Bankwell Financial Group Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter With Strong Core Deposit Growth
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, versus $4.1 million, or $0.52 per share, for the same period in 2019.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend, payable November 23, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.
Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:
"I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of our team as we have made steady progress in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Our balance sheet remains strong and credit metrics continue to improve. Loans on COVID-19-related deferrals have decreased from approximately 22% of outstanding loans to under 4% today. On the deposit front, we have increased core business accounts by $176 million year to date, including a 23% increase in non-interest bearing deposits. We have also continued to diversify our loan origination mix as the fourth quarter pipeline is comprised mostly of C&I loans."
"Having begun planning for the year ahead, we are committed to continue expense management with a goal of improving our operating expense run rate by 3-5% by the end of 2021."
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- The allowance for loan losses was $20.4 million and represents 1.25% of total loans (1.30% excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans) as of September 30, 2020, compared to an allowance for loan losses of $13.5 million, representing 0.84% of total loans as of December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- PPP loans totaled $56.7 million at September 30, 2020. As of October 20, 2020 approximately $11.3 million of PPP loans have completed applications for loan forgiveness and a majority of these applications have been submitted to the SBA.
- Less than 4% of the loan portfolio remains on COVID-19 deferral.
- Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, reflecting successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts, as well as a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Noninterest bearing deposits increased 23% when compared to December 31, 2019, totaling $234.8 million, a new high.
- The loan-to-deposit ratio for the Bank was 91.6% at September 30, 2020, reflecting the above-mentioned increase in deposits.
- Total gross loans were $1.6 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing slightly when compared to December 31, 2019.
- Investment securities totaled $108.9 million and represent 5% of total assets.
- Total noninterest income was $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or 4% of total revenue.
- The tangible common equity ratio, as of September 30, 2020, decreased to 7.83%, as capital growth from earnings was more than offset by increased liquidity and corresponding balance sheet growth.
- Tangible book value per share, as of September 30, 2020, grew to $22.20.
- Subsequent to the third quarter, as part of the Company's ongoing operational review, the Company has committed to permanently close its North Haven, CT branch as of December 31, 2020 and rolled out a Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive Program.
Earnings and Performance
Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $14.2 million, versus $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $42.8 million, versus $45.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in revenues was attributable to a decline in income from loan prepayments and the absence of SBA loan sales during the quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same periods in 2019. The decrease in revenues was also driven by lower loan yields as loans are re-priced in the current low interest rate environment. The decrease in revenues was partially offset by a decline in interest expense, driven by lower interest rates on deposits when compared to the same periods in 2019.
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $3.0 million, versus $4.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.6 million, versus $14.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest expense. The decrease in net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 was due to an increase in the provision for loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, to a lesser degree, an increase in noninterest expense. The provision for loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 each for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.88 and $1.87, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 was 2.67% and 2.96%, respectively. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 was 2.81% and 3.07%, respectively. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, when compared to the same periods in 2019, was primarily due to excess cash held at low interest rates to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impact of additional liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin would increase approximately 27 basis points and 23 basis points for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
Financial Condition
Assets totaled $2.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to assets of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets is primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents in order to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross loans totaled $1.6 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $20.2 million compared to December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans decreased by $36.5 million at September 30, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to deposits of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was a result of successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts through Treasury Management, Business Development, and Lending channels, as well as a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capital
Shareholders’ equity totaled $174.3 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $8.1 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily a result of a $10.7 million unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps, as well as dividends paid of $3.3 million and common stock repurchases of $1.0 million. The decrease was partially offset by net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $5.6 million. The marks on the interest rate swaps are driven by lower long term market interest rates in 2020 when compared to 2019. The Company's interest rate swaps are used to hedge interest rate risk. The Company's current interest rate swap positions will cause a decrease to other comprehensive income in a falling interest rate environment and an increase in a rising interest rate environment.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.
