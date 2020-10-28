Empire State Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“ESRT continues to adjust on a daily basis to smooth tenant reentry, collect rents, manage Observatory visits, assist survival of our local retail tenants, and ensure ESRT employee safety. Our tenant presence in our buildings in our Greater New York Metro Area has grown materially, and our New York City buildings continue to see slow growth off a low base with the lowest utilization by our largest tenants. Visits to the Empire State Building Observatory continue to grow off a very low base, limited by border controls against interstate and international tourist travel. Happily, we are well-positioned to manage these challenges with our flexible balance sheet, continued success with collections, successfully implemented cost reduction measures, and new management team members,” stated Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our more than a decade of industry leading focus on Indoor Environmental Quality has positioned our buildings for our tenants to return safely to their offices. ESRT has the first U.S. commercial portfolio to achieve the WELL Health-Safety rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. This rating is a validation of our work to provide tenants with healthy and safe environments. Additionally, our foresight and planning around energy efficiency means the Company has no fines in 2024 under New York City’s Local Law 97 to reduce greenhouse gases.”

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Net loss attributable to the Company was $0.05 per fully diluted share.

After a $0.02 per share reserve against tenant receivables and non-cash reduction in straight-line rent balances, Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.12 per fully diluted share.

Same-Store Property Cash NOI excluding lease termination fees was up 9.3% from the third quarter of 2019 primarily driven by lower property operating expenses and free rent burn-off, partially offset by lower revenue.

Strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, which consists of $373.0 million of cash plus an additional $1.1 billion available under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Moreover, the Company has no debt maturity until 2024.

In the third quarter and through October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased $18.4 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $6.36 per share, which brings the year-to-date total to $132.9 million at a weighted average price of $8.33 per share.

For the total portfolio in the third quarter, we signed 18 new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing 247,449 rentable square feet.

Collected 94% of third quarter 2020 total billings with 96% for office tenants and 84% for retail tenants. Through October 23, 2020, collected 92% of October total billings, with 93% for office tenants and 84% for retail tenants.

On-track with previously communicated 2020 G&A run rate of $60 million, excluding one-time severance charges, which reflects an $8 million reduction year-to-date.

Year-to-date through September 30th, the Company reduced property operating expenses by $26 million compared to the prior year period, driven by reduced tenant utilization and the Company’s cost reduction initiatives. The Company also expects $4 million on an annualized basis of permanent cost reductions from 2021 onwards.

On July 13, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of R. Paige Hood to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2020, and the departure of William H. Berkman, effective July 31, 2020.

Investor Presentation Update

The Company has posted on the “Investors” section of its website (www.empirestaterealtytrust.com) the latest investor presentation which contains additional information on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Portfolio Operations

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet which consisted of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space and 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the date of the Company’s completion of redevelopment work for new leases to commence.

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Percent occupied: Total portfolio 85.9% 85.6% 89.4% Total office 85.6% 85.5% 89.3% Manhattan office 86.9% 87.0% 89.6% Empire State Building 86.6% 86.1% 93.4% Retail 89.4% 87.4% 90.7% Percent leased (includes signed leases not commenced): Total portfolio 89.7% 89.6% 91.7% Total office 89.4% 89.4% 91.5% Manhattan office 90.9% 91.5% 92.1% Empire State Building 93.1% 93.5% 95.3% Retail 93.4% 93.4% 94.3%

Rent Collections

Throughout the third quarter in and October, the Company maintained a higher level of collection of its property billings. The Company has collected the following:

Total Billings Collections (as of 10/23/2020) 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 Oct. 2020 Total Billings Collected 85% 94% 92% Rent Deferrals 4% 0% 0% Security Deposits Applied 8% 1% 0% Uncollected - Covered by Security Deposit 1% 2% 4% Uncollected 2% 3% 4% 100% 100% 100% Office 86% 96% 93% Retail 78% 84% 84%

In the third quarter, the Company took a $5.8 million total reduction in revenue, or a $0.02 per share impact, comprised of a $4.4 million reserve against tenant receivables and $1.4 million non-cash reduction of straight-line rent balances. The annualized impact of the reserve against tenant receivables equates to approximately 3.2% of our annualized rental revenue as of September 30, 2020.

