5) $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ (0.54) Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 29.02 % 25.84 % (19.32 %) Net interest margin (6) 2.15 % 1.89 % 0.48 % Average yield on interest earning assets (7) 2.70 % 2.77 % 2.89 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (8) 0.60 % 0.96 % 2.58 % Net interest spread 2.10 % 1.81 % 0.31 % Dividend declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Annualized dividend yield (9) 12.36 % 13.41 % 11.36 % Non-GAAP metrics * Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share (5) $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.21 Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA) 13.79 % 12.82 % 8.85 % Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (6) 2.05 % 1.88 % 1.10 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (7) 2.86 % 3.01 % 3.26 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (8) 0.93 % 1.29 % 2.28 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.93 % 1.72 % 0.98 %

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information. (1) Measures total notional balances of interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions (excluding receiver swaptions) and futures relative to repurchase agreements, other secured financing and cost basis of TBA derivatives outstanding; excludes MSRs and the effects of term financing, both of which serve to reduce interest rate risk. Additionally, the hedge ratio does not take into consideration differences in duration between assets and liabilities. (2) Excludes forward starting swaps. (3) Debt consists of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, securitized debt and mortgages payable. Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), securitized debt and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company. (4) Computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. (5) Net of dividends on preferred stock. The quarter ended September 30, 2019 excludes cumulative and undeclared dividends of $0.3 million on the Company's Series I Preferred Stock as of June 30, 2019. (6) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances. (7) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (8) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. (9) Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $7.12, $6.56 and $8.80 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table contains additional information on our residential and commercial investments as of the dates presented:

For the quarters ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Agency mortgage-backed securities $ 74,915,167 $ 76,761,800 $ 114,462,524 Credit risk transfer securities 411,538 362,901 474,765 Non-agency mortgage-backed securities 717,602 619,840 1,015,921 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 54,678 61,202 140,851 Total securities $ 76,098,985 $ 77,805,743 $ 116,094,061 Residential mortgage loans $ 152,959 $ 1,168,521 $ 1,219,402 Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity 573,504 618,886 611,429 Corporate debt 2,061,878 2,185,264 2,115,783 Loans held for sale — — — Total loans, net $ 2,788,341 $ 3,972,671 $ 3,946,614 Mortgage servicing rights $ 207,985 $ 227,400 $ 386,051 Agency mortgage-backed securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles $ 623,650 $ 1,832,708 $ — Residential mortgage loans transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 3,588,679 2,832,502 2,376,731 Commercial real estate debt investments transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 2,174,118 2,150,623 2,311,413 Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 882,955 874,618 — Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles $ 7,269,402 $ 7,690,451 $ 4,688,144 Real estate, net $ 790,597 $ 746,067 $ 725,508 Total residential and commercial investments $ 87,155,310 $ 90,442,332 $ 125,840,378

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

core earnings (excluding PAA); economic interest expense; core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders; economic net interest income (excluding PAA); core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share; average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA); annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA); average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities; interest income (excluding PAA); net interest margin (excluding PAA); and net interest spread (excluding PAA).

These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures computed in accordance with GAAP. While intended to offer a fuller understanding of the Company’s results and operations, non-GAAP financial measures also have limitations. For example, the Company may calculate its non-GAAP metrics, such as core earnings (excluding PAA), or the PAA, differently than its peers making comparative analysis difficult. Additionally, in the case of non-GAAP measures that exclude the PAA, the amount of amortization expense excluding the PAA is not necessarily representative of the amount of future periodic amortization nor is it indicative of the term over which the Company will amortize the remaining unamortized premium. Changes to actual and estimated prepayments will impact the timing and amount of premium amortization and, as such, both GAAP and non-GAAP results.

These non-GAAP measures provide additional detail to enhance investor understanding of the Company’s period-over-period operating performance and business trends, as well as for assessing the Company’s performance versus that of industry peers. Additional information pertaining to the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including discussion of how each such measure may be useful to investors, and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP results are provided below.

Core earnings (excluding PAA), core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders, core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share and annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA)

The Company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. The Company generates net income by earning a net interest spread on its investment portfolio, which is a function of interest income from its investment portfolio less financing, hedging and operating costs. Core earnings (excluding PAA), which is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) realized amortization of MSRs, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-core income allocated to equity method investments and other non-core components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items), and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-core income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities is used by the Company's management and, the Company believes, used by analysts and investors to measure its progress in achieving its principal business objective.