For more information, visit www.mybankwell.com.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, uncertain impacts of, or additional changes in, monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or premature easing of such containment measures, either of which could further exacerbate the effects on the Company’s business and results of operations, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
333,103
|
|
|
$
|
201,380
|
|
|
$
|
203,569
|
|
|
$
|
78,051
|
|
|
$
|
83,109
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
6,380
|
|
|
5,886
|
|
|
6,427
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
339,483
|
|
|
207,266
|
|
|
209,996
|
|
|
78,051
|
|
|
83,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|
2,203
|
|
|
2,195
|
|
|
2,289
|
|
|
2,118
|
|
|
2,120
|
|
Available for sale investment securities, at fair value
|
90,563
|
|
|
82,220
|
|
|
82,342
|
|
|
82,439
|
|
|
86,017
|
|
Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost
|
16,138
|
|
|
16,196
|
|
|
16,252
|
|
|
16,308
|
|
|
17,365
|
|
Total investment securities
|
108,904
|
|
|
100,611
|
|
|
100,883
|
|
|
100,865
|
|
|
105,502
|
|
Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $20,372, $19,662, $16,686, $13,509, and $13,212 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively)
|
1,600,776
|
|
|
1,590,995
|
|
|
1,602,146
|
|
|
1,588,840
|
|
|
1,548,988
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
7,294
|
|
|
6,774
|
|
|
5,867
|
|
|
5,959
|
|
|
5,916
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
7,860
|
|
|
7,835
|
|
|
6,507
|
|
|
7,475
|
|
|
7,475
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
26,616
|
|
|
27,177
|
|
|
27,835
|
|
|
28,522
|
|
|
28,892
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
42,409
|
|
|
42,167
|
|
|
41,926
|
|
|
41,683
|
|
|
41,433
|
|
Goodwill
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
160
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
232
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
11,149
|
|
|
11,352
|
|
|
10,009
|
|
|
5,788
|
|
|
6,591
|
|
Other assets
|
45,782
|
|
|
46,511
|
|
|
45,671
|
|
|
22,196
|
|
|
27,815
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,193,022
|
|
|
$
|
2,043,635
|
|
|
$
|
2,053,625
|
|
|
$
|
1,882,182
|
|
|
$
|
1,858,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
$
|
234,848
|
|
|
$
|
214,789
|
|
|
$
|
168,448
|
|
|
$
|
191,518
|
|
|
$
|
178,733
|
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
1,532,680
|
|
|
1,405,175
|
|
|
1,512,684
|
|
|
1,300,385
|
|
|
1,291,551
|
|
Total deposits
|
1,767,528
|
|
|
1,619,964
|
|
|
1,681,132
|
|
|
1,491,903
|
|
|
1,470,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|
175,000
|
|
|
175,000
|
|
|
125,000
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
25,245
|
|
|
25,233
|
|
|
25,220
|
|
|
25,207
|
|
|
25,194
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
50,982
|
|
|
53,078
|
|
|
52,059
|
|
|
32,675
|
|
|
37,052
|
|
Total liabilities
|
2,018,755
|
|
|
1,873,275
|
|
|
1,883,411
|
|
|
1,699,785
|
|
|
1,682,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value
|
120,854
|
|
|
120,381
|
|
|
119,953
|
|
|
120,589
|
|
|
120,343
|
|
Retained earnings
|
71,603
|
|
|
69,712
|
|
|
69,595
|
|
|
69,324
|
|
|
66,870
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(18,190
|
)
|
|
(19,733
|
)
|
|
(19,334
|
)
|
|
(7,516
|
)
|
|
(11,201
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
174,267
|
|
|
170,360
|
|
|
170,214
|
|
|
182,397
|
|
|
176,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
2,193,022
|
|
|
$
|
2,043,635
|
|
|
$
|
2,053,625
|
|
|
$
|
1,882,182
|
|
|
$
|
1,858,542
|
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
18,027
|
|
|
$
|
18,459
|
|
|
$
|
18,985
|
|
|
$
|
18,648
|
|
|
$
|
19,055
|
|
|
$
|
55,471
|
|
|
$
|
58,691
|
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
799
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
2,402
|
|
|
2,892
|
|
Interest on cash and cash equivalents
|
96
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
1,432
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
18,922
|
|
|
19,323
|
|
|
20,096
|
|
|
19,933
|
|
|
20,493
|
|
|
58,341
|
|
|
63,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on deposits
|
4,104
|
|
|
4,810
|
|
|
5,709
|
|
|
5,948
|
|
|
6,331
|
|
|
14,623
|
|
|
18,750
|
|
Interest expense on borrowings
