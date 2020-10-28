 

tZERO Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade its Proposed Digital Infrastructure Fund with a Planned Offering Size of $300 Million USD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 21:30  |  69   |   |   

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today it has signed an agreement with Tynton Capital, a venture capital and private equity firm, to provide digitization services for its planned data infrastructure technology fund, which will be issued on the Tezos Blockchain. The fund has a planned offering size of $300 million USD and is expected to trade on the tZERO ATS, following its offering and any applicable regulatory holding periods and confirmatory due diligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006021/en/

Founded by Jeffery Thomas, Tynton Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tynton Group, an innovation, funding, and venturing platform focused on the application of technology to transform society. Tynton promotes businesses that deliver sovereign data solutions and brings over twenty years’ experience of the digital economy together with the know-how and a global network to accelerate the growth of digital businesses. The Tynton team previously founded Ark Data Centers, the UK’s leading data center platform, and UKCloud, the sovereign cloud provider.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are excited to partner with Tynton Capital to digitize its innovative digital infrastructure fund. Creating access to unique growth investments like this aligns with our mission, and we look forward to collaborating with Tynton on the digitization and trading of future funds.”

The digital infrastructure fund is intended to provide investment capital to accelerate the growth and market reach of innovative businesses, advance the digital economy, build resilience, and leverage the value of sovereign data. Tynton Capital is being advised by Megalodon, and Gawah Holdings Inc. is a general partner.

Tynton Group & Tynton Capital Founder Jeffrey Thomas commented, “In the midst of the evolution of the digital society, we are excited to partner with tZERO and Tezos on our first digital infrastructure fund. We believe that tZERO is at the forefront of financial innovation and liquidity for private companies.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

Disclaimer

