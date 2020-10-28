Bankwell Financial Group Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter With Strong Core Deposit Growth

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend, payable November 23, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, versus $4.1 million, or $0.52 per share, for the same period in 2019.

We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Third Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.mybankwell.com/Presentations and included as an exhibit to our October 28, 2020 Current Report on Form 8-K.

Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of our team as we have made steady progress in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Our balance sheet remains strong and credit metrics continue to improve. Loans on COVID-19-related deferrals have decreased from approximately 22% of outstanding loans to under 4% today. On the deposit front, we have increased core business accounts by $176 million year to date, including a 23% increase in non-interest bearing deposits. We have also continued to diversify our loan origination mix as the fourth quarter pipeline is comprised mostly of C&I loans."

"Having begun planning for the year ahead, we are committed to continue expense management with a goal of improving our operating expense run rate by 3-5% by the end of 2021."

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

The allowance for loan losses was $20.4 million and represents 1.25% of total loans (1.30% excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans) as of September 30, 2020, compared to an allowance for loan losses of $13.5 million, representing 0.84% of total loans as of December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPP loans totaled $56.7 million at September 30, 2020. As of October 20, 2020 approximately $11.3 million of PPP loans have completed applications for loan forgiveness and a majority of these applications have been submitted to the SBA.

Less than 4% of the loan portfolio remains on COVID-19 deferral.

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, reflecting successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts, as well as a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased 23% when compared to December 31, 2019, totaling $234.8 million, a new high.

The loan-to-deposit ratio for the Bank was 91.6% at September 30, 2020, reflecting the above-mentioned increase in deposits.

Total gross loans were $1.6 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing slightly when compared to December 31, 2019.

Investment securities totaled $108.9 million and represent 5% of total assets.

Total noninterest income was $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or 4% of total revenue.

The tangible common equity ratio, as of September 30, 2020, decreased to 7.83%, as capital growth from earnings was more than offset by increased liquidity and corresponding balance sheet growth.

Tangible book value per share, as of September 30, 2020, grew to $22.20.

Subsequent to the third quarter, as part of the Company's ongoing operational review, the Company has committed to permanently close its North Haven, CT branch as of December 31, 2020 and rolled out a Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive Program.

Earnings and Performance

Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $14.2 million, versus $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $42.8 million, versus $45.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in revenues was attributable to a decline in income from loan prepayments and the absence of SBA loan sales during the quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same periods in 2019. The decrease in revenues was also driven by lower loan yields as loans are re-priced in the current low interest rate environment. The decrease in revenues was partially offset by a decline in interest expense, driven by lower interest rates on deposits when compared to the same periods in 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $3.0 million, versus $4.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.6 million, versus $14.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest expense. The decrease in net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 was due to an increase in the provision for loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, to a lesser degree, an increase in noninterest expense. The provision for loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 each for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.88 and $1.87, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 was 2.67% and 2.96%, respectively. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 was 2.81% and 3.07%, respectively. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, when compared to the same periods in 2019, was primarily due to excess cash held at low interest rates to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impact of additional liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin would increase approximately 27 basis points and 23 basis points for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Financial Condition

Assets totaled $2.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to assets of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets is primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents in order to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross loans totaled $1.6 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $20.2 million compared to December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans decreased by $36.5 million at September 30, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to deposits of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was a result of successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts through Treasury Management, Business Development, and Lending channels, as well as a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $174.3 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $8.1 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily a result of a $10.7 million unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps, as well as dividends paid of $3.3 million and common stock repurchases of $1.0 million. The decrease was partially offset by net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $5.6 million. The marks on the interest rate swaps are driven by lower long term market interest rates in 2020 when compared to 2019. The Company's interest rate swaps are used to hedge interest rate risk. The Company's current interest rate swap positions will cause a decrease to other comprehensive income in a falling interest rate environment and an increase in a rising interest rate environment.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.