|
1,210
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
1,101
|
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
3,386
|
|
Total interest expense
|
5,314
|
|
|
5,686
|
|
|
6,810
|
|
|
7,051
|
|
|
7,482
|
|
|
17,810
|
|
|
22,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
13,608
|
|
|
13,637
|
|
|
13,286
|
|
|
12,882
|
|
|
13,011
|
|
|
40,531
|
|
|
40,879
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
712
|
|
|
2,999
|
|
|
3,185
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
6,896
|
|
|
127
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
12,896
|
|
|
10,638
|
|
|
10,101
|
|
|
12,572
|
|
|
12,238
|
|
|
33,635
|
|
|
40,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
242
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
758
|
|
Service charges and fees
|
190
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
776
|
|
Gains and fees from sales of loans
|
27
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net
|
19
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
19
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
76
|
|
Other
|
136
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
913
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
614
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
1,552
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
|
4,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
5,295
|
|
|
5,227
|
|
|
5,380
|
|
|
5,162
|
|
|
4,881
|
|
|
15,902
|
|
|
14,272
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,266
|
|
|
2,235
|
|
|
1,909
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
1,946
|
|
|
6,410
|
|
|
5,666
|
|
Data processing
|
529
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
1,558
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
Professional services
|
374
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
1,519
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
Director fees
|
301
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
639
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
176
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
529
|
|
|
74
|
|
Marketing
|
151
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
751
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
57
|
|
Other
|
619
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
|
1,920
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
9,729
|
|
|
9,722
|
|
|
9,659
|
|
|
9,224
|
|
|
8,672
|
|
|
29,110
|
|
|
26,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
3,781
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
4,396
|
|
|
5,118
|
|
|
6,788
|
|
|
18,546
|
|
Income tax expense
|
790
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
3,802
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,991
|
|
|
$
|
1,214
|
|
|
$
|
1,363
|
|
|
$
|
3,472
|
|
|
$
|
4,088
|
|
|
$
|
5,568
|
|
|
$
|
14,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
7,721,247
|
|
|
7,715,094
|
|
|
7,750,135
|
|
|
7,745,227
|
|
|
7,750,490
|
|
|
7,728,798
|
|
|
7,761,441
|
|
Diluted
|
7,721,459
|
|
|
7,715,295
|
|
|
7,778,762
|
|
|
7,773,780
|
|
|
7,766,485
|
|
|
7,749,199
|
|
|
7,788,839
|
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets(1)
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
1.05
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity(1)
|
6.87
|
%
|
|
2.82
|
%
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
7.68
|
%
|
|
9.12
|
%
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
|
11.06
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|
6.98
|
%
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
|
7.80
|
%
|
|
9.26
|
%
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
11.24
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
2.98
|
%
|
|
2.92
|
%
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio(2)
|
68.4
|
%
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
58.9
|
%
|
|
67.9
|
%
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio(3)
|
36.84
|
%
|
|
87.50
|
%
|
|
82.35
|
%
|
|
29.55
|
%
|
|
25.00
|
%
|
|
59.15
|
%
|
|
20.86
|
%
|
(1) 2020 performance ratios are negatively impacted by incremental COVID-19 pandemic related loan loss reserves, totaling $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
|
(2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
|