The Company seeks to fulfill this objective through a variety of factors including portfolio construction, the degree of market risk exposure and related hedge profile, and the use and forms of leverage, all while operating within the parameters of the Company's capital allocation policy and risk governance framework.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with additional details regarding the Company’s underlying operating results and investment portfolio trends by (i) making adjustments to account for the disparate reporting of changes in fair value where certain instruments are reflected in GAAP net income (loss) while others are reflected in other comprehensive income (loss) and (ii) by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or episodic components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into the operating performance of the Company’s portfolio. Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA), which is calculated by dividing core earnings (excluding PAA) over average stockholders’ equity, provides investors with additional detail on the core earnings (excluding PAA) generated by the Company’s invested equity capital.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial results to non-GAAP core earnings (excluding PAA) for the periods presented:

For the quarters ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,015,548 $ 856,234 $ (747,169) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (126) 32 (110) Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 1,015,674 856,202 (747,059) Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses Realized (gains) losses on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps 427 1,521,732 682,602 Unrealized (gains) losses on interest rate swaps (170,327) (1,494,628) 326,309 Net (gains) losses on disposal of investments and other (198,888) (246,679) (66,522) Net (gains) losses on other derivatives (169,316) (170,916) 16,888 Net unrealized (gains) losses on instruments measured at fair value through earnings (121,255) (254,772) 1,091 Loan loss provision (1) (21,818) 72,544 3,504 Other adjustments Depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles 11,363 8,714 9,974 Non-core (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (2) (1,151) 4,218 4,541 Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (3) 2,801 1,075 2,622 Income tax effect of non-core income (loss) items 13,890 3,353 (2,762) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (4) 114,092 97,524 15,554 MSR amortization (5) (27,048) (25,529) (21,963) Plus: Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit) 33,879 51,742 117,152 Core earnings (excluding PAA) * 482,323 424,580 341,931 Dividends on preferred stock 35,509 35,509 36,151 Core earnings (excluding PAA) attributable to common stockholders * $ 446,814 $ 389,071 $ 305,780 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ (0.54) Core earnings (excluding PAA) per average common share * $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.21 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 29.02 % 25.84 % (19.32 %) Annualized core return on average equity (excluding PAA) * 13.79 % 12.82 % 8.85 %

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (1) Includes $0.2 million and $3.8 million of loss provision on the Company’s unfunded loan commitments for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, which is reported in Other income (loss) in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) The Company excludes non-core (income) loss allocated to equity method investments, which represents the unrealized (gains) losses allocated to equity interests in a portfolio of MSR, which is a component of Other income (loss). (3) The quarters ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 includes costs incurred in connection with securitizations of residential whole loans. The quarters ended June 30, 2020 include costs incurred in connection with the Internalization and costs incurred in connection with the CEO search process. (4) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income each represent a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives. CMBX coupon income totaled $1.5 million, $1.6 million and $1.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (5) MSR amortization represents the portion of changes in fair value that is attributable to the realization of estimated cash flows on the Company’s MSR portfolio and is reported as a component of Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value.

From time to time, the Company enters into TBA forward contracts as an alternate means of investing in and financing Agency mortgage-backed securities. A TBA contract is an agreement to purchase or sell, for future delivery, an Agency mortgage-backed security with a specified issuer, term and coupon. A TBA dollar roll represents a transaction where TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA contract settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the earlier month contract with the difference in price commonly referred to as the "drop". The drop is a reflection of the expected net interest income from an investment in similar Agency mortgage-backed securities, net of an implied financing cost, that would be foregone as a result of settling the contract in the later month rather than in the earlier month. The drop between the current settlement month price and the forward settlement month price occurs because in the TBA dollar roll market, the party providing the financing is the party that would retain all principal and interest payments accrued during the financing period. Accordingly, TBA dollar roll income generally represents the economic equivalent of the net interest income earned on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security less an implied financing cost.

TBA dollar roll transactions are accounted for under GAAP as a series of derivatives transactions. The fair value of TBA derivatives is based on methods similar to those used to value Agency mortgage-backed securities. The Company records TBA derivatives at fair value on its Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition and recognizes periodic changes in fair value in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), which includes both unrealized and realized gains and losses on derivatives (excluding interest rate swaps).

TBA dollar roll income is calculated as the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates multiplied by the notional amount of the TBA contract. Although accounted for as derivatives, TBA dollar rolls capture the economic equivalent of net interest income, or carry, on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security (interest income less an implied cost of financing). TBA dollar roll income is reported as a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

The CMBX index is a synthetic tradable index referencing a basket of 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") of a particular rating and vintage. The CMBX index allows investors to take a long exposure (referred to as selling protection) or short exposure (referred to as buying protection) on the respective basket of CMBS securities and is structured as a "pay-as-you-go" contract whereby the protection buyer pays to the protection seller a standardized running coupon on the contracted notional amount. The Company reports income (expense) on CMBX positions in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The coupon payments received or paid on CMBX positions are equivalent to interest income (expense) and therefore included in core earnings (excluding PAA).