For more information, visit www.mybankwell.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, uncertain impacts of, or additional changes in, monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or premature easing of such containment measures, either of which could further exacerbate the effects on the Company’s business and results of operations, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 333,103 $ 201,380 $ 203,569 $ 78,051 $ 83,109 Federal funds sold 6,380 5,886 6,427 — — Cash and cash equivalents 339,483 207,266 209,996 78,051 83,109 Investment securities Marketable equity securities, at fair value 2,203 2,195 2,289 2,118 2,120 Available for sale investment securities, at fair value 90,563 82,220 82,342 82,439 86,017 Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost 16,138 16,196 16,252 16,308 17,365 Total investment securities 108,904 100,611 100,883 100,865 105,502 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $20,372, $19,662, $16,686, $13,509, and $13,212 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively) 1,600,776 1,590,995 1,602,146 1,588,840 1,548,988 Other real estate owned — 180 — — — Accrued interest receivable 7,294 6,774 5,867 5,959 5,916 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,860 7,835 6,507 7,475 7,475 Premises and equipment, net 26,616 27,177 27,835 28,522 28,892 Bank-owned life insurance 42,409 42,167 41,926 41,683 41,433 Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangible assets 160 178 196 214 232 Deferred income taxes, net 11,149 11,352 10,009 5,788 6,591 Other assets 45,782 46,511 45,671 22,196 27,815 Total assets $ 2,193,022 $ 2,043,635 $ 2,053,625 $ 1,882,182 $ 1,858,542 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing deposits $ 234,848 $ 214,789 $ 168,448 $ 191,518 $ 178,733 Interest bearing deposits 1,532,680 1,405,175 1,512,684 1,300,385 1,291,551 Total deposits 1,767,528 1,619,964 1,681,132 1,491,903 1,470,284 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 175,000 175,000 125,000 150,000 150,000 Subordinated debentures 25,245 25,233 25,220 25,207 25,194 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,982 53,078 52,059 32,675 37,052 Total liabilities 2,018,755 1,873,275 1,883,411 1,699,785 1,682,530 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, no par value 120,854 120,381 119,953 120,589 120,343 Retained earnings 71,603 69,712 69,595 69,324 66,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,190 ) (19,733 ) (19,334 ) (7,516 ) (11,201 ) Total shareholders’ equity 174,267 170,360 170,214 182,397 176,012 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,193,022 $ 2,043,635 $ 2,053,625 $ 1,882,182 $ 1,858,542

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 18,027 $ 18,459 $ 18,985 $ 18,648 $ 19,055 $ 55,471 $ 58,691 Interest and dividends on securities 799 778 825 858 903 2,402 2,892 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 96 86 286 427 535 468 1,432 Total interest and dividend income 18,922 19,323 20,096 19,933 20,493 58,341 63,015 Interest expense Interest expense on deposits 4,104 4,810 5,709 5,948 6,331 14,623 18,750 Interest expense on borrowings 1,210 876 1,101 1,103 1,151 3,187 3,386 Total interest expense 5,314 5,686 6,810 7,051 7,482 17,810 22,136 Net interest income 13,608 13,637 13,286 12,882 13,011 40,531 40,879 Provision for loan losses 712 2,999 3,185 310 773 6,896 127 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,896 10,638 10,101 12,572 12,238 33,635 40,752 Noninterest income Bank owned life insurance 242 241 243 250 255 726 758 Service charges and fees 190 171 217 247 264 578 776 Gains and fees from sales of loans 27 — — 382 703 27 1,409 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 19 — — — (102 ) 19 (102 ) Net gain on sale of available for sale securities — — — — — — 76 Other 136 165 612 169 432 913 1,279 Total noninterest income 614 577 1,072 1,048 1,552 2,263 4,196 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,295 5,227 5,380 5,162 4,881 15,902 14,272 Occupancy and equipment 2,266 2,235 1,909 1,928 1,946 6,410 5,666 Data processing 529 493 536 499 505 1,558 1,568 Professional services 374 434 711 402 346 1,519 1,455 Director fees 301 287 295 224 235 883 639 FDIC insurance 176 283 70 — (125 ) 529 74 Marketing 151 199 162 220 210 512 751 Amortization of intangibles 18 18 18 18 19 54 57 Other 619 546 578 771 655 1,743 1,920 Total noninterest expense 9,729 9,722 9,659 9,224 8,672 29,110 26,402 Income before income tax expense 3,781 1,493 1,514 4,396 5,118 6,788 18,546 Income tax expense 790 279 151 924 1,030 1,220 3,802 Net income $ 2,991 $ 1,214 $ 1,363 $ 3,472 $ 4,088 $ 5,568 $ 14,744 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.52 $ 0.71 $ 1.88 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.52 $ 0.71 $ 1.87 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,721,247 7,715,094 7,750,135 7,745,227 7,750,490 7,728,798 7,761,441 Diluted 7,721,459 7,715,295 7,778,762 7,773,780 7,766,485 7,749,199 7,788,839 Dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.42 $ 0.39