(3) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Capital ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
|
12.36
|
%
|
|
12.44
|
%
|
|
12.14
|
%
|
|
12.53
|
%
|
|
12.65
|
%
|
Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
|
13.57
|
%
|
|
13.63
|
%
|
|
13.13
|
%
|
|
13.35
|
%
|
|
13.47
|
%
|
Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)
|
12.36
|
%
|
|
12.44
|
%
|
|
12.14
|
%
|
|
12.53
|
%
|
|
12.65
|
%
|
Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1)
|
9.58
|
%
|
|
9.93
|
%
|
|
10.84
|
%
|
|
10.99
|
%
|
|
10.88
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
7.83
|
%
|
|
8.21
|
%
|
|
8.16
|
%
|
|
9.56
|
%
|
|
9.33
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share(2)
|
$
|
22.20
|
|
|
$
|
21.70
|
|
|
$
|
21.69
|
|
|
$
|
23.15
|
|
|
$
|
22.34
|
|
(1) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
|
(2) Excludes unvested restricted shares of 170,083, 165,708, 154,012, 110,975, and 88,473 as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Allowance for loan losses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
19,662
|
|
|
$
|
16,686
|
|
|
$
|
13,509
|
|
|
$
|
13,212
|
|
|
$
|
13,890
|
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
Commercial real estate
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(594
|
)
|
Commercial business
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(748
|
)
|
Consumer
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Total charge-offs
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(1,477
|
)
|
Recoveries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial business
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
Consumer
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
24
|
|
Total recoveries
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
26
|
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(1,451
|
)
|
Provision for loan losses
|
712
|
|
|
2,999
|
|
|
3,185
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
773
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
20,372
|
|
|
$
|
19,662
|
|
|
$
|
16,686
|
|
|
$
|
13,509
|
|
|
$
|
13,212
|
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Asset quality:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
$
|
1,596
|
|
|
$
|
1,622
|
|
|
$
|
1,532
|
|
|
$
|
1,560
|
|
|
$
|
1,583
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,812
|
|
|
5,172
|
|
|
5,339
|
|
|
5,222
|
|
|
5,332
|
|
Commercial business
|
3,760
|
|
|
3,783
|
|
|
3,783
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
10,168
|
|
|
10,577
|
|
|
10,654
|
|
|
10,588
|
|
|
9,878
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
10,757
|
|
|
$
|
10,654
|
|
|
$
|
10,588
|
|
|
$
|
9,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans
|
0.63
|
%
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
0.63
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
|
1.25
|
%
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans
|
200.35
|
%
|
|
185.89
|
%
|
|
156.62
|
%
|
|
127.59
|
%
|
|
133.75
|
%
Total nonaccrual loans were $10.2 million as of September 30, 2020, of which $4.5 million are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.46% at September 30, 2020, down from 0.56% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was $20.4 million, representing 1.25% of total loans. The $6.9 million increase in the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Period End Loan Composition
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Current QTD %
|
|
YTD % Change
|
Residential Real Estate
|
$
|
120,531
|
|
|
$
|
128,683
|
|
|
$
|
147,109
|
|
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
|
(18.1
|
)%
|
Commercial Real Estate(1)
|
1,105,862
|
|
|
1,110,562
|
|
|
1,128,614
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
Construction
|
96,508
|
|
|
94,523
|
|
|
98,583
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
Total Real Estate Loans
|
1,322,901
|
|
|
1,333,768
|
|
|
1,374,306
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Business
|
301,747
|
|
|
280,811
|
|
|
230,028
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
31.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer
|
78
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
(48.0
|
)
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
1,624,726
|
|
|
$
|
1,614,666
|
|
|
$
|
1,604,484
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.
