Masonite International Corporation to Present Virtually at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Howard C. Heckes, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.masonite.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the presentation.