Premium Amortization Expense

In accordance with GAAP, the Company amortizes or accretes premiums or discounts into interest income for its Agency mortgage-backed securities, excluding interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages, taking into account estimates of future principal prepayments in the calculation of the effective yield. The Company recalculates the effective yield as differences between anticipated and actual prepayments occur. Using third-party model and market information to project future cash flows and expected remaining lives of securities, the effective interest rate determined for each security is applied as if it had been in place from the date of the security’s acquisition. The amortized cost of the security is then adjusted to the amount that would have existed had the new effective yield been applied since the acquisition date. The adjustment to amortized cost is offset with a charge or credit to interest income. Changes in interest rates and other market factors will impact prepayment speed projections and the amount of premium amortization recognized in any given period.

The Company’s GAAP metrics include the unadjusted impact of amortization and accretion associated with this method. Certain of the Company’s non-GAAP metrics exclude the effect of the PAA, which quantifies the component of premium amortization representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term CPR.

The following table illustrates the impact of the PAA on premium amortization expense for the Company’s Residential Securities portfolio and residential securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles, for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019:

For the quarters ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Premium amortization expense (accretion) $ 248,718 $ 270,688 $ 376,306 Less: PAA cost (benefit) 33,879 51,742 117,152 Premium amortization expense (excluding PAA) $ 214,839 $ 218,946 $ 259,154

Interest income (excluding PAA), economic interest expense and economic net interest income (excluding PAA)

Interest income (excluding PAA) represents interest income excluding the effect of the PAA, and serves as the basis for deriving average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA) and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which are discussed below. The Company believes this measure provides management and investors with additional detail to enhance their understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends by excluding the component of premium amortization expense representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities (other than interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages), which can obscure underlying trends in the performance of the portfolio.

Economic interest expense includes GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. The Company uses interest rate swaps to manage its exposure to changing interest rates on its repurchase agreements by economically hedging cash flows associated with these borrowings. Accordingly, adding the net interest component of interest rate swaps to interest expense, as computed in accordance with GAAP, reflects the total contractual interest expense and thus, provides investors with additional information about the cost of the Company's financing strategy. The Company may use market agreed coupon (“MAC”) interest rate swaps in which the Company may receive or make a payment at the time of entering into such interest rate swap to compensate for the off-market nature of such interest rate swap. In accordance with GAAP, upfront payments associated with MAC interest rate swaps are not reflected in the net interest component of interest rate swaps in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The Company did not enter into any MAC interest rate swaps during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Similarly, economic net interest income (excluding PAA), as computed below, provides investors with additional information to enhance their understanding of the net economics of our primary business operations.

For the quarters ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation (dollars in thousands) GAAP interest income $ 562,443 $ 584,812 $ 919,299 Premium amortization adjustment 33,879 51,742 117,152 Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 596,322 $ 636,554 $ 1,036,451 Economic interest expense reconciliation GAAP interest expense $ 115,126 $ 186,032 $ 766,905 Add: Net interest component of interest rate swaps 62,529 64,561 (88,466) Economic interest expense * $ 177,655 $ 250,593 $ 678,439 Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 596,322 $ 636,554 $ 1,036,451 Less: Economic interest expense * 177,655 250,593 678,439 Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 418,667 $ 385,961 $ 358,012 * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA), net interest margin (excluding PAA) and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities

Net interest spread (excluding PAA), which is the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) and the average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities, which represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities, and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which is calculated as the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances, provide management with additional measures of the Company’s profitability that management relies upon in monitoring the performance of the business.

Disclosure of these measures, which are presented below, provides investors with additional detail regarding how management evaluates the Company’s performance.

For the quarters ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Economic metrics (excluding PAA) (dollars in thousands) Average interest earning assets $ 83,286,119 $ 84,471,839 $ 127,207,668 Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 596,322 $ 636,554 $ 1,036,451 Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) * 2.86 % 3.01 % 3.26 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 74,901,128 $ 76,712,894 $ 116,391,094 Economic interest expense * $ 177,655 $ 250,593 $ 678,439 Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities * 0.93 % 1.29 % 2.28 % Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 418,667 $ 385,961 $ 358,012 Net interest spread (excluding PAA) * 1.93 % 1.72 % 0.98 % Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 596,322 $ 636,554 $ 1,036,451 TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income 114,092 97,524 15,554 Interest expense (115,126) (186,032) (766,905) Net interest component of interest rate swaps (62,529) (64,561) 88,466 Subtotal $ 532,759 $ 483,485 $ 373,566 Average interest earnings assets $ 83,286,119 $ 84,471,839 $ 127,207,668 Average TBA contract and CMBX balances 20,429,935 18,628,343 9,248,502 Subtotal $ 103,716,054 $ 103,100,182 $ 136,456,170 Net interest margin (excluding PAA) * 2.05 % 1.88 % 1.10 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