|
|
|
Period End Deposit Composition
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Current QTD %
|
|
YTD % Change
|
Noninterest bearing demand
|
$
|
234,848
|
|
|
$
|
214,789
|
|
|
$
|
191,518
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
NOW
|
90,776
|
|
|
87,239
|
|
|
70,020
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
Money Market
|
561,101
|
|
|
482,462
|
|
|
419,495
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
33.8
|
|
Savings
|
164,590
|
|
|
162,891
|
|
|
183,729
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
(10.4
|
)
|
Time
|
716,213
|
|
|
672,583
|
|
|
627,141
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
1,767,528
|
|
|
$
|
1,619,964
|
|
|
$
|
1,491,903
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
18.5
|
%
Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.3 billion, or 18.5%. The increase in total deposits was a result of successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts, as well as a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
NONINTEREST INCOME (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Sep 20 vs. June 20
|
|
Sep 20 vs. Sep 19
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
$
|
242
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
|
$
|
255
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
(5.1
|
)%
|
Service charges and fees
|
190
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
(28.0
|
)
|
Gains and fees from sales of loans
|
27
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(96.2
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net
|
19
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(118.6
|
)
|
Other
|
136
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
(17.6
|
)
|
|
(68.5
|
)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
614
|
|
|
$
|
577
|
|
|
$
|
1,552
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
(60.4
|
)%
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
% Change
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
$
|
726
|
|
|
$
|
758
|
|
|
(4.2
|
)%
|
Service charges and fees
|
578
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
(25.5
|
)
|
Gains and fees from sales of loans
|
27
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
(98.1
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net
|
19
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
(118.6
|
)
|
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
|
—
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|
Other
|
913
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
(28.6
|
)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
2,263
|
|
|
$
|
4,196
|
|
|
(46.1
|
)%
Noninterest income decreased by $0.9 million to $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest income decreased by $1.9 million to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The decrease in noninterest income was primarily a result of the absence of gains and fees from the sales of SBA loans for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. To a lesser degree, the decrease in noninterest income was also driven by certain waived service charges and fees on depository accounts as a courtesy to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily a result of loan related interest rate swap fees recognized in 2019.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Sep 20 vs. June 20
|
|
Sep 20 vs. Sep 19
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
5,295
|
|
|
$
|
5,227
|
|
|
$
|
4,881
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,266
|
|
|
2,235
|
|
|
1,946
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
Data processing
|
529
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Professional services
|
374
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
(13.8
|
)
|
|
8.1
|
|
Director fees
|
301
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
176
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
(37.8
|
)
|
|
(240.8
|
)
|
Marketing
|
151
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
(24.1
|
)
|
|
(28.1
|
)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
Other
|
619
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
9,729
|
|
|
$
|
9,722
|
|
|
$
|
8,672
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
% Change
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
15,902
|
|
|
$
|
14,272
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
6,410
|
|
|
5,666
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
Data processing
|
1,558
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Professional services
|
1,519
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
Director fees
|
883
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
38.2
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
529
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
614.9
|
|
Marketing
|
512
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
(31.8
|
)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
54
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
Other
|
1,743
|
|
|
1,920
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
29,110
|
|
|
$
|
26,402
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
Noninterest expense increased by $1.1 million, or 12.2%, to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest expense increased by $2.7 million, or 10.3%, to $29.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expense and FDIC insurance expense.
Salaries and employee benefits totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $15.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.6 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by normal annual salary increases, additional hires in support of growth initiatives and expanded employee benefits to assist employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.7 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily due to additional cleaning costs associated with precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