Leasing

Leasing activity has been reduced due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The below tables summarize leasing activity for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio Total Leases Executed Total square footage executed Average cash rent psf - leases executed Previously escalated cash rents psf % of new cash rent over previously escalated rents Office 17 242,323 $ 50.98 $ 53.74 (5.1%) Retail 1 5,126 $ 53.68 $ 55.15 (2.7%) Total Overall 18 247,449 $ 51.04 $ 53.77 (5.1%)

Manhattan Office Portfolio

Manhattan Office Portfolio Total Leases Executed Total square footage executed Average cash rent psf - leases executed Previously escalated cash rents psf % of new cash rent over previously escalated rents New Office 4 130,783 $ 51.93 $ 48.56 6.9% Renewal Office 4 6,049 $ 50.48 $ 60.61 (16.7%) Total Office 8 136,832 $ 51.86 $ 49.09 5.6%

Significant Leases Executed During Third Quarter 2020

At Empire State Building, the Company signed a new office lease with Li & Fung for approximately 103,500 square feet for a term of 8.3 years. Li & Fung replaced an existing Global Brands Group lease with no change in rent and no tenant concessions.

At Metro Center, the Company signed a new office lease with Berkley Insurance Company, a subsidiary of W. R. Berkley Corporation, for approximately 63,200 square feet for a term of 11.7 years. Berkley is new to the Company’s portfolio and backfills the ThomsonReuters move-out.

Significant Lease Subsequent to Third Quarter 2020

At Empire State Building, the Company signed a new office lease with Centric Brands for approximately 212,000 square feet for a term of 7.9 years. The Company recaptured space, which had been subleased by Global Brands Group to Centric, to lease it directly to Centric. While the leasing spread was (15%) based on initial face rent, on a cash flow basis, this transaction was approximately neutral inclusive of all related transaction costs and related lease termination fee.

Nine Months of Observatory Results

Observatory revenue for January and February 2020 increased 13.2% year-over-year, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, which was closed for redevelopment in first quarter 2019 and re-opened in the fourth quarter 2019. In compliance with the requirements of authorities, the Company closed the Empire State Building Observatory on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it remained closed until the 86th floor observation deck was reopened on July 20, 2020. The 102nd observation deck was reopened on August 24, 2020.

The Observatory hosted approximately 30,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1,042,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 97.1%. Against the backdrop of international, national, and local travel restrictions and quarantines, the Observatory has seen steady, weekly increases in visitors. Month-to-date through October 25, attendance was at nearly 6% of 2019 comparable period attendance. This represents a gradual improvement, but is below the 10% projection for traffic in October set forth in the September investor deck. The Company fully expects attendance to return to pre COVID-19 levels with restored national and international travel trends which remain depressed under COVID-19.

Observatory revenue for the third quarter 2020 was $4.4 million, driven by low visitation levels and fewer days of operation in the quarter. Observatory revenue included $2.0 million of deferred revenue from unused tickets and earned income from tour and travel partners, as well as $1.2 million of fixed license fee for the gift shop. Observatory expenses were $5.9 million in the third quarter 2020. This represents a reduction from a $35 million annualized expense run-rate pre-pandemic to a current $25 million annualized expense run-rate for 2020 driven by reduced hours of operations and staffing.

Balance Sheet

The Company has $1.5 billion of total liquidity as of September 30, 2020, which is comprised of $373.0 million of cash, plus an additional $1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

On September 1, 2020, the Company repaid $550 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility that had been drawn down amidst uncertainty about credit markets at the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 lockdown with a related annualized savings of approximately $7.5 million at current interest rates.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.0 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 8.3 years. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s net debt to total market capitalization was 46.3% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.6x. The Company has no debt maturity until 2024.

In the third quarter and through October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased $18.4 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $6.36 per share, which brings the year-to-date total to $132.9 million at a weighted average price of $8.33 per share, through a combination of open-market purchases and the execution of a 10b5-1 program.

Other Items

The Company recognized the following one-time expenses during the quarter:

A $1.3 million write-off, net of reimbursement, of prior capitalized expenditures on a development project that is unlikely to continue;

An accrued expense of $1.2 million which reflects an estimated liability associated with the Initial Public Offering-related litigation; and

A severance expense of $0.8 million related to elimination of positions.