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Performance ratios: Return on average assets(1) 0.55 % 0.23 % 0.29 % 0.73 % 0.87 % 0.36 % 1.05 % Return on average stockholders' equity(1) 6.87 % 2.82 % 3.03 % 7.68 % 9.12 % 4.23 % 11.06 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 6.98 % 2.86 % 3.07 % 7.80 % 9.26 % 4.30 % 11.24 % Net interest margin 2.67 % 2.81 % 2.98 % 2.92 % 2.96 % 2.81 % 3.07 % Efficiency ratio(2) 68.4 % 68.2 % 67.1 % 66.1 % 58.9 % 67.9 % 58.3 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans — % — % — % — % 0.09 % — % 0.15 % Dividend payout ratio(3) 36.84 % 87.50 % 82.35 % 29.55 % 25.00 % 59.15 % 20.86 %

(1) 2020 performance ratios are negatively impacted by incremental COVID-19 pandemic related loan loss reserves, totaling $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. (3) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.

As of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Capital ratios: Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 12.36 % 12.44 % 12.14 % 12.53 % 12.65 % Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 13.57 % 13.63 % 13.13 % 13.35 % 13.47 % Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 12.36 % 12.44 % 12.14 % 12.53 % 12.65 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1) 9.58 % 9.93 % 10.84 % 10.99 % 10.88 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.83 % 8.21 % 8.16 % 9.56 % 9.33 % Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 22.20 $ 21.70 $ 21.69 $ 23.15 $ 22.34

(1) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report. (2) Excludes unvested restricted shares of 170,083, 165,708, 154,012, 110,975, and 88,473 as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 19,662 $ 16,686 $ 13,509 $ 13,212 $ 13,890 Charge-offs: Residential real estate — — — — (78 ) Commercial real estate — — — — (594 ) Commercial business — — (8 ) (13 ) (748 ) Consumer (4 ) (23 ) (2 ) (5 ) (57 ) Total charge-offs (4 ) (23 ) (10 ) (18 ) (1,477 ) Recoveries: Commercial business — — 1 1 2 Consumer 2 — 1 4 24 Total recoveries 2 — 2 5 26 Net loan charge-offs (2 ) (23 ) (8 ) (13 ) (1,451 ) Provision for loan losses 712 2,999 3,185 310 773 Balance at end of period $ 20,372 $ 19,662 $ 16,686 $ 13,509 $ 13,212

As of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans Residential real estate $ 1,596 $ 1,622 $ 1,532 $ 1,560 $ 1,583 Commercial real estate 4,812 5,172 5,339 5,222 5,332 Commercial business 3,760 3,783 3,783 3,806 2,963 Total nonaccrual loans 10,168 10,577 10,654 10,588 9,878 Other real estate owned — 180 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 10,168 $ 10,757 $ 10,654 $ 10,588 $ 9,878 Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.53 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.03 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 200.35 % 185.89 % 156.62 % 127.59 % 133.75 %