FDIC insurance expense totaled $0.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the same period in 2019. FDIC insurance expense totaled $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily driven by a credit received during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
As of
|
Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Total Equity
|
$
|
174,267
|
|
|
$
|
170,360
|
|
|
$
|
170,214
|
|
|
$
|
182,397
|
|
|
$
|
176,012
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
Other intangibles
|
160
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
232
|
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
$
|
171,518
|
|
|
$
|
167,593
|
|
|
$
|
167,429
|
|
|
$
|
179,594
|
|
|
$
|
173,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,193,022
|
|
|
$
|
2,043,635
|
|
|
$
|
2,053,625
|
|
|
$
|
1,882,182
|
|
|
$
|
1,858,542
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
Other intangibles
|
160
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
232
|
|
Tangible Assets
|
$
|
2,190,273
|
|
|
$
|
2,040,868
|
|
|
$
|
2,050,840
|
|
|
$
|
1,879,379
|
|
|
$
|
1,855,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
7.83
|
%
|
|
8.21
|
%
|
|
8.16
|
%
|
|
9.56
|
%
|
|
9.33
|
%
|
|
As of
|
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
174,267
|
|
|
$
|
170,360
|
|
|
$
|
170,214
|
|
|
$
|
182,397
|
|
|
$
|
176,012
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
174,267
|
|
|
$
|
170,360
|
|
|
$
|
170,214
|
|
|
$
|
182,397
|
|
|
$
|
176,012
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
Other intangibles
|
160
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
232
|
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$
|
171,518
|
|
|
$
|
167,593
|
|
|
$
|
167,429
|
|
|
$
|
179,594
|
|
|
$
|
173,191
|
|
Common shares
|
7,896,503
|
|
|
7,887,503
|
|
|
7,871,419
|
|
|
7,868,803
|
|
|
7,841,103
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares of unvested restricted stock
|
170,083
|
|
|
165,708
|
|
|
154,012
|
|
|
110,975
|
|
|
88,473
|
|
Common shares less unvested restricted stock
|
7,726,420
|
|
|
7,721,795
|
|
|
7,717,407
|
|
|
7,757,828
|
|
|
7,752,630
|
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
22.55
|
|
|
$
|
22.06
|
|
|
$
|
22.06
|
|
|
$
|
23.51
|
|
|
$
|
22.70
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effects of intangible assets
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|
$
|
22.20
|
|
|
$
|
21.70
|
|
|
$
|
21.69
|
|
|
$
|
23.15
|
|
|
$
|
22.34
|
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Computation of Efficiency Ratio
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Noninterest expense
|
$
|
9,729
|
|
|
$
|
9,722
|
|
|
$
|
9,659
|
|
|
$
|
9,224
|
|
|
$
|
8,672
|
|
|
$
|
29,110
|
|
|
$
|
26,402
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
57
|
|
Other real estate owned expenses
|
—
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
37
|
|
Adjusted noninterest expense
|
$
|
9,711
|
|
|
$
|
9,698
|
|
|
$
|
9,641
|
|
|
$
|
9,206
|
|
|
$
|
8,640
|
|
|
$
|
29,050
|
|
|
$
|
26,308
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
13,608
|
|
|
$
|
13,637
|
|
|
$
|
13,286
|
|
|
$
|
12,882
|
|
|
$
|
13,011
|
|
|
$
|
40,531
|
|
|
$
|
40,879
|
|
Noninterest income
|
614
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
1,552
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
|
4,196
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain on sale of available for sale securities
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
76
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net
|
19
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
19
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Operating revenue
|
$
|
14,203
|
|
|
$
|
14,214
|
|
|
$
|
14,358
|
|
|
$
|
13,930
|
|
|
$
|
14,665
|
|
|
$
|
42,775
|
|
|
$
|
45,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
68.4
|
%
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
58.9
|
%
|
|
67.9
|
%
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
|
$
|
2,991
|
|
|
$
|
1,214
|
|
|
$
|
1,363
|
|
|
$
|
3,472
|
|
|
$
|
4,088
|
|
|
$
|
5,568
|
|
|
$
|
14,744
|
|
Total average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
173,162
|
|
|
$
|
173,289
|
|
|
$
|
181,127
|
|
|
$
|
179,312
|
|
|
$
|
177,916
|
|
|
$
|
175,838
|
|
|
$
|
178,237
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Goodwill
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
|
2,589
|
|
Average Other intangibles
|
172
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
264
|
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$
|
170,401
|
|
|
$
|
170,510
|
|
|
$
|
178,330
|
|
|
$
|
176,497
|
|
|
$
|
175,083
|
|
|
$
|
173,059
|
|
|
$
|
175,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|
6.98
|
%
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
|
7.80
|
%
|
|
9.26
|
%
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
11.24
|
%
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Fed funds sold
|
$
|
312,078
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
$
|
86,967
|
|
|
$
|
535
|
|
|
2.44
|
%
|
Securities(1)
|
96,448
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
|
109,247
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
3.09
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,087,765
|
|
|
12,570
|
|
|
4.52
|
|
|
1,066,256
|
|
|
12,590
|
|
|
4.62
|
|
Residential real estate
|
125,069
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
3.51
|
|
|
161,312
|
|
|
1,559
|
|
|
3.87
|
|
Construction(2)
|
94,984
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
4.24
|
|
|
86,342
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
5.17
|
|
Commercial business
|
322,066
|
|
|
3,329
|
|
|
4.04
|
|
|
248,116
|
|
|
3,761
|
|
|
5.93
|
|
Consumer
|
121
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
7.37
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
6.93
|
|
Total loans
|
1,630,005
|
|
|
18,027
|
|
|
4.33
|
|
|
1,562,255
|
|
|
19,055
|
|
|
4.77
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
7,835