Dividend

On August 27, 2020, the Company announced its decision to suspend its third and fourth quarter 2020 dividend to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE: ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”). The Company expects to have no taxable income in 2020, and therefore no requirement to pay any dividend on its common stock in either the third or fourth quarter of 2020. The Company and its Board believe that payment of a dividend is currently not the highest and best use of its balance sheet.

On September 30, 2020, the Company paid the preferred dividend of $0.15 per unit for the third quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and the preferred dividend of $0.175 per unit for the third quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 139,909 $ 150,225 Observatory revenue 4,419 37,575 Lease termination fees 331 2,361 Third-party management and other fees 283 304 Other revenue and fees 1,633 2,408 Total revenues 146,575 192,873 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 33,836 47,894 Ground rent expenses 2,331 2,331 General and administrative expenses 14,517 14,421 Observatory expenses 5,931 9,089 Real estate taxes 31,196 29,599 Impairment charge 2,103 - Depreciation and amortization 44,733 44,260 Total operating expenses 134,647 147,594 Total operating income 11,928 45,279 Other income (expense): Interest income 366 2,269 Interest expense (23,360 ) (19,426 ) IPO litigation expense (1,165 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes (12,231 ) 28,122 Income tax expense (38 ) (1,338 ) Net income (loss) (12,269 ) 26,784 Preferred unit distributions (1,050 ) (234 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,115 (10,668 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (8,204 ) $ 15,882 Total weighted average shares Basic 173,048 178,352 Diluted 280,940 298,151 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 426,021 $ 434,713 Observatory revenue 24,049 91,039 Lease termination fees 1,575 3,112 Third-party management and other fees 930 955 Other revenue and fees 5,254 6,591 Total revenues 457,829 536,410 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 105,054 131,076 Ground rent expenses 6,994 6,994 General and administrative expenses 48,617 44,445 Observatory expenses 18,087 25,024 Real estate taxes 90,029 86,098 Impairment charges 6,204 - Depreciation and amortization 143,609 135,179 Total operating expenses 418,594 428,816 Total operating income 39,235 107,594 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,529 9,907 Interest expense (66,906 ) (60,712 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (86 ) - IPO litigation expense (1,165 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes (26,393 ) 56,789 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,794 (1,219 ) Net income (loss) (23,599 ) 55,570 Preferred unit distributions (3,147 ) (702 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 10,244 (22,222 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (16,502 ) $ 32,646 Total weighted average shares Basic 176,299 177,428 Diluted 285,640 298,117 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (12,269 ) $ 26,784 Preferred unit distributions (1,050 ) (234 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 43,029 43,303 Impairment charge, net of reimbursement 1,259 - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 30,969 69,853 Amortization of below-market ground leases 1,957 1,957 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 32,926 71,810 Severance expenses 805 - IPO litigation expense 1,165 - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 34,896 $ 71,810 Total weighted average shares Basic 280,940 298,151 Diluted 280,940 298,151 FFO per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.23 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.24 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.24

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (23,599 ) $ 55,570 Preferred unit distributions (3,147 ) (702 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 138,555 132,217 Impairment charges, net of reimbursement 5,360 - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 117,169 187,085 Amortization of below-market ground leases 5,873 5,873 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 123,042 192,958 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 86 - Severance expenses 3,813 - IPO litigation expense 1,165 - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 128,106 $ 192,958 Total weighted average shares Basic 285,640 298,117 Diluted 285,640 298,117 FFO per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.63 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.65 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.65

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost $ 3,134,666 $ 3,109,433 Less: accumulated depreciation (927,517 ) (862,534 ) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,207,149 2,246,899 Cash and cash equivalents 373,088 233,946 Restricted cash 54,865 37,651 Tenant and other receivables 25,853 25,423 Deferred rent receivables 223,886 220,960 Prepaid expenses and other assets 50,773 65,453 Deferred costs, net 207,774 228,150 Acquired below market ground leases, net 346,693 352,566 Right of use assets 29,154 29,307 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,010,714 $ 3,931,834 Liabilities and equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 603,178 $ 605,542 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,106 798,392 Unsecured term loan facility, net 387,309 264,640 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 111,918 143,786 Acquired below market leases, net 33,405 39,679 Ground lease liabilities 29,154 29,307 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 77,572 72,015 Tenants’ security deposits 51,257 30,560 Total liabilities 2,266,899 1,983,921 Total equity 1,743,815 1,947,913 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,010,714 $ 3,931,834