Total nonaccrual loans were $10.2 million as of September 30, 2020, of which $4.5 million are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.46% at September 30, 2020, down from 0.56% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was $20.4 million, representing 1.25% of total loans. The $6.9 million increase in the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Period End Loan Composition September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current QTD %

Change YTD % Change Residential Real Estate $ 120,531 $ 128,683 $ 147,109 (6.3 )% (18.1 )% Commercial Real Estate(1) 1,105,862 1,110,562 1,128,614 (0.4 ) (2.0 ) Construction 96,508 94,523 98,583 2.1 (2.1 ) Total Real Estate Loans 1,322,901 1,333,768 1,374,306 (0.8 ) (3.7 ) Commercial Business 301,747 280,811 230,028 7.5 31.2 Consumer 78 87 150 (10.3 ) (48.0 ) Total Loans $ 1,624,726 $ 1,614,666 $ 1,604,484 0.6 % 1.3 % (1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.

Period End Deposit Composition September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current QTD %

Change YTD % Change Noninterest bearing demand $ 234,848 $ 214,789 $ 191,518 9.3 % 22.6 % NOW 90,776 87,239 70,020 4.1 29.6 Money Market 561,101 482,462 419,495 16.3 33.8 Savings 164,590 162,891 183,729 1.0 (10.4 ) Time 716,213 672,583 627,141 6.5 14.2 Total Deposits $ 1,767,528 $ 1,619,964 $ 1,491,903 9.1 % 18.5 %

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.3 billion, or 18.5%. The increase in total deposits was a result of successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts, as well as a temporary increase in short term time deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NONINTEREST INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest income September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Sep 20 vs. June 20

% Change Sep 20 vs. Sep 19

% Change Bank owned life insurance $ 242 $ 241 $ 255 0.4 % (5.1 )% Service charges and fees 190 171 264 11.1 (28.0 ) Gains and fees from sales of loans 27 — 703 N/A (96.2 ) Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 19 — (102 ) N/A (118.6 ) Other 136 165 432 (17.6 ) (68.5 ) Total noninterest income $ 614 $ 577 $ 1,552 6.4 % (60.4 )%

For the Nine Months Ended Noninterest income September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change Bank owned life insurance $ 726 $ 758 (4.2 )% Service charges and fees 578 776 (25.5 ) Gains and fees from sales of loans 27 1,409 (98.1 ) Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 19 (102 ) (118.6 ) Net gain on sale of available for sale securities — 76 (100.0 ) Other 913 1,279 (28.6 ) Total noninterest income $ 2,263 $ 4,196 (46.1 )%

Noninterest income decreased by $0.9 million to $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest income decreased by $1.9 million to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The decrease in noninterest income was primarily a result of the absence of gains and fees from the sales of SBA loans for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. To a lesser degree, the decrease in noninterest income was also driven by certain waived service charges and fees on depository accounts as a courtesy to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily a result of loan related interest rate swap fees recognized in 2019.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NONINTEREST EXPENSE (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest expense September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Sep 20 vs. June 20

% Change Sep 20 vs. Sep 19

% Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,295 $ 5,227 $ 4,881 1.3 % 8.5 % Occupancy and equipment 2,266 2,235 1,946 1.4 16.4 Data processing 529 493 505 7.3 4.8 Professional services 374 434 346 (13.8 ) 8.1 Director fees 301 287 235 4.9 28.1 FDIC insurance 176 283 (125 ) (37.8 ) (240.8 ) Marketing 151 199 210 (24.1 ) (28.1 ) Amortization of intangibles 18 18 19 — (5.3 ) Other 619 546 655 13.4 (5.5 ) Total noninterest expense $ 9,729 $ 9,722 $ 8,672 0.1 % 12.2 %