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
7,474
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
6.02
|
|
Total earning assets
|
2,046,366
|
|
|
$
|
18,976
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
|
1,765,943
|
|
|
$
|
20,548
|
|
|
4.55
|
%
|
Other assets
|
132,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,178,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,869,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
$
|
87,890
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
$
|
62,444
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
Money market
|
517,638
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
423,638
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
Savings
|
163,135
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
174,587
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
1.68
|
|
Time
|
757,176
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
|
1.56
|
|
|
644,536
|
|
|
3,826
|
|
|
2.36
|
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
1,525,839
|
|
|
4,104
|
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
1,305,205
|
|
|
6,331
|
|
|
1.92
|
|
Borrowed Money
|
200,237
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
2.36
|
|
|
175,185
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
2.57
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
1,726,076
|
|
|
$
|
5,314
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
1,480,390
|
|
|
$
|
7,482
|
|
|
2.01
|
%
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
226,473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
177,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
53,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
2,005,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,691,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
173,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
177,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,178,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,869,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income(3)
|
|
|
$
|
13,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,066
|
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.54
|
%
|
Net interest margin(4)
|
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
|
(2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
|
(3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $54 thousand and $55 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
(4) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
|
(5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.
|
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Fed funds sold
|
$
|
207,058
|
|
|
$
|
468
|
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
$
|
84,212
|
|
|
$
|
1,432
|
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
Securities(1)
|
96,761
|
|
|
2,289
|
|
|
3.15
|
|
|
115,586
|
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
3.14
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,094,956
|
|
|
38,460
|
|
|
4.61
|
|
|
1,061,536
|
|
|
38,176
|
|
|
4.74
|
|
Residential real estate
|
134,369
|
|
|
3,636
|
|
|
3.61
|
|
|
169,297
|
|
|
4,892
|
|
|
3.85
|
|
Construction(2)
|
98,539
|
|
|
3,350
|
|
|
4.47
|
|
|
84,487
|
|
|
3,412
|
|
|
5.33
|
|
Commercial business
|
289,959
|
|
|
10,017
|
|
|
4.54
|
|
|
259,154
|
|
|
12,198
|
|
|
6.21
|
|
Consumer
|
130
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
8.15
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
6.60
|
|
Total loans
|
1,617,953
|
|
|
55,471
|
|
|
4.50
|
|
|
1,574,748
|
|
|
58,691
|
|
|
4.91
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
7,547
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
4.81
|
|
|
7,512
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
6.49
|
|
Total earning assets
|
1,929,319
|
|
|
$
|
58,500
|
|
|
3.98
|
%
|
|
1,782,058
|
|
|
$
|
63,210
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
Other assets
|
125,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,055,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,871,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
$
|
76,661
|
|
|
$
|
99
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
$
|
61,872
|
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
Money market
|
473,485
|
|
|
3,213
|
|
|
0.91
|
|
|
447,008
|
|
|
5,567
|
|
|
1.67
|
|
Savings
|
170,262
|
|
|
1,204
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
176,491
|
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
1.71
|
|
Time
|
721,051
|
|
|
10,107
|
|
|
1.87
|
|
|
638,978
|
|
|
10,830
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
1,441,459
|
|
|
14,623
|
|
|
1.36
|
|
|
1,324,349
|
|
|
18,750
|
|
|
1.89
|
|
Borrowed Money
|
187,177
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
2.24
|
|
|
175,290
|
|
|
3,386
|
|
|
2.55
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
1,628,636
|
|
|
$
|
17,810
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
1,499,639
|
|
|
$
|
22,136
|
|
|
1.97
|
%
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
201,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
49,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,879,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,693,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
175,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,055,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,871,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income(3)
|
|
|
$
|
40,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,074
|
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
2.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
Net interest margin(4)
|
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
|
(2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
|
(3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $159 thousand and $195 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
(4) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
|
(5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.
