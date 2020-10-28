Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable December 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business November 18, 2020.