For the Nine Months Ended Noninterest expense September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,902 $ 14,272 11.4 % Occupancy and equipment 6,410 5,666 13.1 Data processing 1,558 1,568 (0.6 ) Professional services 1,519 1,455 4.4 Director fees 883 639 38.2 FDIC insurance 529 74 614.9 Marketing 512 751 (31.8 ) Amortization of intangibles 54 57 (5.3 ) Other 1,743 1,920 (9.2 ) Total noninterest expense $ 29,110 $ 26,402 10.3 %

Noninterest expense increased by $1.1 million, or 12.2%, to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Noninterest expense increased by $2.7 million, or 10.3%, to $29.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expense and FDIC insurance expense.

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $15.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.6 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by normal annual salary increases, additional hires in support of growth initiatives and expanded employee benefits to assist employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.7 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily due to additional cleaning costs associated with precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $0.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the same period in 2019. FDIC insurance expense totaled $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily driven by a credit received during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Total Equity $ 174,267 $ 170,360 $ 170,214 $ 182,397 $ 176,012 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 160 178 196 214 232 Tangible Common Equity $ 171,518 $ 167,593 $ 167,429 $ 179,594 $ 173,191 Total Assets $ 2,193,022 $ 2,043,635 $ 2,053,625 $ 1,882,182 $ 1,858,542 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 160 178 196 214 232 Tangible Assets $ 2,190,273 $ 2,040,868 $ 2,050,840 $ 1,879,379 $ 1,855,721 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.83 % 8.21 % 8.16 % 9.56 % 9.33 %

As of Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 174,267 $ 170,360 $ 170,214 $ 182,397 $ 176,012 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Common shareholders' equity $ 174,267 $ 170,360 $ 170,214 $ 182,397 $ 176,012 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 160 178 196 214 232 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 171,518 $ 167,593 $ 167,429 $ 179,594 $ 173,191 Common shares 7,896,503 7,887,503 7,871,419 7,868,803 7,841,103 Less: Shares of unvested restricted stock 170,083 165,708 154,012 110,975 88,473 Common shares less unvested restricted stock 7,726,420 7,721,795 7,717,407 7,757,828 7,752,630 Book value per share $ 22.55 $ 22.06 $ 22.06 $ 23.51 $ 22.70 Less: Effects of intangible assets $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 22.20 $ 21.70 $ 21.69 $ 23.15 $ 22.34

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended Computation of Efficiency Ratio September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Noninterest expense $ 9,729 $ 9,722 $ 9,659 $ 9,224 $ 8,672 $ 29,110 $ 26,402 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 18 18 18 18 19 54 57 Other real estate owned expenses — 6 — — 13 6 37 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 9,711 $ 9,698 $ 9,641 $ 9,206 $ 8,640 $ 29,050 $ 26,308 Net interest income $ 13,608 $ 13,637 $ 13,286 $ 12,882 $ 13,011 $ 40,531 $ 40,879 Noninterest income 614 577 1,072 1,048 1,552 2,263 4,196 Less: Net gain on sale of available for sale securities — — — — — — 76 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 19 — — — (102 ) 19 (102 ) Operating revenue $ 14,203 $ 14,214 $ 14,358 $ 13,930 $ 14,665 $ 42,775 $ 45,101 Efficiency ratio 68.4 % 68.2 % 67.1 % 66.1 % 58.9 % 67.9 % 58.3 %

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 2,991 $ 1,214 $ 1,363 $ 3,472 $ 4,088 $ 5,568 $ 14,744 Total average shareholders' equity $ 173,162 $ 173,289 $ 181,127 $ 179,312 $ 177,916 $ 175,838 $ 178,237 Less: Average Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Average Other intangibles 172 190 208 226 244 190 264 Average tangible common equity $ 170,401 $ 170,510 $ 178,330 $ 176,497 $ 175,083 $ 173,059 $ 175,384 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 6.98 % 2.86 % 3.07 % 7.80 % 9.26 % 4.30 % 11.24 %

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (5) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (5) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 312,078 $ 96 0.12 % $ 86,967 $ 535 2.44 % Securities(1) 96,448 776 3.22 109,247 845 3.09 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,087,765 12,570 4.52 1,066,256 12,590 4.62 Residential real estate 125,069 1,097 3.51 161,312 1,559 3.87 Construction(2) 94,984 1,029 4.24 86,342 1,141 5.17 Commercial business 322,066 3,329 4.04 248,116 3,761 5.93 Consumer 121 2 7.37 229 4 6.93 Total loans 1,630,005 18,027 4.33 1,562,255 19,055 4.77 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,835 77 3.91 7,474 113 6.02 Total earning assets 2,046,366 $ 18,976 3.63 % 1,765,943 $ 20,548 4.55 % Other assets 132,617 103,742 Total assets $ 2,178,983 $ 1,869,685 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 87,890 $ 40 0.18 % $ 62,444 $ 26 0.17 % Money market 517,638 859 0.66 423,638 1,739 1.63 Savings 163,135 237 0.58 174,587 740 1.68 Time 757,176 2,968 1.56 644,536 3,826 2.36 Total interest bearing deposits 1,525,839 4,104 1.07 1,305,205 6,331 1.92 Borrowed Money 200,237 1,210 2.36 175,185 1,151 2.57 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,726,076 $ 5,314 1.22 % 1,480,390 $ 7,482 2.01 % Noninterest bearing deposits 226,473 177,922 Other liabilities 53,272 33,457 Total liabilities 2,005,821 1,691,769 Shareholders' equity 173,162 177,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,178,983 $ 1,869,685 Net interest income(3) $ 13,662 $ 13,066 Interest rate spread 2.41 % 2.54 % Net interest margin(4) 2.67 % 2.96 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction. (3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $54 thousand and $55 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (5) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (5) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 207,058 $ 468 0.30 % $ 84,212 $ 1,432 2.27 % Securities(1) 96,761 2,289 3.15 115,586 2,722 3.14 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,094,956 38,460 4.61 1,061,536 38,176 4.74 Residential real estate 134,369 3,636 3.61 169,297 4,892 3.85 Construction(2) 98,539 3,350 4.47 84,487 3,412 5.33 Commercial business 289,959 10,017 4.54 259,154 12,198 6.21 Consumer 130 8 8.15 274 13 6.60 Total loans 1,617,953 55,471 4.50 1,574,748 58,691 4.91 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,547 272 4.81 7,512 365 6.49 Total earning assets 1,929,319 $ 58,500 3.98 % 1,782,058 $ 63,210 4.68 % Other assets 125,957 89,332 Total assets $ 2,055,276 $ 1,871,390 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 76,661 $ 99 0.17 % $ 61,872 $ 101 0.22 % Money market 473,485 3,213 0.91 447,008 5,567 1.67 Savings 170,262 1,204 0.94 176,491 2,252 1.71 Time 721,051 10,107 1.87 638,978 10,830 2.27 Total interest bearing deposits 1,441,459 14,623 1.36 1,324,349 18,750 1.89 Borrowed Money 187,177 3,187 2.24 175,290 3,386 2.55 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,628,636 $ 17,810 1.46 % 1,499,639 $ 22,136 1.97 % Noninterest bearing deposits 201,384 166,864 Other liabilities 49,418 26,650 Total liabilities 1,879,438 1,693,153 Shareholders' equity 175,838 178,237 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,055,276 $ 1,871,390 Net interest income(3) $ 40,690 $ 41,074 Interest rate spread 2.52 % 2.71 % Net interest margin(4) 2.81 % 3.07 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction. (3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $159 thousand and $195 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006189/en/